How to blend the outdoors and indoors, in ways that’ll wow your guests

Kirkpatrick said this next principle refers to the idea of creating a finely wrought home using the work of craftspeople and artisans. “Craft is not necessarily a unique idea,” Kirkpatrick said, “but it is very, very important to us and to our clients too. … When a complex object, like a home, is done with pride and finely crafted, it has aspects of longevity and even low maintenance that can last for generations.”