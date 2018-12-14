Altadena’s Christmas Tree Lane evokes an old-fashioned holiday

In early September, scores of neighbors and area students begin draping lines of lights over the trees, planted in 1885 by Altadena founder John Woodbury. It’s a formidable two-month process — 14,000 bulbs are tested and hundreds replaced. Light strings are tied to ropes looped through pulleys that are placed in trees up to 60 feet high. The strings are hauled up tree by tree, block by block.