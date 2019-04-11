Concrete moves inside the home

Although the material has been around literally forever (some people believe the Great Pyramids may have been built with a combination of limestone and concrete), building with composite has cycled in and out of favor. “I think architects have always loved concrete on some level,” said Abeer Sweis, design partner at the Los Angeles-based firm Sweiskloss. “In regard to buildings it felt like the use of concrete did go away because there was something about it that made it more of a political statement [in the Brutalist era], with a very powerful look that was not friendly, but that was more in the design than the material because there are a lot of beautiful churches that are incredibly inviting and made of concrete as well.”