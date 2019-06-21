Mike Amiri, L.A.’s rock ’n’ roll designer, now struts on a global stage

Since launching in 2014 with a capsule collection at Maxfield, Amiri has rapidly expanded to more than 150 high-end retailers around the globe, including Barneys New York, Bergdorf Goodman and Galeries Lafayette, and became one of the fastest-growing luxury fashion brands in the industry, selling jeans that can cost $1,000 or more or T-shirts that can set its wearer back as much as $325. After raking in more than $40 million in revenue in 2018, the Amiri brand is on track to surpass $60 million in sales this year and $100 million per year within three years. “He's definitely on a trajectory,” Nick Sullivan, the fashion director of Esquire, says of Amiri. “This is not a one-and-done thing. He's got a very serious business head on his shoulders, as well the design capability.”