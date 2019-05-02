How to help fireproof your home before the next big wildfire

Creating breaks and walkways between plants can disrupt the path of a fire. Breaks will also provide critical access for firefighters. “If you can have three to five feet of space, especially from the wall out, it will help firefighters walk through there, especially if they have hoses and disposables,” Lopez says. Thinning trees and shrubs will ensure that fire stays on the ground. Both the Fire Department and Aoyagi recommend planting California natives that retain moisture and hold hillsides well. “Native plants are going to be less likely to burn and will stay cooler,” says Aoyagi. Dispose of invasive plants, such as Washington fan palms, that often grow in sidewalk crevices. And when it comes to gravel, balance is key. “Permeable surfaces will hold water better when it rains,” Lopez says.