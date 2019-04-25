A boring lawn is now a lush Mediterranean garden that provides privacy

For homeowners who are interested in saving water and implementing their own turf transformation, Sanders suggests thinking of the garden as a room addition. “What is the desired program?” says Sanders. “Are you looking for more room to entertain, relax, explore or all of the above? Consider what elements you might want to include such as a shade structure, dining table, water feature, fire pit, seating or path. This establishes a framework for design and allows you to get the most out of a space.”