Gardening notebook: Wildflower photography and rose gawking

It's spring and events are popping in the flora world! If you have a plant-related class, garden tour or other event you’d like us to mention, email me at jeanette.marantos@latimes.com — with at least three weeks’ notice, please! — and we may include it later. Include a high-resolution horizontal photo, if possible, and tell us who to credit and what we’re seeing. Here’s the latest:
April 13
Wildflower photography workshop. Veteran photographer and tour guide Spencer Westbrook covers where and when to find wildflowers, methods and equipment, and tips for editing and sharing. A demonstration in the Theodore Payne Foundation's gardens is included. Personal cameras permitted but not required. 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Theodore Payne Foundation for Wild Flowers and Native Plants, 10459 Tuxford St., Sun Valley. $35, with discounts for members. Register online. theodorepayne.org
April 16
Southern California Garden Club presents “A New and Innovative Way to Plant California Native Plant Seeds,” a talk by California native plant landscaper Rene Amy. 11 a.m. The program is preceded by the club’s plant market and country store at 9:30 a.m., business meeting at 10 a.m. to elect 2019-21 officers and horticulture workshop by club member Iliona Buratti at 10:30 a.m. Bring your own lunch at noon; club provides beverages and dessert. Sepulveda Garden Center, 16633 Magnolia Blvd., Encino. socalgardenclub.org
April 20
Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy Earth Day celebration and film screening begins with volunteers planting native species and learning how to make a bioswale to prevent flooding and filter runoff pollutants in the White Point Nature Preserve in San Pedro from 9 a.m. to noon. The preserve’s Native Plant Nursery is selling hard-to-find local native plants from noon to 2 p.m., and then at 5 p.m. there’s a screening of the Oscar-winning documentary “Free Solo,” about the first person to complete a free-solo climb of Yosemite’s 3,000-foot El Capitan, at the historic Warner Grand Theater in San Pedro. Movie tickets $10. pvplc.org
April 27
South Coast Rose Society’s 37th Rose Show and Sale at the South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free with membership or garden admission of $9 ($6 seniors/students). Rose and clematis enthusiasts may enter their flowering blooms between 6:30 and 10 a.m. The Rose Society will provide vases for all blooms. Stop by to chat with consulting rosarians and knowledgeable members or purchase roses, tools and the society’s famous rose cocktail. southcoastbotanicgarden.org