We went behind the scenes of the new ‘Big Brother’ house in Studio City

No detail is too small, and the cameras are always considered. There are zero blind spots. Floor lamps are a no-no because they block ceiling-mounted cameras and those on tracks behind two-way mirrored windows that run the length of every wall. Beds are built on platforms to prevent people from hiding beneath them, doors purposely don’t open wide enough to shield players from prying eyes, and there is even a camera in the bathroom stall. Wooden storage chests placed at the foots of beds have been crafted with dividers. “I figured out that people go into those,” said Storey. “It was like, OK, mental note, let’s not let that happen again.”