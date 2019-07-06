How pole dancing helped me explore my bisexuality

I broke out in a cold sweat updating my Bumble proﬁle in my new Mid-City apartment. My ﬁnger hovered over the “interested in” section, and with a quick exhale I tapped “women” and saved it with an internal scream. Here we go. I’m out. I had broken up with my boyfriend of nearly two years a month prior: My dating record up until this point was “serial monogamist” and “preference” had been strictly men. My ex and I had just broken up. Things had just crumbled under the weight of life, and I embarked on a summer with a new job and the need to start from scratch. This included exploring my bisexuality, which I hadn’t confronted until this point, other than making out with a friend in a club to scare men away (in hindsight, not the most eﬀective tactic).