Advertisement

What's your nightmare first date story?

By Jessica Roy
Apr 13, 2019 | 6:30 AM
What's your nightmare first date story?
Not every first date goes smoothly. (Leah Hammond / Getty Images)

Not every first date goes according to plan. We want to hear about ones that went spectacularly wrong.

Maybe there was a quick stop to wave hello to an ex. Maybe they casually mentioned they’ve lowered their dating standards. Maybe you didn’t realize it was a date until it was too late. Maybe your date literally ran away from you.

Advertisement

We want to hear all about it. Submit it below in 100 words or less — your email address will not be published — or tweet it to @latimeshome. Your story could be published online and in print.

(Can’t fit your story into 100 words? Submit it as an L.A. Affairs column. Find out how here.)
Powered by Screendoor.
Advertisement
Advertisement