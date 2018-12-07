I had such high hopes for this first date

On the ride over, he talked about how terrible it is to date in Los Angeles. How, in any other city, he'd be married by now. And he really wants to be married because he really wants to buy a house. Not that he couldn't buy a house on his own. But he's worried that if he did, his new wife might not like it and then they would have to sell the house and it would be a hassle. We pulled up at an antiseptic bachelor's pad. He apologized for the ironing board being out. "I didn't think you'd come back with me." The bathroom door stuck in the doorframe. "I should have replaced it, but I never thought I'd be here for more than a year." It had been six.