One-Step Makeover: Let there be light

Instead of simply replacing it with a sleeker model, Farnham also minimized the new skylight. “One direction you can go in is to make a skylight a design element, but it can be a much stronger move to make it about the absence of details,” she explained. “We detailed Mandy’s skylights so that the drywall almost touches the glass; you don’t see any visible frame. It now feels more like a James Turrell light sculpture.” The cost of the new skylight was $2,400 and the installation was only $300 given the existing opening in the ceiling. (To open a new hole would have cost $1,000 to $1,500.)