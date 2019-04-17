Pasadena Showcase House of Design is back, and it’s at Descanso Gardens

At the end of a path that winds through gardens and oak groves sits the 12,000-square-foot Boddy House built in 1939 by James E. Dolena for Elias Boddy, a rags-to-riches publishing visionary.
It’s also the featured property for this year’s 55th Pasadena Showcase House of Design.
Beginning Sunday, the Hollywood Regency-style manse nestled on the lush 165-acre property of Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge will open its graceful gates to ticket-wielding visitors seeking inspiration, and possibly new furnishings, home decor and contractors, while browsing the work of 26 Los Angeles area designers who have re-imagined the home using current trends and technology from top to bottom.
The annual fundraising design event, one of the oldest and largest of its kind in the country, will also feature a shopping area, an art gallery dedicated to California painters, and a schedule of design talks.
If you swoon at mountain vistas, architectural details and thoughtful modernization that maintains the glamour and integrity of the past while utilizing current trends, you may want to bring a suitcase.
The Pasadena Showcase House of Design
When: April 21 through May 19, closed Mondays
Where: Descanso Gardens 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge
Cost: Tickets start at $35 and benefits music and arts programs throughout the community
Info: pasadenashowcase.org