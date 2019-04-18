Size Wise: Small bathroom, big makeover

But first they had to agree on a budget. “When you start off, you have no idea how expensive it’s going to be,” Choi said, who initially guessed remodeling a small bathroom would cost around $10,000, “but that’s not really how a remodel works.” Although a small space may need less material, it still requires the same new fixtures, design elements, plumbing and labor as a larger space. Choi estimates her project came in closer to $30,000. “Amalia was very sensitive to my budget,” Choi said. “She would warn me, ‘This is going to make it go up in cost.’ But once you get started you realize the value of all the additions and small touches.”