Ehrlich garden: Cohesive look with a limited plant palette

Landscape designer Kathleen Ferguson tied together Craig Ehrlich's side-by-side lots using a limited plant palette -- a simple approach that many homeowners could emulate. "We used less than 10 species and did bold, mass plantings with them," Ferguson said. "It's a large property, but you can really do a lot with a few species." Her design called for a small lawn with RTF Water Saver sod, which bills itself as a drought-tolerant fescue hybrid. But it is the repetition of plants that gives the landscape its cohesive look.