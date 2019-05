Nautical motifs -- anchors, ship's wheels and rope accents -- were big at NY Now, the nation’s leading trade show for decorative accessories, which closed last week at the Javits Convention Center in New York. Might the whale be our 2014 “it” animal, supplanting the hipster fox, which in turn supplanted the owl? Keep clicking to see some show premieres that will begin popping up in boutiques in September and October, as well as some nautical-themed designs that are available now.