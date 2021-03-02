LA Times Today: Federal aid allows L.A. to extend hotel-room rentals for homeless people

Last year, at the beginning of the pandemic, local officials scrambled to rent hotel rooms for homeless people who were vulnerable to the virus.



But Project Roomkey began to wind down after falling short of its goal, and was expected to shut down entirely by the end of March.



Now, with the help of federal aid, will the program survive?



L.A. Times staff writer Ben Oreskes joined us with more.