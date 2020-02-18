Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California Housing Crisis Podcast: Presidential candidates want to make housing affordable

Voting booths filled a community center during the New Hampshire primary in Concord, N.H., on Feb. 11.
Voting booths filled a community center during the New Hampshire primary in Concord, N.H., on Feb. 11.
(AFP via Getty Images)
By Liam DillonStaff Writer 
Feb. 18, 2020
10:25 AM
Many Californians already have their ballots for next month’s presidential primary election. And most of the leading Democratic candidates have plans to address one of California’s most pressing problems: the high cost of housing.

On this episode of Gimme Shelter: The California Housing Crisis Podcast, we detail the candidates’ proposals, including efforts to spend more to subsidize low-income housing and boost homeownership rates. We also assess President Trump’s housing record in his first term.

Our guest is Jenny Schuetz, a fellow at the Metropolitan Policy Program at the Brookings Institution in Washington.

Gimme Shelter,” a biweekly podcast that looks at why it’s so expensive to live in California and what the state can do about it, features Liam Dillon, who covers housing affordability issues for the Los Angeles Times, and Matt Levin, data and housing reporter for CALmatters.

