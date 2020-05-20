L.A. city and county fight over how to shelter homeless people near freeways

A hearing about the moving of homeless people living nearing freeways was canceled Wednesday after the city and county of Los Angeles couldn’t agree to a plan to work together for how they would move these people.

Last week, U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter ordered the relocation of up to 7,000 people living near overpasses, off-ramps and on-ramps, saying they face severe health risks from tailpipe emissions and car crashes. He directed the city and county of Los Angeles to submit a plan for how to make this happen.

Talks between the two sides broke down Tuesday evening after a dispute over who would pay for the services at shelters and other sites that would house homeless folks who have been moved, according to court documents.

“The City would not agree to a shared funding arrangement as proposed by the County for operational costs (such as food, laundry, security, etc.) associated with City’s pilot programs,” according to a brief that was filed jointly by the county and homeless advocates who have intervened in the case.

“The City made a similar request for all City shelters proposed under the City’s plan to address homelessness near freeways and for individuals currently occupying COVID-19 emergency beds in the City. These demands are inconsistent with past practice.”

In court documents, county lawyers said they would continue to try to work with the city. However, they pointed out that Los Angeles “is a major recipient of state and federal funds for homeless services, unlike other cities in the County.”

Carter canceled the hearing after the two parties submitted separate plans relating to addressing the people near freeways. The judge has focused on the plight of people living near freeways in recent weeks.

His order to find a safer space for these folks goes into effect Friday. It came as part of an ongoing legal battle initiated by the L.A. Alliance for Human Rights, a group of downtown business owners and residents who allege that the city and county have failed to protect the public and provide adequate shelter for people living on the streets.

“They better sort this out,” Carter told The Times Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, the City and County couldn’t agree on who was responsible for funding and operating these shelters,” said Daniel Conway, policy advisor to the L.A. Alliance for Human Rights in a statement. “This disconnect says a lot about how Los Angeles’ homelessness crisis has reached this scale. The L.A. Alliance for Human Rights brought this lawsuit to require dynamic action and ensure that these types of roadblocks become a thing of the past.”

U.S. District Court judge David O. Carter asks a skid row resident how long the water dispensers have been out of water while touring the area last month. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

In court documents, both the city and county sketched out how they planned to tackle this task amid a pandemic.

Both of their plans fall well short of laying out how to shelter all the individuals living near freeways. The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority estimates there are 6,000-7,000 people living near freeways throughout the county.

Politicians and advocates of various stripes have voiced concern about Carter’s focus on the areas around freeways. Many say it will inevitably lead to more interactions between homeless folks and law enforcement, which is not ideal.

The city’s plan offers a timeline of 120 days to begin moving nearly 3,000 people who are currently staying in city recreation centers and are in hotels through Project Roomkey. In court documents, the city revealed that recreation centers will stop sheltering homeless individuals by Sept. 30 at the latest. They have already stopped admitting new people into some of these recreation centers.

Sheltering these people would come from a mix of rental assistance programs, safe parking, modular shelters and the extension of hotel leases among other programs. This is expected to cost between $75 million and $125 million over the next 120 days.

After this, the city wants 180 days to focus on the roughly 3,100 folks living near the freeways using a mix of hotels, pop shelters and supportive housing. The city doesn’t offer a lot of detail on what it expects to build but says it will cost between $100 million and $130 million.

The county’s plan includes providing outreach and services for as many as 350 people living near freeways in unincorporated Los Angeles. Their lawyers point out that Los Angeles County “does not have jurisdiction over the hygiene, housing, or enforcement polices within other cities.”

The county also plans to set up sanctioned camping locations for homeless individuals to bed down on and a safe RV parking pilot.

In the court documents, the county said that it “suggested a joint funding strategy with the city for certain pilot programs, leaving the issue of broader operational costs for another time (perhaps with the intervention of a mediator).”

“The City rejected that offer too. The City has requested that the County dedicate additional Measure H or other County funds to the City.”

A spokesman for the city attorney’s office didn’t immediately respond to requests to comments.

