Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Housing & Homelessness

Gimme Shelter: Why it’s still really expensive to buy a home in California

A home for sale in Palo Alto.
A home for sale in Palo Alto.
(Paul Sakuma / Associated Press)
By Liam DillonStaff Writer 
July 6, 2020
11:36 AM
Share

More than one in five Los Angeles workers are unemployed and statewide the jobless rate is more than 16%. Yet despite the economic slowdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic, home prices and rents have largely remained at their prior sky-high levels.

On this episode of Gimme Shelter: The California Housing Crisis Podcast, we talk about why the housing market has not softened and what the effects of the coronavirus means for your ability to afford a place to live. Our guest is Skylar Olsen, a senior principal economist at Zillow.

Gimme Shelter,”a biweekly podcast that looks at why it’s so expensive to live in California and what the state can do about it, features Liam Dillon, who covers housing affordability issues for the Los Angeles Times, and Matt Levin, data and housing reporter for CalMatters.

Advertisement

You can subscribe to “Gimme Shelter” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Soundcloud, Google Play and Overcast.

Housing & HomelessnessCaliforniaCalifornia Law & Politics
Liam Dillon

Liam Dillon covers the issues of housing affordability and neighborhood change across California for the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement