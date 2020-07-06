Gimme Shelter: Why it’s still really expensive to buy a home in California

More than one in five Los Angeles workers are unemployed and statewide the jobless rate is more than 16%. Yet despite the economic slowdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic, home prices and rents have largely remained at their prior sky-high levels.

On this episode of Gimme Shelter: The California Housing Crisis Podcast, we talk about why the housing market has not softened and what the effects of the coronavirus means for your ability to afford a place to live. Our guest is Skylar Olsen, a senior principal economist at Zillow.

“ Gimme Shelter ,”a biweekly podcast that looks at why it’s so expensive to live in California and what the state can do about it, features Liam Dillon, who covers housing affordability issues for the Los Angeles Times, and Matt Levin, data and housing reporter for CalMatters .

Advertisement