‘Gimme Shelter’: What changes to expect in California housing in 2021

As California lawmakers are preparing to return to the Capitol, they’re facing an immediate debate over whether to extend protections against evictions for tenants due to the spread of the novel coronavirus. And, after years of failures, they’ll also restart discussions on a package of bills aimed at increasing housing production across the state.

On this episode of “Gimme Shelter: The California Housing Crisis Podcast,” we discuss the chances of both measures passing and what other changes to expect in California housing this year. We also say goodbye to Gimme Shelter co-host Matt Levin, who has taken a reporting job at public radio’s Marketplace. With Matt’s departure, Gimme Shelter will be on hiatus until CalMatters hires a new housing reporter to co-host future episodes.

" Gimme Shelter ,"a biweekly podcast that looks at why it's so expensive to live in California and what the state can do about it

