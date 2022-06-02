‘Gimme Shelter’: Will Newsom’s big homelessness plan work?

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s big idea to tackle California’s homelessness problem is a new program to provide court-ordered treatment for homeless residents with severe mental illness. The governor wants lawmakers to act quickly to pass the plan, which would target up to 12,000 residents who need the most help.

On this episode of “Gimme Shelter: The California Housing Crisis Podcast,” we delve into the details of the plan and why many civil liberties advocates are concerned that it would deprive homeless residents of their rights. Our guest is Los Angeles Times staff writer Hannah Wiley, who has been writing about the governor’s idea, known as CARE Court, since it was unveiled earlier this year.

