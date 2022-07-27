‘Gimme Shelter’: The new COVID normal for California tenants

In Los Angeles, many tenants are still protected against eviction for not paying rent and from rent increases. But in many other parts of the state, landlords are legally allowed to hike rents by as much as 10% and the state’s anti-eviction rules have gone away.

On this episode of “Gimme Shelter: The California Housing Crisis Podcast,” we break down the continued fraying of California’s patchwork of tenant protections implemented at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic two and a half years ago. We speak with Ari Chazanas, a landlord in Los Angeles who manages about 1,000 apartments, and Kamilah Miller, a tenant who lives in the Bay Area city of Antioch and continues to struggle with paying rent.

“Gimme Shelter,” a biweekly podcast that looks at why it’s so expensive to live in California and what the state can do about it, features Liam Dillon, who covers housing affordability issues for the Los Angeles Times, and Manuela Tobías, housing reporter for CalMatters.

