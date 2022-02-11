Hot Property: The Design Issue

Rayni Williams, L.A.'s Realtor to the Stars,” Preaches Quality, Sustainability and, Most Importantly, a Sense of Belonging in the Southern California Luxury Home Market
What makes a home design truly “modern?”
Michael Chen has always believed in the Louis Sullivan philosophy that “form follows function.”
Professional Grade Passion When a kitchen appliance is truly transcendent -- when it elevates a cook’s work -- when it becomes indispensable in both technology and design -- that’s when it has achieved greatness.
“As California Goes, so Goes the Nation,” says the adage, originally applied to the state’s progressive political positions - but the phrase could just as easily shift to style.
Top 25 Designers
Interior design is a delicate balance of form and function that transcends simple existence. In Los Angeles, the myriad styles of projects allow this craft to spread its wings and soar.Below, you will find 25 designers who exemplify interior design. These artisans are risk-takers, elevators, disruptors - making bold strides in their work and creating eye-catching results. Here, 25 designers who exemplify interior design. Each of these Los Angeles-based designers have created high-profile portfolios, including projects for celebrities, dignitaries, and VIPs of all kinds.