jessicareynauddesign.com

Jessica Reynaud, an interior design professional with a penchant for both commercial and residential spaces, leverages her expertise in interior architecture to elevate environments.

Based in Ojai, CA, she excels in curating one-of-a-kind vintage pieces and possesses a three-dimensional vision for spatial transformation, providing clients with a fulfilling design experience. In the residential sphere, Reynaud collaborates closely with individual clients, meticulously tailoring designs to harmonize with their homes, personalities, and comfort. She offers unwavering support, whether clients come with a clear vision or need assistance conceptualizing their ideal space. Her involvement spans from initial space planning to furniture installation and styling, ensuring the realization of the overarching vision.

Jessica Reynaud Design’s projects have garnered recognition in publications like Haven, People, Gray Magazine, and Apartment Therapy.

Committed to sustainability, Reynaud holds a LEED certification and prioritizes eco-friendly sourcing practices, including vintage pieces and reclaimed materials. She places a high premium on partnering with B Corp companies for sourcing home decor.

A standout project, the Camas Residence, aimed to infuse timeless character into a basic house, creating a uniquely personalized home. Custom materials and interior architectural elements played a pivotal role in achieving this goal. Handmade tile selections, touches of white oak, and walnut accents throughout the home distinguished the space.

Walnut, for instance, found purpose in a small shelf above the custom star-and-cross mosaic pattern in the primary bath, adding both aesthetics and functionality. White oak was also employed extensively in custom window trim and interior/ exterior doors, further contributing to the home’s distinct charm.

