Is Shohei Ohtani nervous about his first postseason appearance?

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

The Los Angeles Dodgers DH Shohei Ohtani speaks to press ahead of Game 1 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres. He talks about his preparation and how he handles the nerves of playing in his first postseason.