Q+A: TRAIN DREAMS at L.A. Times Talks @ Sundance presented by Chase Sapphire Reserve

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



The filmmakers behind the Sundance film, “Train Dreams” spoke with Los Angeles Times film editor Joshua Rothkopf about their film at the Los Angeles Times Talks @ Sundance Film Festival presented by Chase Sapphire Reserve.