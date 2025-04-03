Are the Dodgers hungrier than last year? | Dodgers Debate

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



The Dodgers have not lost a game in 2025 so far, yet they haven’t played their best baseball. Los Angeles Times beat writer Jack Harris and columnist Bill Plaschke talk about the first week of baseball, what the team needs to do to continue its success, if Roki Sasaki will be all right and if this team truly is hungrier for a World Series title than the 2024 team.