RSVP To These Major Events Coming to Inglewood

What’s building out a city to be a dynamic entertainment draw without events to fill the calendar? The City of Inglewood is set to play host to sporting events, concerts, premieres, and cultural events big and small in the next decade. Here are a few highlights you may want to add to your plans.

SUPER BOWL LVI

Feb. 13

SoFi Stadium

The absolute biggest sporting event in the world is back in Los Angeles. And while we don’t know at time of printing whether Inglewood’s own Rams will have made it into the big game, we do know that the new SoFi Stadium will be the most dynamic venue to host the Super Bowl in a generation. The game returns to the L.A. region after a 29-year hiatus. The first Super Bowl was held over 50 years ago in 1967 at the Memorial Coliseum.

THE FUGEES

Mar. 27

The Forum

The rap/R&B group, made famous by Lauryn Hill’s huge voice and powerfully personal lyrics, will hit the stage at the Forum after rescheduling from Nov. 2021 due to the pandemic. The full-bowl seating will ensure a huge crowd for the 90s chart-toppers, whose hits include “Ready or Not,” “That Thing,” and more. The tour marks the 25th anniversary of the band and represents their reunion after successful solo projects.

BILLIE EILISH: HAPPIER THAN EVER

Apr. 6, 8-9

The Forum

The diva’s “Happier Than Ever” world tour stops at the Forum for three dates, representing a chance to see the larger-than-life pop star in her hometown.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Jan. 9, 2023

SoFi Stadium

The winners of the Fiesta Bowl and the Peach Bowl will square off in NCAA football action, with the biggest game of the year for college teams coming to sunny Inglewood and SoFi Stadium. This will be the first time the venue has hosted the event.

WRESTLEMANIA XXXIX

April 2, 2023

SoFi Stadium

Originally slated to host WrestleMania 37 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, WrestleMania 39 will appear at SoFi Stadium, where raucous fans will get to watch their favorite superstars duke it out in a winner-take all match. The flagship event has been an annual highlight of the WWE world since 1985.

THE LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS

2024-25 Season

Intuit Dome

The Los Angeles Clippers will pack their bags, making the 30-minute trek from DTLA to Inglewood to settle into their new digs, the Intuit Dome, just in time to start the 2024 season. The venue will represent the team’s first Clippers-only home since 1999, when they moved into Staples Center (now Crypto.com Arena).

THE FIFA WORLD CUP

TBD

SoFi Stadium

While details are still scarce, the city of Inglewood is in talks to be a host for World Cup matches for the 2026 games. Signs point to Southern California playing host to the championship game (at the Rose Bowl Stadium), making the region the epicenter for the biggest soccer (or futbol, if you prefer) matches on the planet.

THE 2028 OLYMPIC GAMES / OPENING AND CLOSING CEREMONIES

TBD

SoFi Stadium, Intuit Dome, The Forum

The Games return to Los Angeles for the first time since 1984, with the spotlight on Inglewood. The city will host the opening and closing ceremonies of the Games, with the eyes of the world watching at SoFi Stadium. In addition, several sites in Inglewood will play host to events, including at the to-be-constructed Intuit Dome and the Forum.

