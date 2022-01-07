L.A. Times Today: A photographer’s helmet cam captured the Jan. 6 riot

In the thick of the mob outside the U.S. Capitol, L.A. Times photographer Kent Nishimura was identified as press — and feared for his safety.



He moved to the east front of the building and with his camera rolling he made his way inside — as insurrectionists broke in, shattering windows and storming the halls.