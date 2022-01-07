L.A. Times Today: Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren explains Jan. 6 investigation

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection is looking into what led to the attack on the U.S. Capitol, how the building was so easily breached and how we can prevent a similar event from happening again.



Representative Zoe Lofgren of Northern California, among the seven Democrats and two Republicans on the panel, explains.