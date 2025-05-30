Is this season going off the rails soon? | Dodgers Debate

The Dodgers have a huge homestand coming up against both New York juggernauts: the Yankees and Mets. Could this be the breaking point for the team? Los Angeles Times reporter Jack Harris and columnists Bill Plaschke and Dylan Hernández look at the week ahead with trepidation.