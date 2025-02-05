The only party guacamole you need

This guacamole will look deceptively like simple smashed avocado in a bowl, but after one bite, the heat and acid of chile and lime juice might make you never again return to “tricolor” guacamole (or any of the infuriatingly ridiculous interpretations from social media).
Daniel Hernandez is Food editor at the Los Angeles. He is a former Latin America correspondent and bureau chief based in Mexico City, and also the former editor of L.A. Taco, which won a James Beard Emerging Voice Award in 2020.
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.