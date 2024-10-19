Dodgers drop NLCS Game 5 to Mets. Who has momentum now?

Dodgers pitcher Jack Flaherty didn’t perform up to expectations and the Dodgers fell 12-6 to the Mets in NLCS Game 5. Los Angeles Times beat writer Jack Harris with columnists Dylan Hernández and Bill Plaschke debate about what went wrong, how the Dodgers can still get to the World Series and if momentum can change all of that.