Democratic debate live chat: Join The Times’ political team for Night 2

Mark Z. Barabak
Biden's measured, carefully modulated responses telegraph, "I'm the serious, sober, unflappable one here on stage."
Noah Bierman
Republicans will use those raised hands to argue that Democrats want to have open borders and give runaway benefits to illegal immigrants.
David Lauter
Harris point about high insurance deductibles is something that our colleague, Noam Levey, has written extensively about. The average size of deductibles has nearly quadrupled in the past 12 years. Read more about that here: https://www.latimes.com/politics/la-na-pol-health-insurance-medical-bills-20190502-story.html
Noah Bierman
This is another party moves left moment Seema.
Seema Mehta
All 10 candidates said their health plans would cover undocumented immigrants.
Doyle McManus
One lesson of both of these debates may be that pure Medicare for All, with no private insurance allowed, is still only a minority position in the Democratic Party.
Noah Bierman
Yes Mark, and Harris is telling anecdotes that a lot of people can relate to, rather than stories that affected her personally.
Seema Mehta
The moderators seem to have lost whatever control they had of the debate.
Mark Z. Barabak
Kamala Harris again playing role of keeping-it-real while others squabble. Comes across again, as the adult on stage.
David Lauter
The more moderate candidates have all learned that the safest ground on which to differ with Sanders on healthcare is to talk about giving families "choice."
Noah Bierman
Seema Mehta
Melanie Mason
Has Marianne Williamson spoken once?
Noah Bierman
Biden becomes a lot harder to attack when he reminds people of his painful personal story.
Melanie Mason
Harris just raised her hand saying she would abolish private health insurance, which she said in a CNN town hall earlier in the campaign. But in later televised town hall, she hedged a bit, saying she wanted to explore ways for unions to keep their negotiated health benefits.
Doyle McManus
Bernie Sanders just landed the first good soundbite: "The issue is not generational. The issue is who has the guts to take on Wall Street."
Melanie Mason
There was an obvious gimme for a candidate to step and be the adult in the room, and Kamala Harris just seized it.
Seema Mehta
Harris is giving Sanders the same look she gave
Noah Bierman
What is it with men and New York accents shouting over women?
Noah Bierman
Biden just using it to take more time and offer more plans for debt relief.
Mark Z. Barabak
Ouch--Swalwell notes he was 6 years old when Joe Biden came to the state party convention and called for passing of torch. Not terribly subtle. Biden just grins.
Seema Mehta
Swalwell the first to go after Biden directly and with a generational call to "pass the torch."
Melanie Mason
Seema Mehta
Yang's focus on universal basic income strikes some as wacky, but the history of the idea goes back a ways and attracted support from people like Nixon and MLK.
Mark Z. Barabak
Buttigieg differs on college-debt forgiveness, one early separation among candidates.
Mark Z. Barabak
Seema Mehta
Ding! Ding! Ding! Buttigieg is the first to break into Spanish tonight.
Melanie Mason
Overall, the interruptions have started earlier tonight. The candidates seem to have learned from last night that the moderators aren't particularly aggressive in shutting candidates down.
Doyle McManus
Seema Mehta
Gillibrand is being aggressive about getting her voice heard.
Mark Z. Barabak
First questions go to Bernie, Biden, Kamala but from there fanned out. Still yet to hear from Buttigieg, who the fourth 'top tier candidate on stage.
Seema Mehta
Seems like there's more focus on the president tonight than there was yesterday.
Noah Bierman
So far, it's playing out a lot like last night -- pragmatism versus remaking the system.
Mark Z. Barabak
Hickenlooper asked about being booed at California convention for condemning socialism. He smiled. It worked (notice me!) exactly as planned.
Melanie Mason
Harris right out of the gate gets to a specific policy proposal regarding middle-class tax credits. That's been the policy narrative she's been trying to stitch together: specific solutions with tangible effects on people's finances.
David Lauter
Harris gets an early opportunity to tout her $500 per month tax credit plan
Evan Halper
She is, Noah. Her plan is to reallocate all the money spent on the tax cuts, but then also launch other new programs that would drive the deficit higher.
Seema Mehta
Hey! California gets a mention!
Noah Bierman
Kamala Harris arguing the Democrats should run up deficits just as much as Republicans.
Evan Halper
Interesting that Harris is getting asked about whether Democrats should have to have a plan to pay for all they propose. A lot of the spending she has proposed does not come with a plan for paying for it.
Doyle McManus
And Biden is making it all about
Mark Z. Barabak
Second question goes to Biden. So there's your front-runners at center stage, as expected.
Seema Mehta
Sanders didn't answer the question of whether middle-class taxes would go up the first time, but Guthrie followed up and he allowed that they would go up but people would see healthcare costs go down.
Mark Z. Barabak
Bernie Sanders tees it up early, calling for single-payer healthcare system. And they're off!
Seema Mehta
To get back to the pressing issues -- i.e. the candidate's sartorial choices -- has anyone ever seen Buttigieg wear a suit jacket before?
Evan Halper
Noah, there actually were some interesting moments for centrists in last night's debate. Ohio Congressman
Mark Z. Barabak
Marianne Williamson intro'd in NBC voiceover as "author." None of the spiritual guru stuff she's eschewed.
Mark Z. Barabak
And who says voters don't care about substance.
Mark Z. Barabak
Mark Z. Barabak
And I just saying... Andrew Yang is tieless. How long before that becomes an Internet thing?
Melanie Mason
Andrew Yang's choice to not wear a tie is already getting tons of Twitter commentary, so credit to Yang for getting everyone's attention early.
Mark Z. Barabak
I'd say some of both, Noah. Yes, there are distinctive and contrasting visions. That said, choosing between Democrats doesn’t offer the stark contrast voters will face in November 2020. True conservative Democrats, like liberal Republicans, have gone the way of the dodo bird.
Seema Mehta
With Biden and Sanders taking center stage, it's hard to imagine the split between the moderate and liberal wings of the party not being an ongoing theme tonight.
Noah Bierman
A lot of commentary today has focused on the potential contrast between last night's liberal version of the party and tonight's return of the centrists. Is that accurate or just hype?
Evan Halper
Don't discount Gillibrand. She's struggled in this race. But she is a known streetfighter, and this format gives her and opportunity to inflict some damage on rivals, if nothing else.
David Lauter
Yes, Noah. The candidates have multiple audiences they're playing to: voters at large, activists in the early states, donors, the media. Each group has different priorities, which complicates the job for the candidates.
Mark Z. Barabak
There definitely is much narrower bandwidth for the others with Biden, Bernie, Buttigieg and Kamala Harris onstage. Makes it that much tougher for others to break through.
Doyle McManus
Noah, I think there's a semi-breakout opportunity for Kamala Harris. She had a list of interesting proposals when she launched: a middle class income subsidy, big raises for teachers, big job training programs. If she reminds voters of those ideas and adds one or two more, she might get a lift.
Seema Mehta
Noah, I think they all want to but most eyes will be focused on Harris and Buttigieg, who both had momentum earlier this year but seem to have become a little stagnant.
Noah Bierman
David, that underscores that some of the gains may be in fundraising and media attention, which can lead to wider interest. No?
David Lauter
The folks over at Morning Consult have completed the first round of their post-debate polling, which they're doing with 538.com. That gives us some actual data on how last night affected voters. With the usual caveat that it's only one poll, the results pretty much followed what a lot of the analysis said:
Noah Bierman
Who has a chance to break out tonight and get some renewed attention?
Evan Halper
Bernie Sanders will be speaking a dialect known as Brooklyn.
Melanie Mason
Don't forget that Gillibrand has Mandarin skills.
Mark Z. Barabak
How many candidates, other than Pete Buttigieg, will break into Norwegian?
Seema Mehta
The criticism directed his way by fellow Democrats was intense!
Evan Halper
Poor Bill de Blasio. He followed the debate performance with the worst gaffe of this cycle -- and among the worst gaffes ever by anyone -- in Miami today. Using a Che slogan to try inspire airport workers, some of them Cuban. Much of Miami was aghast.
Mark Z. Barabak
Seema Mehta
Shall we take bets on how many people break into Spanish tonight?
Mark Z. Barabak
Show of hands: How many want to see more showing of hands?
Melanie Mason
Doyle McManus
Let's hope for more "show of hands" questions. Those produced two of the more interesting moments last night.
Evan Halper
Good question, Mark. A lot of us here in Miami are wondering how much of last night's back and forths will re-emerge tonight. Some reporters put that question to Biden's advisors and they were as uncertain as us.
Mark Z. Barabak
Noah Bierman
Most smart people will avoid watching the debate and instead read this very insightful chat!
David Lauter
And, yes, Mark is right that a lot of people feel it's too early to tune in. But last night's debate got one of the largest viewerships ever for a political debate. So clearly some people are watching.
Evan Halper
Agree a lot of people tuning out. On the flip side, Booker had a good night last night and his campaign says his biggest fundraising day yet followed.
David Lauter
The moderators did not do a lot of refereeing last night: They let Bill de Blasio jump in on other candidates' questions, for example, and allowed several testy exchanges to play out. The candidates going tonight have the advantage of seeing that and understanding what they can get away with.
Noah Bierman
Evan, do you think Sanders is likely to criticize Elizabeth Warren -- directly or indirectly -- given the threat she poses to him? She won't be on stage so it would be harder to pull off but...
Mark Z. Barabak
Anecdotally, I've heard from A LOT of folks who say they won't be watching either night. Too early, too many candidates. That makes the post-debate analyses, the squibs and soundbites in the media and on social media even more important, it seems to me, in determining winners/losers and--ugh, I hate the word--the campaign narrative going forward.
Evan Halper
Of course, Biden has no surprises planned for us. But the moderators and, especially, the other candidates most likely have some surprises planned for him. He will be a big target. For Sanders, in particular.
David Lauter
Night 1 featured one particularly intense exchange between two candidates, both from Texas, both looking for a break -- former HUD secretary Julian Castro and former Rep.
Seema Mehta
I was wondering if the candidates who did well on Night One will see any post-debate buzz fade quickly because of the intensity of the focus on tonight's debate because of the line-up that includes the two front-runners, Biden and Sanders.
Noah Bierman
Mark, I think it's a mixed bag. Round 2 has bigger candidates, higher stakes and, one would guess, more intensity. But there does seem to be an advantage in seeing how the flow works when you have 10 candidates on a stage, and what sort of stylistic mistakes to avoid.
Evan Halper
Biden’s advisors on the ground here in Miami are signaling no major theme shifts, new policy rollouts are any other surprises planned for tonight. They said the key thing for him is to just keep being Joe Biden, a known quantity popular with votes. He’ll push his message that even in these hyperpartisan times government can work, and you need a competent, consensus-builder in the White House and not a firebrand.
Mark Z. Barabak
So is there an unfair advantage for candidates in Round 2, knowing the ground that's likely to be covered? Kind of like getting an advance peek at the final exam? That's why I wonder whether the moderators will mix in a few curve balls.
Noah Bierman
President Trump is scheduled to be in meetings with heads of state, including German Chancellor
Evan Halper
I’ll be watching to see if Joe Biden the candidate can live up to the perception nostalgic Democratic voters have of him. His performance on the stump has been lackluster, his campaign has been keeping him in a cocoon. Does he still have the stamina and enthusiasm to show strong for the entire night, the way he did in 2012 when Biden put rival
Doyle McManus
Shorter version: Lots of questions for Night 2. Has Joe Biden gotten better with age? Has Bernie Sanders? Can Kamala Harris define herself more sharply? Can Pete Buttigieg compete in a crowded field?
Seema Mehta
Good morning readers! Gearing up for night two of the Democratic debates. I know that both of the debates were supposed to be equal, but last night’s felt like an appetizer and tonight feels like the main course because of how the candidates were distributed (via random drawing by the Democratic National Committee).
Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, the two front-runners in the race, will take center stage. Both have a lot riding on tonight.
Biden has not been campaigning as much as many of the other candidates, and has had gaffes on issues such as abortion and working with segregationists. He may also have to answer for some pieces of his long, long record, such as authoring a crime bill in the ‘90s that critics today blame for mass incarceration.
Sanders is trying to remain the leader of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. But Elizabeth Warren is rising in the polls, and had a strong debate performance last night. Can he convince the Bernie bros and others who fueled his 2016 campaign to stick with him?
Lastly you have eight other candidates on stage -- notably Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg -- — trying to create a viral moment or connection with voters that will drive their numbers in the polls. There are plenty of demographic contrasts to make with the front runners, two straight white men in their 70s. Will one of the lesser-known candidates have a breakthrough moment?
Noah Bierman
There's just too much ground to cover.
Noah Bierman
It looks like President Trump has abandoned his plan to live-tweet, which is fine. He'll have plenty of time to engage this group.
Biden will obviously be the center and I expect him to take some tough questions. But, given the large field, his decades in public life to pore over and the imperative the candidates still have to introduce themselves, I don't believe Biden will get the full examination of his candidacy that some people may be anticipating.
Mark Z. Barabak
OK, so there were moments--a heated exchange here, a jab there--but really Wednesday night’s opening debate was pretty tame. I’m not like the kid standing on the schoolyard chanting, “Fight! Fight! Fight!” but I do wonder if there will be a few more sparks when the front-runner, Joe Biden, and others in the top tier take the stage tonight.
Will the moderators cover the same ground--abortion, impeachment, climate change, healthcare, etc.--or throw in a curve ball question or two, just to mix things up and keep the candidates on their toes?