Democratic debate live chat: Join The Times’ political team for Night 2

Good morning readers! Gearing up for night two of the Democratic debates. I know that both of the debates were supposed to be equal, but last night’s felt like an appetizer and tonight feels like the main course because of how the candidates were distributed (via random drawing by the Democratic National Committee).

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, the two front-runners in the race, will take center stage. Both have a lot riding on tonight.

Biden has not been campaigning as much as many of the other candidates, and has had gaffes on issues such as abortion and working with segregationists. He may also have to answer for some pieces of his long, long record, such as authoring a crime bill in the ‘90s that critics today blame for mass incarceration.

Sanders is trying to remain the leader of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. But Elizabeth Warren is rising in the polls, and had a strong debate performance last night. Can he convince the Bernie bros and others who fueled his 2016 campaign to stick with him?

Lastly you have eight other candidates on stage -- notably Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg -- — trying to create a viral moment or connection with voters that will drive their numbers in the polls. There are plenty of demographic contrasts to make with the front runners, two straight white men in their 70s. Will one of the lesser-known candidates have a breakthrough moment?