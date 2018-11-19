Review: Barbs fly among sisters in 'The Value of Moscow,' a modern-day riff on Chekhov

Each of the squabbling siblings has a different reason for moving into their seedy new shared apartment, but they have one thing in common: none of them want to be there. The oldest — thirtysomething Emily (Tiffany Cole, substituting for Devin Sidell) — is a mediocre writer whose current fiction is that her husband “just needs space.” The youngest, pouty suicidal rebel Clara (Julie Bersani), proclaims their new digs make her want to kill herself, to which Emily retorts, “Yeah, but you already want to kill yourself, so that opinion doesn’t mean anything.” It’s left to the middle sister, perky peacemaker Rose (Madeleine Heil), to try to smooth over the three sisters’ perpetually ruffled feathers.