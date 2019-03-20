Library of Congress taps Ritchie Valens’ ‘La Bamba,’ Nina Simone’s ‘Mississippi Goddam’ for preservation

“When I found out about ‘La Bamba’ going into the registry,” Perez told The Times on Tuesday, “the first thing that went through my mind was a memory of the home girls in east L.A. I’d see them walking by looking all royal with their teased-up hair and their eye makeup, a pack of Marlboro reds and a brush in one hand, and the other hand had a finger looped through a stack of 45s. And ‘La Bamba’ was always somewhere in that stack.”