Sean Connery: Life in pictures

Sean Connery, the Scottish actor who shot to global stardom in the 1960s after introducing himself to movie audiences as “Bond. James Bond,” has died.
Sean Connery poses with an Aston Martin in the 1964 movie “Goldfinger.” Known best for his James Bond movies, Connery won an Academy Award in 1988 for supporting actor for his role in “The Untouchables.” (20th Century Fox)
Connery, left, stars in the 1957 movie “Hell Drivers.” Connery made his first movie role in the same year in “No Road Back.” (UCLA Film and Television Archive)
Connery made his breakthrough as James Bond in the 1962 film “Dr. No.” (20th Century Fox)
Connery and Ursula Andress pose off-screen during the movie “Dr. No.” Andress plays Honey Ryder, a Jamaican shell diver who helps Bond during his mission. (Dr. No, UA and Danjaq)
Connery poses for his second James Bond movie, “From Russia With Love.” (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios)
Connery in “From Russia With Love.” (MGM Home Entertainment)
Pedro Armendáriz steadies a rifle on Connery’s shoulder in “From Russia With Love.” (MGM Home Entertainment Inc.)
Connery stands with an Aston Martin DB5 for his third 007 film, “Goldfinger.” (Aston Martin)
Connery’s Bond pauses to flirt with Miss Moneypenny, played by Lois Maxwell, in a scene in “Goldfinger.” (Handout )
Connery wears a helmet and a jet pack in the 1965 movie “Thunderball.” (Handout)
Connery is surrounded by women in a scene from the 1967 movie “You Only Live Twice.” Connery left his James Bond character after the movie but came back in 1971 for “Diamonds Are Forever.” (Les Trievnor / Getty Images)
Richard Harris, left, joined Connery in the 1969 film “The Molly Maguires.” (AP )
After leaving the 007 franchise, Connery said, “I have always hated that damned James Bond.” Connery searched for acting roles beyond Bond, like Daniel Dravot in the 1975 film “The Man Who Would Be King.” (Handout / Warner Bros.)
Sean Connery returned to the role of James Bond one last time for 1983’s “Never Say Never Again,” co-starring Kim Basinger. (MGM Home Entertainment)
Connery, right, plays Professor Henry Jones, father of adventurer-archaeologist Indiana Jones, played by Harrison Ford, in the 1989 film “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.” (Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM)
In the 1990 film “The Hunt for Red October,” Connery, top, stars with Alec Baldwin. (Bruce McBroom / Paramount)
Connery, left, stars as Capt. John Conner and Wesley Snipes stars as Web Smith in the 1993 police action film “Rising Sun.” (Sidney Baldwin / 20th Century Fox)
Sean Connery enters the stage via jet pack on the “Late Show With David Letterman” on Oct. 25, 1993. (Alan Singer / CBS)
Connery stars as West African physician Dr. Alex Murray in “A Good Man in Africa.” Two years before, Connery played another doctor role in “Medicine Man.” (Umberto Adaggi / Gramercy Pictures)
Connery and his wife, Micheline, arrive to attend the Scottish National Party’s election campaign on April 23, 1999, in Edinburgh. Scotland held elections on May 6 that year to vote on issues of independence and tax. (Denis Straughan / AP)
Connery shows his hands to photographers after placing his handprints in cement outside Grauman’s Chinese Theatre on April 13, 1999. (Victoria Arocho / Associated Press)
Connery showed he didn’t lose any of his suave charisma from the James Bond days as an art thief alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones in the 1999 film “Entrapment.” (David Appleby / 20th Century Fox)
Connery poses with his wife, Micheline Roquebrune, at the premiere of “Finding Forrester,” on Dec. 1, 2000, at the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills. (Jill Connelly / AP)
Oscar-nominated director Gus Van Sant, right, poses next to Connery on the set of his 2000 film “Finding Forrester.” (George Kraychyk / Columbia Pictures)
Connery leads a procession up 6th Avenue in Manhattan in the 2002 Tartan Day Parade. Connery strongly advocated for Scottish independence from the United Kingdom. (Stephen Chernin / AP)
Connery stars as Allan Quatermain in the 2003 movie “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen,” his final starring role. (Jurgen Vollmer / 20th Century Fox)
Connery arrives at the American Film Institute Life Achievement Award event in 2007 honoring Al Pacino in Los Angeles. (Matt Sayles / Associated Press)
Connery indulges in his favorite off–screen pursuit at the Jackie Stewart Celebrity Challenge golf tournament on July 1, 2010. (AFP)