Get breakfast pitas at ZoeFoodParty’s pop-up in Highland Park

Since moving to Los Angeles, Komarin has hosted a series of offbeat events around the city, including one that involved making sandwiches for customers based on what she intuited they wanted. She says she has no interest in opening a restaurant, preferring instead to have one-on-one interactions with customers in intimate spaces, upending expectations about what it means to go out to eat. “Forget any preconceived notions,” she says. “You’re wandering into this weird space and finding something totally different. It’s an invigorating experience, for both of us.”