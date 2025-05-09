8 favorite birria and barbacoa tacos to try from the 101 Best Tacos guide
You’ll find a taco truck, puesto or taqueria on just about every corner in L.A. The ability to grab a variety of tacos — mariscos, al pastor, carne asada, veggie and creative, non-traditional options — at the drop of a dime can disguise the reality: Taqueros and taqueras spend days preparing and cooking down meats and making salsas before the folded bites are eventually handed over in fresh tortillas to hungry patrons.
Get to know Los Angeles through the tacos that bring it to life. From restaurants to trucks to carts and more, here’s 101 of the city’s best.
Lines form at birria and barbacoa stands as the sun rises, but cooks set up hours beforehand, patiently roasting meat and stirring pots of rich consomé. In Arleta, one fourth-generation taquero raises his own lamb on a strict diet of alfalfa and cracked corn, then spit-roasts it in a pit to achieve maximum flavor and tenderness.
From smoky Jalisco-style goat birria to Tijuana-inspired birria de res and Hidalgo-influenced lamb barbacoa, here are eight of our favorite birria and barbacoa tacos from the 101 Best Tacos guide.
Birria queso taco at Saucy Chick Goat Mafia
Taco plato at Birria El Jaliciense
Goat birria tacos at El Parian Restaurant
The restaurant opened in 1968, and its signature dish is still Jalisco-style goat birria, available by the pound. It comes bobbing in a bowl of ruddy consomé with handmade tortillas, chopped white onion and cilantro sprigs on the side. The goat is earthy, only slightly gamey and so tender that it practically dissolves in your mouth. The tortillas are thick and chewy enough to stand up to a generous serving of the birria. The consomé packs enough flavor to drink on its own. I preferred topping my tacos with the chunky red salsa served with complimentary tortilla chips over the bottled option that arrived with my plate.
Goat birria quesataco at Tacos Y Birria La Unica
Birria de res taco at Teddy’s Red Tacos
Lamb barbacoa taco at Barbacoa Ramirez
Quesataco rojo at Tamales Elena Y Antojitos
Birria de chivo taco at Birrieria Barajas
“When we started we wouldn’t even sell half a goat,” Barajas says. “By word of mouth and faith we started to get going week by week. There are a lot of people that make birria. But it has to be goat, and it’s supposed to have your special mole, a kind of rub, your own recipe. Maybe that’s why we have good clientele, because we make the rub, everything, every day.”
The most popular order is the plato birria de chivo con pistola, a bowl of the spicy, fall-off-the-bone goat meat bathed in consomé that comes with a shank and tortillas, onions, cilantro, radishes, chiles and lime wedges for composing your own tacos. Of course there are regular tacos, and there are tacos dorados, folded and fried, with cheese if you want quesabirria. Every order comes with a complimentary small fried bean taco, and the beans are a recipe from Barajas’ grandmother, who died earlier this year. “My grandmother told my dad to ‘give customers a nice gesture,’” Barajas says. And once a month Barajas Sr. still prepares montalayo, a fried ball of goat stomach with sausage-like tripe stuffing; order it chopped into a taco.
