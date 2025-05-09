Customers line up early at Birrieria Barajas in East Compton for plato birria de chivo con pistola, a bowl of spicy, fall-off-the-bone goat meat bathed in consomé.

8 favorite birria and barbacoa tacos to try from the 101 Best Tacos guide

You’ll find a taco truck, puesto or taqueria on just about every corner in L.A. The ability to grab a variety of tacos — mariscos, al pastor, carne asada, veggie and creative, non-traditional options — at the drop of a dime can disguise the reality: Taqueros and taqueras spend days preparing and cooking down meats and making salsas before the folded bites are eventually handed over in fresh tortillas to hungry patrons.

Get to know Los Angeles through the tacos that bring it to life. From restaurants to trucks to carts and more, here’s 101 of the city’s best. Read the guide

Lines form at birria and barbacoa stands as the sun rises, but cooks set up hours beforehand, patiently roasting meat and stirring pots of rich consomé. In Arleta, one fourth-generation taquero raises his own lamb on a strict diet of alfalfa and cracked corn, then spit-roasts it in a pit to achieve maximum flavor and tenderness.

From smoky Jalisco-style goat birria to Tijuana-inspired birria de res and Hidalgo-influenced lamb barbacoa, here are eight of our favorite birria and barbacoa tacos from the 101 Best Tacos guide.

