Shopping for ceramics in Ojai with Susie Crippen

It’s kind of what she has done with all her creative projects; Crippen’s love of wabi-sabi, the Japanese term for creative imperfection, creeps into every aspect of her life. She renovated her hacienda-style house to be lived in by her and her dogs, importing French floors meant to take the dirt and leaving the landscape wild, not manicured. She created Crippen, her high-end clothing collection, to look better wrinkled than pressed. And in 2005, when she cofounded J Brand, the first American company to popularize the skinny jean, she “dissembled the paradigm of jeans so that any woman could make that jean her own,” she says — instead of the other way around.