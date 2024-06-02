Their art, their ideas, their performances make the world a more fascinating and complex place. June 2, 2024 3 AM PT For Subscribers Facebook Twitter Show more sharing options Share Close extra sharing options Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Copy Link URLCopied! Print 1 Eva Longoria: Hollywood trailblazer who won’t hear ‘no’ Ava DuVernay: A-list auteur, voice of the underrepresented Shonda Rhimes: Creator of strong, complicated women Ryan Murphy: Television’s queer kingmaker Jordan Peele: Writer, director, subverter of expectations Mark Bradford: Transcendent abstract artist Josephine Antoci: Viral tastemaker to the stars Danny Feldman: The man who saved L.A. theater Mindy Kaling: Hollywood intuitionist Tyler, the Creator: Hip-hop fashion and music entrepreneur Steven Yeun: Hollywood’s new kind of leading man Amanda Gorman: America’s future tense Neil Druckmann: Philosopher gamer behind ‘The Last of Us’ Liwei Liao: Fishmonger flipping the script Kevin Feige: Marvel maestro, box office bellwether