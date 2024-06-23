Advertisement
L.A. Influential

Odilia Romero: Eradicator of Indigenous stereotypes

By Melissa GomezStaff Writer 
Photography by 
Christina House
Share
Odilia Romero
Odilia Romero, photographed at the Los Angeles Times in El Segundo on Sept. 5.

Don’t call Odilia Romero Latina, or Mexican, or Hispanic. She is Zapotec, born in the town of San Bartolomé Zoogocho in the highlands of Oaxaca.

And in the Zapotec language there’s a word she seeks to embody: gozona, the honorable commitment of giving back to your community. Her mission has been making sure Indigenous people are not stifled or stereotyped.

“The labels are still there, but I still refuse to fit into them,” Romero said. “Labeling us is very dangerous because you cannot fit our 500 years of resistance as Indigenous people in one block.”

Romero, 53, left her hometown — “the best place in the world,” where her grandmothers grew their food and drank from rivers — for Los Angeles at 10 years old. Soon after, she recalls, she first encountered racism: A Latina woman called her an “uneducated Indian.”

Odelia Romero

That kind of racism has never abated. In 2022, an audio leak revealed anti-Indigenous sentiments among some Mexican American members of the L.A. City Council. (Romero was among those who called for their resignations. Council President Nury Martinez stepped down.)

So Romero has spent decades advocating for interpretation to be seen as a human right and visibility of Indigenous people across the U.S., starting in Los Angeles, home to one of the largest populations of Indigenous people in the country.

‘It’s not one person that does all the work. It’s collective work.’

— Odilia Romero

In 2016 she co-founded CIELO, which translates from Spanish to Indigenous Communities in Leadership, with her daughter, Janet Martinez. The L.A.-based group provides Indigenous-language interpretation in 24 states, conducts cultural awareness training for police and helps Indigenous residents navigate institutions — such as courts and hospitals — where language barriers can have big consequences.

During the pandemic, Romero led the effort to translate COVID safety precautions and vaccination efforts into languages such as Akateko, K’iche’ and Q’anjob’al, making life-saving information accessible. And CIELO helped keep immigrant families afloat, distributing millions of dollars to those who had lost income.

Her people are everywhere, she says, laboring unseen in restaurants and bars. They are business owners and students. Last September, Romero attended a festival in L.A. honoring San Bartolomé Apóstol, her hometown’s saint. Hundreds of people were there. She had a relationship with almost every one.

If you ask about her victories, she will insist she can’t take credit alone. It is gozona.

“It’s not one person that does all the work. It’s collective work,” she said. “Without Indigenous communities, without the migrants … we would not exist.”

Melissa Gomez

Melissa Gomez is an enterprise reporter on the State Team who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2018. She reports on a range of news and issues, with a special focus on the Central Valley. She previously covered education and the 2020 presidential campaign at The Times. A native Floridian, she graduated from the University of Florida.

Christina House

Christina House is a staff photojournalist with the Los Angeles Times. She officially joined the visual journalism team in 2017 after 10 years as a freelance photographer. House grew up in Long Beach and is a graduate of Cal State Fullerton. Her love for photography started when she visited the Philippines, her mother’s native country, at age 7. That unforgettable experience inspired her to pick up a camera. House won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography and the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award for Domestic Photography for “Hollywood’s Finest,” an intimate look into the life of a pregnant 22-year-old woman living on the street. She received the 2021 Cliff Edom New America Award and was honored in the portrait series category for her work on “Game Changers: A Celebration of Women in Sports” from the 2021 National Press Photographers Assn.’s Best of Photojournalism awards.

