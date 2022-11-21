The entire L.A. City Council racist audio leak, transcribed and annotated by our experts

More than a year after it was secretly recorded and a month after it was leaked, a backroom conversation among three Los Angeles City Council members and a prominent union president continues to shake city politics. It has triggered resignations, protests that halted much council business, and condemnations from the highest levels of the Democratic Party.

The discussion among the four Latino political leaders was widely denounced as racist, and featured profane remarks and insults about Black people, Oaxacans, Jews, Armenians and others. They also plotted how to use the city’s contentious redistricting process for their own gain.

It’s a rare glimpse into bare-knuckle power politics. Parts of it can be hard to follow. To help readers better understand the context and contours of the discussion, The Times brought together a team of City Hall reporters and columnists to annotate the conversation. Beat reporters offer facts and analysis; columnists provide their perspectives on a discussion that has changed the city’s political history.

Here’s who was in the room:

Nury Martinez At the time of the recording, Nury Martinez was Los Angeles City Council president, the first Latina to hold the post. A former school board member from the San Fernando Valley, Martinez secured her spot on the council in a surprise 2013 victory.



Martinez rose to council president in 2020, building a reputation as a blunt talker who wasn’t afraid of a political fight. On her plate at the time of the discussion was redistricting, which had the potential to shape the council’s makeup and the city’s political landscape.



After The Times reported on the audio leak, Martinez stepped down from her role as president. Amid protests, she resigned from the council entirely two days later.



Martinez said she was “truly ashamed” of her remarks. “I take responsibility for what I said and there are no excuses for those comments. I am so sorry,” she said in one statement. Kevin de León Councilmember Kevin de León had his hopes set on higher office at the time of the October 2021 recording. Weeks before, he had announced he would run for mayor of Los Angeles.



The former president pro tempore of the state Senate landed on the City Council in 2020, following an unsuccessful run against Democratic U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein. His council district includes some of the same communities he served as a California state senator.



Since the leak was made public, he has not stepped down from the council despite protests outside his home and in the council chambers.



De León said weeks later that he was “extremely sorry” during an interview with Univision anchor León Krauze. “And that is why I apologize to all my people, to my entire community, for the damage caused by the painful words that were carried out that day last year,” he said. Gil Cedillo A labor leader turned political stalwart, Gil Cedillo at the time of the recording was thinking about his reelection campaign.



Cedillo was elected to the state Assembly in 1998 and has held elected office since. In 2013, he secured a council seat, which he held on to despite failing to avoid a runoff in 2017.



Eight months after the recording, Cedillo would lose his council seat in the primary. He has not stepped down, but will leave his office in early December, when Eunisses Hernandez is sworn in to replace him.



Cedillo apologized for remaining silent during the recorded conversation, while also saying he “did not make a racist statement” or mock his colleagues. “It is my instinct to hold others accountable when they use derogatory or racially divisive language. Clearly, I should have intervened.” Ron Herrera The discussion took place at the MacArthur Park headquarters of the L.A. County Federation of Labor, known as the Fed. Ron Herrera was the organization’s president, making him one of the most influential people in Los Angeles politics.



The Fed marshals the political power of 300 participating unions and labor groups, mobilizing its ranks behind candidates and issues. Herrera, a former UPS driver, rose to prominence at Teamsters Local 396, which represents sanitation workers and UPS drivers.



He was tapped to lead the Fed in 2019 and remained in charge of Local 396 until resigning quietly in August. He stepped down from the Fed the day after The Times reported on the audio recording.

About this transcript:

This transcription was produced by a team of Times journalists. They worked collaboratively, listening repeatedly to the leaked audio to compile an accurate record of what was said. The text marked in bold in the dialogue has corresponding annotations.

Parts of the recording are muffled and difficult to hear; at times participants speak over each other. In these instances, some listeners may have differing interpretations of what was said.

The transcript can be read top to bottom, or browsed in sections.

A note to readers: This transcription includes profanity.

Introductions and indictments

Kevin de León

What’s up my—

Nury Martinez

How are you? Good. With my Doc Martens, from back in the day. When I used to go clubbing in the mosh pit.

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “With my Doc Martens”



This tells me so much about who Nury is, and how she presents herself. She’s not some Mexican American princess; she’s puro Pacoima. She’s telling Gil implicitly: I’m here to rumble.

Gil Cedillo

What’s up man?

Nury Martinez

Did you talk to, este (that is), did you talk to Curren?

Julia Wick, reporter “Curren”



This refers to Curren Price, a political ally of Martinez’s and a two-term L.A. City Council member who represents Council District 9, which hugs the 110 Freeway immediately south of downtown.



Price is Black, but his district is now four-fifths Latino, which is why you’ll hear De León referring to it as a “future” Latino district later in the tape.

Kevin de León

Yeah, I did. You know, he called and he said—

Nury Martinez

Now he’s OK with being suspended. But he doesn’t want to resign. I’m like, well, we can’t force him to resign.

Erika D. Smith, columnist “he’s OK with being suspended”



The “he” in question here is Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas, a towering figure in Black politics in California. At the time of this conversation, Ridley-Thomas had just been hit with federal charges involving alleged bribery with a USC dean when he was on the L.A. County Board of Supervisors. It’s a case that comes up again and again in this conversation. Here’s our first story on the indictment .

Kevin de León

It will be the same action as with Jose Huizar.

Julia Wick, reporter “same action”



This is, in fact, how things played out. The council voted 11 to 3 to suspend Ridley-Thomas on Oct. 20, 2021 — the same action they had taken with former Councilmember Jose Huizar a year prior. The city charter has a provision for council members to suspend an elected officer only if they are awaiting trial in criminal proceedings, as was the case with both Ridley-Thomas and Huizar. Read more about the suspension of Ridley-Thomas here .

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “Jose Huizar”



Huizar, of course, is the disgraced ex-Los Angeles council member currently awaiting a federal trial for corruption charges. As I wrote earlier this year , he was born in Los Morales, the small rancho in between the ranchos where my parents are from in the Mexican state of Zacatecas. Martinez’s family is also from Zacatecas. Moral of the story? Zacatecanos should stick with column-writing.

Gil Cedillo

That’s right, a leave of absence.

Nury Martinez

That’s what I think he should do. But you know how Mark is.

Gil Cedillo

They don’t ask. They don’t ask.

Nury Martinez

Mark is Mark is Mark. What I did hear is I don’t think the feds have talked to him yet. You know that meeting? When they show you your options. That hasn’t happened.

Kevin de León

So he hasn’t gotten—

Nury Martinez

He’s gonna get arraigned on Wednesday, but I don’t think the meeting where they kind of show you, “Here are the options, this is what we got.”

California The fall of Nury Martinez: A blunt talker undone by her words At L.A. City Hall, Nury Martinez has been known as a blunt speaker. She is now in political free fall over words that she was caught saying on leaked audio.

Kevin de León

OK.

Nury Martinez

So these are your options. I think the meeting was something like this: “This is what we got. You either cooperate, or we’re going to go after your son. You both have been looked at.” That’s what I think is going to happen.

Erika D. Smith, columnist “your son”



The son is Mark Ridley-Thomas’ son, Sebastian Ridley-Thomas. His relevance here is that Mark Ridley-Thomas is accused in the indictment of conspiring with the dean in return for giving Sebastian a full scholarship and a paid professorship to USC. This would have transpired shortly after Sebastian, facing a sexual harassment investigation, retired from the state Assembly for what he said were health reasons. Read more about the son here .

Kevin de León

I called the—

Gil Cedillo

It is going to happen.

Kevin de León

Over the weekend, I called a buddy of mine who is a former U.S. attorney.

Nury Martinez

I have one of those, too. It’s good to have one of those.

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “one of those”



Ah, the perks of being politically connected. I think a son of a cousin of mine is a paralegal, last I heard...

Kevin de León

Cool. We’re very close. And he, he had the Lance Armstrong case too, when they were going to indict Lance Armstrong.

Benjamin Oreskes, reporter “indict Lance Armstrong”



About a decade ago, the U.S. Department of Justice’s Los Angeles office investigated the cyclist for defrauding his sponsors, which included the U.S. Postal Service, by taking performance-enhancing drugs. The investigation, which got quite a bit of publicity at the time, didn’t lead to any charges.

Nury Martinez

The cyclist?

Kevin de León

The cyclist. Yeah.

Nury Martinez

What did he do? Doping. Is it doping?

Los Angeles City Councilmember Jose Huizar was indicted on corruption charges in 2020. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Kevin de León

Yeah. And the case was coming out of the L.A. office of the U.S. attorney’s office here. And I said, “Hey man, give me your objective feedback on this thing, Mark Ridley-Thomas. Dot, dot, dot.” He said, I haven’t read the whole thing, but he says I’ve read parts of it. He says, he says it’s a righteous case. It’s a legitimate, real case. We’ve said, for those we’re talking about, some people receive money like in a paper bag. And then so many people get wire transfers or whatever. This is taxpayer dollars, as opposed to private developer dollars. So in many ways you can say that the case is even worse for Mark Ridley-Thomas than it is for Jose Huizar. One thing is private dollars.

Erika D. Smith, columnist “coming out of the L.A. office”



After being a delayed a few times, the Ridley-Thomas case is set to go to trial early next year.

David Zahniser, reporter “paper bag”



Former Councilmember Jose Huizar was indicted on corruption charges in June 2020. The day he was indicted, the council voted to suspend him, which in turn spurred City Controller Ron Galperin to zero out Huizar’s pay. In many ways, that decision set a precedent for the council’s handling of Ridley-Thomas a year later. (For reference, here’s the announcement the U.S. attorney’s office made the day of the Ridley-Thomas indictment and here’s the indictment itself ).



In the Huizar corruption case, bags were in fact part of the indictment. A Huizar aide who pleaded guilty in the case admitted that he picked up bags of cash and later transported some of the money to Huizar in a liquor box.

Nury Martinez

Weren’t one of the contracts moved, is worth like, 9 or 11 million dollars?

Kevin de León

Yeah. I mean, I think the thing that Huizar got was like $500,000 in cash.

David Zahniser, reporter “the thing Huizar got”



Prosecutors have accused Huizar of receiving an array of benefits valued at far more than $500,000. Just one of the real estate companies targeted in his corruption case was found guilty of providing him more than $1 million in bribes , including funds to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit.



It’s possible that, during this conversation, De León was thinking of a segment of the case that dealt with a 20-story project on Olympic Boulevard. The developer of that project was charged with providing a $500,000 bribe and later convicted.

Nury Martinez

In increments.

Kevin de León

In increments. He said, and then I said, isn’t this the equivalent when, particularly the African American community — which was righteous — that says Gil Cedillo had crack cocaine and was sentenced to 25 years to life. Nury Martinez had powder cocaine. She lives on the Westside, she’s a rich kid. She gets like two years’ probation. Isn’t that the same argument that they’re using, but only in reverse? You know, because now they’re trying to look like there’s a double standard. No, there’s not.

Erika D. Smith, columnist “a double standard”



This exchange just typifies the sort of us-versus-them mentality, pitting Latinos against Black Angelenos, that was going on in this room.

Nury Martinez

You think so? Yeah, no. They didn’t think twice before judging Jose.

David Zahniser, reporter “didn’t think twice”



Again, the City Council voted 14-0 in June 2020 to suspend Huizar. None of the council members who objected to the suspension of Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas in 2021 took issue with the suspension of Huizar, who is Latino and, like Ridley-Thomas, has pleaded not guilty.



As a result, there was some behind-the-scenes grumbling at City Hall about a double standard — that suspension was good enough for Huizar, a Latino council member, but inappropriate for Ridley-Thomas, a Black council member.



The vote to suspend Huizar occurred before he had entered his plea. The due process questions that came up during the Ridley-Thomas case did not surface when council members suspended Huizar.

Kevin de León

I know. They went after him right away. You know, what I did during the course of my campaign with the City Council? I never criticized Jose Huizar.

Julia Wick, reporter “during the course of my campaign”



De León was elected to succeed Huizar on the council in March 2020, when Huizar was termed out of office.



There was a cloud of suspicion over Huizar during that campaign, but he wasn’t officially charged until June 2020.

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “I never criticized Jose Huizar”



Kevin de León “never criticized Jose Huizar,” even as Huizar’s constituents and former supporters publicly expressed their disgust — the very ones that then helped to put De León in Huizar’s former seat.

Nury Martinez

That’s smart.

Kevin de León

Never, one single time.

Nury Martinez

Me neither.

Kevin de León

I didn’t even know the guy well.

Nury Martinez

And what’s to say que (that) Jose wasn’t doing it to also feed his kids? Right? I mean, this, this is, this is, I mean the connection is Sebastian, but what’s to say que Jose also didn’t have debt at his kids’ school, and trying to figure out how to pay for college. I’m not saying that’s the case. I’m just saying, I mean he could have been helping his kids for all we know. That’s probably not the case, but whatever.

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “que”



Nury’s use of Spanglish is fascinating to me as a bilingual speaker whose first language was Spanish. I slip into Spanglish when I’m speaking with English-dominant Latinos only for insults, bad words or words I can’t translate into English, like “sangrón” (cruel, but worse) or “fresa” (strawberry, but Mexican slang for a stuck-up person). Nury slipping into Spanglish for simple words like “que” (“that”) and “este” (a word that literally means “this” but works like a filler word a la “um”) suggests she speaks more Spanish than one might think.

David Zahniser, reporter “que”



When Martinez was still council president, she was skilled at helping Spanish-speakers navigate the public comment period. One of the tricks of receiving Spanish-language public comment is to gently remind the speaker to take a pause in their remarks so the translator can catch up. “Un momentito” (one moment) was a phrase we heard a lot during the Martinez regime.

David Zahniser, reporter “Sebastian”



As Erika noted higher up, the Sebastian here is Sebastian Ridley-Thomas, the son of suspended Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas, who figures significantly in the Ridley-Thomas corruption case. Prosecutors have accused the elder Ridley-Thomas of awarding contracts in exchange for financial benefits for his son.

Kevin de León

Yeah, I know what you’re saying. And not good. Illegal but, then he’s still helping the kids as opposed to that little entitled privileged prince, Sebastian Ridley-Thomas.

Erika D. Smith, columnist “that little entitled privileged prince”



In chronicling Kevin de León’s rise and now fall from power , many have noted the “chip” that he admitted to having on his shoulder while growing up poor and with rampant discrimination against Latinos. It’s an understandable, if sometimes unproductive, sentiment. It pops up again and again throughout this conversation. This is just one example.

David Zahniser, reporter “Sebastian Ridley-Thomas”



Sebastian Ridley-Thomas resigned from the state Assembly in 2017 and quickly secured a job at USC. His hiring now figures in the corruption case against his father. The Times reported in 2018 that Sebastian Ridley-Thomas was the subject of two sexual harassment complaints at the time he stepped down. Sebastian Ridley-Thomas said he stepped down for health reasons.

Ron Herrera

Oh, I think probably he hooked it up for certain people.

Nury Martinez

She’s so cute. I can’t believe you’re in this stage of your life, by the way.

Julia Wick, reporter “She’s so cute”



For anyone confused by this transition, it seems Cedillo likely had just pulled up some family photos on his phone to show the group.

Gil Cedillo

I know. I did my interview the other day and she said…

Nury Martinez

’Tas loco con esta niña. (You’re crazy for that girl.)

Gustavo Arellano, columnist ’Tas



The use of elision (the word she meant to say, “estás” — you are — is a hallmark of a native Spanish speaker. You can say many things about Nury, but she’s real in her Spanish.

Gil Cedillo

I’m a grandfather, and I have a 47-year-old son, and a 2 ½-year-old little girl.

Nury Martinez

She’s so cute.

Kevin de León

Your 47-year-old son looks like he’s 37.

Nury Martinez

Her genes.

Kevin de León

Yeah, her genes. Look at Gil, her genes.

Gil Cedillo

Let’s go Dodgers.

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “Let’s go Dodgers”



Sounds like the little girl may have been wearing Dodgers gear in the photo.

Nury Martinez

You like all that stuff. I didn’t really care for… I go that whole little kid shit. Thank God for my husband who wanted a kid, so I’m like, it wasn’t … I was OK.

Gil Cedillo

Look at these curls. You like these curls?

Nury Martinez

It took me eight years to have a kid. To convince me to have a kid, I should say.

Gil Cedillo

I know you like these curls.

Ron Herrera

Naturally.

Nury Martinez

[Inaudible] loves tough girls. Not whiny little kids. She tough? I love tough kids.

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “I love tough kids”



Puro Pacoima — but this idea of tough kids versus not tough ones is a hint of what’s to come when talking about Councilmember Mike Bonin’s son.

Gil Cedillo

Oh dude, this girl is, she’s the boss.

Nury Martinez

You’re crying…

Gil Cedillo

She’s the boss of her school. She’s the only one who walks in not [inaudible]. She walks in and puts her backpack…

Nury Martinez

With authority, that’s right.

Gil Cedillo

Gets her stuff. Goes sits in her place. She’s like, in charge.

Talking South L.A.

Nury Martinez

So anyways, you didn’t connect with Curren? He called me last night. Oh, you did connect with Curren. ¿Y tu? (And you?) Did you connect with Curren?

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “Curren”



The 9th Council District is a fascinating encapsulation of L.A. ethnic politics. In 1949, Edward Roybal became the first Latino council member since 1881, elected with the help of a Jewish-Latino-Black coalition. When Roybal went on to Congress in 1963, he helped elect his replacement, Gilbert Lindsay, as L.A.'s first Black council member. Today, the 9th is four-fifths Latino, and there has long been talk about what happens when the district finally elects a Latino again. But it won’t be for at least four more years — Price easily defeated challenger Dulce Vasquez in the June primary, earning enough votes to win outright.

David Zahniser, reporter “Curren”



Curren Price was an ally to Martinez on some of the big issues faced by the council, including the vote to prohibit encampments near schools and daycare centers. At the time of this conversation, he had just appointed a new redistricting commissioner, who pushed back aggressively against the map being proposed by the citizens redistricting commission.



Redistricting is the process that takes place once a decade, where the City Council draws new boundary lines for each of the city’s 15 council districts. Although this process was initially handled by a citizens commission, the council had the final say over the map. That meant that, within the confines of the law, they could design the districts in a way that would enhance their ability to get reelected.

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “Curren”



As a relative outsider to L.A. politics, it seems to me De León, et al., seem to get along with Price because he has made it a point of to hire Latino staffers from South L.A. , especially Central Americans, which I wrote about earlier this year.

Gil Cedillo

We talked earlier. Yeah.

Erika D. Smith, columnist “earlier”



As part of his apology tour, Kevin de León recently told KBLA radio host Tavis Smiley that Price “was to be” in this backroom meeting, too. He’s been throwing everyone under the bus trying to repair his reputation and save his seat on the City Council. Price has denied De León’s claim.

Councilmember Curren Price represents District 9, which covers part of South L.A. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Nury Martinez

Curren is taking the temperature of the council, probably at Mark’s request. I think Mark knows sort of the direction that the council’s gonna head in. And he’s trying to take the temperature. I think they’re getting two things mixed up. I think they’re getting the whole resignation piece, with the suspension piece — that those wires are being crossed in it. And I don’t know if Curren’s the right person to explain things to … where he’s half asleep. So I was doing my best, I was doing my best last night to explain that the process we took with Jose was one of suspension. It doesn’t mess with his paycheck and he can still collect a paycheck. It’s not on us.

David Zahniser, reporter “the direction that the council’s gonna head in”



Martinez introduced a motion a day later calling for Ridley-Thomas to be suspended from the City Council. The motion passed on an 11-3 vote, with Councilmembers Price, Marqueece Harris-Dawson and Mike Bonin voting no.

Kevin de León

That’s Ron Galperin.

Erika D. Smith, columnist “Ron Galperin”

Not long after this conversation, Martinez led an effort to suspend Ridley-Thomas from the City Council. L.A. City Controller Ron Galperin quickly moved to terminate Ridley-Thomas’ $225,000 annual salary, prompting a lawsuit challenging the legality of such a move . Since then, other council members have started to question it, too.

Nury Martinez

That’s what I told him: You need to go talk to that white guy. It’s not us. It’s the white members on this council that will motherfuck you in a heartbeat. So he started naming names. You know you got it, you know who it is. [City Atty.] Mike Feuer’s gonna fuck with this. Galperin’s gonna fuck with this. [City Councilmember] Bob Blumenfield is gonna fuck with with this. Probably [City Councilmember] Paul [Krekorian]. That’s what they do.

Michael Hiltzik, columnist “It’s the white members on the council that will motherfuck you in a heartbeat”



A general comment here, as the meeting participants start getting into it: I am reminded of the observation by the great investigative author Jessica Mitford that if you want to know the truth about an industry, or a group, or a cabal, the way to do it is to listen to how they talk to themselves, when they think no one from the outside is listening.



Martinez, De León, Herrera and Cedillo plainly thought they were in a nice, hermetically-sealed conference, so they let it rip.

Julia Wick, reporter “Paul”



The council chose Paul Krekorian as its new president in October 2022, after Martinez resigned. Krekorian, who is Armenian American and represents the east San Fernando Valley, said his first task would be to begin to restore public trust in City Hall.



Kevin de León

It’s the very same, uh, when I was in the Senate, when they had the whole shit go down with Tony Mendoza.

Erika D. Smith, columnist “Tony Mendoza”



Just as a reminder, Tony Mendoza, a Democrat from Artesia, resigned from the state Senate minutes before his colleagues were about to suspend or expel him over a series of sexual misconduct accusations. He left the Legislature shortly before Sebastian Ridley-Thomas did.

Nury Martinez

Where is that guy?

Kevin de León

In Artesia?

Nury Martinez

I never got along with him.

Kevin de León

When the whole thing went down with when I walked into the caucus, and they got all the members there, like clockwork, all the white members, “Come, right now.” Like, this is about transparency. And this is about justice, legal. And I said, “There’s not really a legal issue here, you know, there’s no criminality issue. There’s just a harassment issue.” The people of color were more like, “He’s not guilty, he’s not being charged by the U.S. attorney, district attorney, no attorney. It’s more of an internal harassment policy issue.” And it was very fascinating, to Nury’s point, the white folk cut you in a heartbeat.

Nury Martinez

With government.

Kevin de León

And then when it’s them, they figured out some shit, how to like you know—

Nury Martinez

They get a PR firm.

Kevin de León

Yeah.

Nury Martinez

They get the best attorneys in the, in the city to defend them and spin their bullshit. So that’s why I told Curren last night, I said, I think we need to be careful with that. It’s not us, it’s not Gil, it’s not, well what about Kevin and Gil? I go, they’re not saying anything about that, about his paycheck, about resigning. No, just go take care of your shit, go. Go take care of your business and hopefully it all works out.

Ron Herrera

Wow, yeah, you, um...

Nury Martinez

I’m not going to trash him in the paper either, because that’s the other thing that we’re worried about.

Erika D. Smith, columnist “not going to trash him in the paper”



This is probably a testament to the loyalty Mark Ridley-Thomas continues to command among Black Angelenos, despite facing federal bribery charges. I’ve written about this a few times over the last year.

Ron Herrera

You should—

Nury Martinez

In fact, I’d probably do the opposite. Good luck. I hope he gets exonerated, go through the legal process, verdad? Go raise your $2 million you’re gonna need to fight this. Well, that’s the other thing that I told you, my, my friend who was a former prosecutor who was actually head of that department…

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “verdad”



More Spanglish — “verdad” literally means “truth,” but here means “right.”

Kevin de León

Of the corruption unit?

Nury Martinez

And so, called him, he’s a good friend now. He, he said to me, about the whole call, this whole thing’s gonna work out. He’s like, there’s no, there’s no path here for him. They got him.

Ron Herrera

They wouldn’t have, they wouldn’t, they wouldn’t have moved on him had they not.

Nury Martinez

He also told me that the school is cooperating. Extensively. He knows enough about the case because he’s got friends who, inside the U.S. attorney’s office, who are working the case and the university is. I have a feeling that one of, when I read the indictment, this woman was, ’staba así (she was like that), all over the place.

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “the school is cooperating”



By “school,” she’s talking about USC here.

Kevin de León

The dean.

Nury Martinez

Ya. Hablando, diciéndole (Talking, telling her). Listen, this is going to happen right? And somebody in her office or somebody in that department or somebody—

Kevin de León

Leaked it.

Mark Ridley-Thomas was suspended from the Los Angeles City Council after he was accused of receiving bribes from a USC dean when he was serving on the L.A. County Board of Supervisors. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Nury Martinez

Yes! And started compiling all the emails, knew about the text messages, knew about the letter, that handwritten letter that she wrote to Mark. The contract. But it wasn’t in writing. It was a handwritten contract. This is what you’re agreeing to do, and I’m going to do this. The U.S. district attorney, the U.S. attorney’s office has a copy of the letter.

Kevin de León

So my U.S. attorney friend said this too. My U.S. attorney friend said the following Saturday night, he said, “What is very interesting here too is, not just MRT [Mark Ridley-Thomas] but USC themselves.” He says that USC did a preemptive strike by going to the U.S. attorney’s office right away.

David Zahniser, reporter “going to the U.S. attorney’s office”



In 2018, The Times reported that a lawyer for USC briefed the U.S. attorney’s office on the Ridley-Thomas matter and referred it “for criminal investigation.”

Nury Martinez

Is this when Caruso sent a letter to have this investigated?

Erika D. Smith, columnist “Caruso”



This, of course, is Rick Caruso, former chairman of USC’s Board of Trustees. At the time of this conversation in October 2021, he hadn’t yet stepped down to run for mayor of Los Angeles.

Kevin de León

I don’t know.

Nury Martinez

Caruso is the one that… Remember that?

David Zahniser, reporter “Caruso”



USC issued a statement in 2018 in which Caruso said he was “disturbed and concerned” by the allegations surrounding Ridley-Thomas . This was three years before Ridley-Thomas was indicted.

Kevin de León

So, but he says, but the dean herself, this 83-year-old woman , was acting on behalf of the university in terms of doing anything and everything she can to raise money. In this case for her department of social work. And one could argue, she says that if I’m the lawyer for the dean of the — la viejita — I’m turning on Mark. She’s gonna most likely turn on Mark. That all she was trying to do is raise money for, for USC. And he says, but even though USC has done a preemptive strike by contacting the feds and cooperating, collaborating, the question becomes — it’s like if you’re, say if you’re Exxon, an oil company, and you committed all of these, these illegal acts and then you go to the Department of Justice and say, “Hey, we just found out from a whistleblower from within our, you know, ranks that this happens,” he says it’d be real interesting if the, if the U.S. attorney thought maybe, maybe not, no, goes after USC, too. So I guess you can go like that way too. They go after USC too. But he believes that the lady, la viejita, will turn on—

Erika D. Smith, columnist “this 83-year-old woman”



Here they’re talking about Marilyn Flynn, the former dean of USC’s School of Social Work.



When De León said the dean was “turning on Mark,” he was onto something. In September, nearly a year after this conversation, she struck a deal with federal prosecutors , pleading guilty to bribery for arranging an illicit payment for Mark Ridley-Thomas when he was on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in return for a USC contract.

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “la viejita”



Here come the Spanglish insults. Kevin could’ve just left it as “the dean,” and that would’ve been fine. But he called her “the little old lady” — why? Add ageism to the quartet’s cabinet of calumnies.

Nury Martinez

She Black?

Kevin de León

No, a little white lady.

Michael Hiltzik, columnist “a little white lady”



This is not a side De León tended to advertise to voters, for obvious reasons. I remember meeting him for the first time in 2013, when he was pitching his retirement program for low-income workers as a state Senate back-bencher. (It passed.) He was very pleased at having been welcomed in Washington as an idea man. I wrote about it here.



Not the first pol I’ve known who started out with a ton of appeal and potential, only to implode where you’d least expect it. Politicians like that always seem to try wriggling out of their fix by pleading “guilty with an explanation,” as De León is trying to do now.



But that seldom works. The last time, I think, was President Nixon’s “Checkers” speech, and that was in 1952!

Nury Martinez

I was trying to find a picture. I didn’t find a picture. You think they’ll plea out?

Ron Herrera

Oh yeah.

Nury Martinez

I think we’ll know more, guys, after Wednesday, when he goes and gets arraigned and then they have his emails.

Gil Cedillo

Here’s, here’s the problem for all of them. Everything the lady did was transparent. Like, “I told you, right, I’m gonna come here and I’m gonna do this. Kevin, I’m gonna do this. This is what we’re doing. This is from university.” So she’s acting…

Kevin de León

On behalf of the…

Gil Cedillo

Of the organization. And the university bets it out they’ve got a thousand lawyers they have [inaudible] a ton of lawyers [inaudible].

Nury Martinez

What else can go on at that school, man. They got a cochino gynecologist that was molesting kids for 20-something years.

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “cochino”



Literally “pig.” In this context, “pervert.”

Kevin de León

Got the dean caught in…

Gil Cedillo

Carmen.

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “Carmen”



Carmen Puliafito, former dean of USC’s medical school. Read much, much more about him via our colleagues here .

Nury Martinez

Yeah. You got, you also have that tuition or whatever, admittance, the college admissions case where you’ve got the kids. That actress whose daughter…

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “actress whose daughter”



It’s Lori Loughlin of “Full House” infamy. Her daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli, was with Caruso’s daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Caruso, on spring break when the USC admissions scandal broke in 2019. Loughlin was sentenced to two months in federal prison for her role in it.

Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo

Yeah, yeah, yeah.

Nury Martinez

… was on the yacht.

Kevin de León

There’s one that Caruso sent…

Nury Martinez

Yeah, yeah, yeah. Sent a helicopter to get the kid off the yacht in the Bahamas. Shit, what a life, huh?

Kevin de León

They really went after it. I was with Gene Block yesterday from UCLA and we’re at this event for the Chinese massacre, at UCLA. They’re really combative. … When the L.A. Times gets a bug up their ass, you know, they just like… So I talked to Sam Garrison the other day, who is the GR [government representative], he reports directly to Carol Folt.

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “Gene Block,” “Sam Garrison,” “Carol Folt”



Gene Block is the longtime chancellor of my alma mater. Gil Cedillo is an alum; De León has lectured as “policymaker-in-residence and senior analyst” at UCLA’s Luskin School of Public Affairs.



Sam Garrison is the USC senior vice president for university relations. He’s a longtime associate of Caruso — he worked for Rick’s for-profit company, as executive director of the nonprofit Caruso Family Foundation, and as chief of staff to the chair of the USC Board of Trustees when Caruso was in that capacity.



Carol Folt has been USC’s president since 2019. She was brought in to clean up the school’s reputation after many, many scandals.

Julia Wick, reporter “event for the Chinese massacre”



The event in question would have been this Oct. 17, 2021, commemoration of the 150th anniversary of the 1871 Los Angeles Chinatown massacre , which suggests this conversation took place on Oct. 18, 2021.

Nury Martinez

The son of Jim Garrison?

Kevin de León

Yeah, the son of Jim Garrison. He told me that a couple of reporters got Pulitzer Prizes.

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “couple of reporters”



He’s referring to L.A. Times investigative reporters Matt Hamilton, Harriet Ryan and Paul Pringle, whose investigation into the George Tyndall sexual abuse scandal won them the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting.

Nury Martinez

For the investigation?

Kevin de León

For the investigation. That what they’re doing has legs, just keep it going, just keep it going, just keep it going.

On L.A. political scandals

Nury Martinez

David Z. told me last week — I didn’t want to talk to him. I just was like, “I don’t want to get quoted on all this shit, but what do you want?” He’s like — you know the Feds are leaking shit to David, so that he could write about it. That fucking little piece of shit. And he’s like, “I just wanted you to know, or did you know that there was more incriminating evidence against Mark?” I said, “No, how would I know? As a matter of fact I don’t want to know. So I’ll talk to you later.” I’m uncomfortable with this conversation. I don’t know why you’re telling me this shit.

David Zahniser, reporter “he could write about it”



It’s not clear who Martinez is referring to in this passage. On the one hand, my name does start with the letter Z. On the other hand, the Ridley-Thomas indictment was covered mainly by Times reporters Matt Hamilton, Harriet Ryan and Michael Finnegan. I did spend quite a bit of time in 2015 and 2016 covering the federal investigation into Martinez’s matching fund donations, which did not result in any charges.

Ron Herrera

Like county stuff too.

Nury Martinez

So [Los Angeles County Supervisor] Hilda [Solis] called. You know he used to fuck with Hilda a lot. Hilda is like, I go, “Well, I get it Hilda, pero cuidate (but be careful), because, I mean, were you voting on this shit too?”

Kevin de León

Hilda should be careful.

Nury Martinez

That’s what I said. I said, I need to be careful, because whatever…

Kevin de León

She was under FBI investigation.

Nury Martinez

Whatever you start to, whatever onion you’re starting to peel, I mean…

Kevin de León

Did you know that?

Nury Martinez

Nah, I didn’t know that.

Nury Martinez

I guess we all have, huh?

Kevin de León

She was under FBI investigation. [inaudible] I know because the FBI visited me.

Julia Wick, reporter “under FBI investigation”



Solis faced a federal inquiry about her role in a 2012 fundraiser for former President Obama’s reelection. She was U.S. Labor secretary at the time, and the Hatch Act prohibits Cabinet members from soliciting campaign money.



De León was actually questioned in 2013 about a call from Solis asking him to support the fundraiser, sources told The Times in 2014. But he did not contribute to the campaign.

Nury Martinez

I guess we all have.

David Zahniser, reporter “I guess we all have”



This might be a reference to an investigation that I covered during Martinez’s first four years in office that never resulted in any charges. Staffers in Martinez’s office were summoned to a federal grand jury to discuss small-dollar donations they collected to help Martinez qualify for matching funds. This was the story that kicked it off .

Kevin de León

And she doesn’t know after all these times.

Nury Martinez

Yo no se (I don’t know), but I advised her que tuviera cuidado (to be careful). And she’s, she doesn’t even know if she’s got the votes for tomorrow. She’s introducing some sort of motion to audit all of this shit.

David Zahniser, reporter “audit all of this shit”



Days after this conversation, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted to hire an outside law firm to investigate county contracts that were at the heart of the corruption charges against Ridley-Thomas. The federal case focused on actions he took while serving on the board. (He resigned in December 2020 to join the L.A. City Council.)

Kevin de León

Tomorrow?

Nury Martinez

That’s what she told me. And she said that…

Kevin de León

She’s going to look into the L.A. Times after—

Nury Martinez

The only person that has sort of signaled that is going to be supportive is—

Kevin de León

[L.A. County Supervisor] Kathryn [Barger].

Nury Martinez

Yes. Las otras, no le digo (The others, I won’t tell them). Don’t be surprised if the African Americans or the old guard, get to [Los Angeles County Supervisor] Holly [Mitchell], get to [Supervisor] Sheila [Kuehl], of course, because she’s all about it. And [Supervisor] Janice [Hahn] is gonna panic and probably not do anything. So if you’re going to do this, make sure you line it up, because if not, you’re gonna look stupid.

Gil Cedillo

They gotta call an audit. Do they need a vote for that? They should just do it.

Nury Martinez

So she called me and I was like, when she calls me about that shit it’s because she wants me to help her get the votes and I’m like what? I’m not involving myself in your shit. That’s on your side of the street. I don’t... So I told her, you’re gonna have problems with Holly, Sheila y Janice, le va dar miedo (it is going to scare her), because she represents African Americans.

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “she represents African Americans”



L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn comes from the Hahn political dynasty. Her father, Kenneth, was a longtime supervisor; her brother, James, is a current L.A. County Superior Court judge and former L.A. mayor. All have enjoyed significant Black support.

Erika D. Smith, columnist “she represents African Americans”



To Gustavo’s point, Janice Hahn also helped lead the recent effort to return a swath of beachfront property to a Black family , decades after it was taken in a racist act of eminent domain by the city of Manhattan Beach. It’s perhaps the most significant act of reparations to happen in the country.

Kevin de León

But you know what I wish, just in general? That there was like, we should tell her whatever happens, if it was her or another Latino, they’d be fucking voting for that shit—

Gil Cedillo

In a heartbeat.

Kevin de León

In a heartbeat. They’d vote for that shit in a heartbeat.

Nury Martinez

So I go, I think it’s [inaudible] for them not but…

Kevin de León

It’s the double standard.

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “It’s the double standard”



Kevin is about to offer a master class in grievance politics, ethnic edition. Here and in a couple of seconds, he complains that Latinos are somehow held to a different standard than white politicians — they simultaneously have to be less corrupt and more “ethnic” than them.



It’s somewhat true, but minority politicians do no favor to themselves by organizing in like-looking caucuses.



I would also add that as a Latino in Southern California, De León and other Latino politicians should be held to a higher standard now as the majority in the region. People like De León long posited themselves as the leaders who were going to break the white supremacy wheel that has governed American politics for centuries. Now that they’re at the top, we’re supposed to look the other way when De León, et al., do the same?

Nury Martinez

Make sure you do your rounds. At least secure a third one.

Kevin de León

Because it’s bad politically for them. If that comes to a vote, they’re probably going to say, you know, they’re going to probably try to make sure Hilda doesn’t bring it up for a vote.

Nury Martinez

Does Curren sound nervous? Is his shit done? Like I don’t know, I can’t really tell. He told me it was done. But I’m like, man. I don’t think any of our shit is ever done. They’re never done. They never close a chapter on us. They just keep opening another book, they turn the page, huh?

Benjamin Oreskes, reporter “They never close a chapter on us”



It’s not exactly clear what Nury is referencing but in the run-up to Huizar’s indictment, there was some thought that law enforcement might be investigating Price as well.



A federal search warrant filed in 2018 indicated that agents had been seeking evidence of potential crimes such as bribery, kickbacks, extortion and money laundering involving more than a dozen people, including Huizar, Price and a handful of council aides and political appointees.



Price, at the time, said he knew nothing about the substance of the warrant.

Kevin de León

I think they like the business. You know, trust me. I had one situation once, it infuriated me, infuriated me. I had the FBI, one day, go visit some consultants who I fired from the Energy Commission, no not that, the Utilities Commission, because I thought they were too close to the utility companies. And I’d become pro tem. So I’m pro tem for the first time, so I’m like cleaning house, I’m cleaning house.

Nury Martinez

It was your anniversary this weekend. Facebook reminded me that I was at the Walt Disney Hall…

Kevin de León

Oh! Oct. 15th, yeah.

Nury Martinez

When you were doing your little swearing-in—

Kevin de León

Swearing-in. Which, by the way, that swearing-in ceremony—

Nury Martinez

You got shit for.

Kevin de León

I got shit all over for it and a month after my thing, in November, [former L.A. City Councilmember and county Supervisor] Zev Yaroslavsky had a black-tie, red-carpet event. The Walt Disney Concert Hall. What did the press say, what did the press say. Shhh… Zilch.

Erika D. Smith, columnist “I got shit all over for it”



De León is talking about the party he threw back in 2014, when he was sworn in as the first Latino to lead the California Senate in more than a century. My colleague, longtime political columnist George Skelton, talked about this time — and the “shit” — in a recent column .

Julia Wick, reporter “Zev Yaroslavsky”



As The Times reported back in 2014, controversy partly stemmed from the fact that De León’s $50,000 celebration was paid for with foundation money from corporate interests with regular business before lawmakers.



The nonprofit California Latino Legislative Caucus Foundation picked up the tab for the event. AT&T and Chevron, both of which lobbied on several statehouse bills that year, were the biggest donors to the nonprofit during the prior 12 months, contributing $25,000 each.



Former City Councilmember and County Supervisor Yaroslavsky did indeed have a retirement party at Walt Disney Concert Hall about a month later to mark the end of his 20-year tenure on the county Board of Supervisors. (Yaroslavsky played a role in getting the concert hall built.)



Yaroslavsky told me the 2014 party cost about $45,000 and was paid for out of his officeholder account. Officeholder accounts are funded by donations but are subject to contribution limits, similar to the individual limits on campaign donations.

Nury Martinez

That’s why I don’t have parties, because of you. No, I’m serious! Because I’m like, we can’t celebrate our own, our own accomplishments.

Kevin de León

No, you can, you can have a party. But you know what? No, you can have it. You can have it. But you gotta have it at Olvera Street.

Gil Cedillo

El Pueblo.

Kevin de León

Olvera Street. You have to have it at Roosevelt High School. Or Pacoima. That’s what, because that’s where they expect us to be at.

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “that’s where they expect us to be at”



Like there’s something wrong with these spaces. That’s the problem of politics and people of color who join this sordid system — once they imbibe the trappings of privilege, too many want in.



If I were a politician in Los Angeles, I wouldn’t want any party at Walt Disney Concert Hall — let’s go kick it at the Lou Costello Jr. Recreation Center in Boyle Heights, which is historic, near working-class constituents, not too far off the 5 Freeway, and on the same street as a bunch of great restaurants and the problems that afflict the city.



But, well, that’s why I’m a hack columnist and not a council member!

Nury Martinez

Que no (Why not) have it in Pacoima! Right there by the swap meet. Just meet at the swap meet! Everybody’s seen it.

Kevin de León

You can’t have it at the Walt Disney Concert Hall, which is a public building. Or aqui en (here in) MacArthur Park.

Erika D. Smith, columnist “MacArthur Park”



A reminder that the four of them were talking in a private room at the headquarters of the L.A. County Federation of Labor near MacArthur Park.

Nury Martinez

Criticism for that, and I’m like, “I was there.” You know, you had a ceremony, and then you fed us, you fed us truck food.

Kevin de León

Taco food. Tacos.

Nury Martinez

It wasn’t even, you didn’t even have the little waiters going doing this shit, like I remember.

Kevin de León

Kamala [Harris] raised, when she got attorney general, Kamala raised, like, a couple of hundred thousand dollars. Nada. Tranquilo. (Nothing. No fuss.) I raised $50,000. And the $50,000 was to fucking feed them food. And I got—

Nury Martinez

You had a bunch of trucks.

Kevin de León

I got the venue free, but I had to pay IATSE because they had to do all the sound stuff like that. Those were all the costs. And I got shit all over it because, we, as Latinos, whether you’re labor, whether you’re in the political space, whatever space, we’re not supposed to fulfill those positions. And it has to do with the white liberal world. Because I tell folks again, all those crazies in Orange County, who are pro-Trump , I said, forget about them. They don’t do nothing to us. They’re just crazy people. They’re no threat to us. It’s the white liberals. It’s the L.A. Times.

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “all those crazies in Orange County”



Kevin here shows his L.A. Eastside bubble. Although Orange County has many, many alt-losers, Trump never won O.C. Kevin would’ve known this if he read the L.A. Times, a paper for which his disdain is real, as you’ll read in a bit.

Nury Martinez

Amen.

Kevin de León

You know, and if you saw the press, you know, just objective, if you saw the press over Mark Ridley-Thomas, you would think this guy was going to be canonized for homelessness. For everything he’s done.

David Zahniser, reporter “saw the press”



De León made these remarks a few days after The Times ran a piece on how the Ridley-Thomas indictment might affect Ridley-Thomas’ work and legacy on homelessness. Ridley-Thomas was in charge of the council’s homelessness and poverty committee, and had a major role in shaping the city’s anti-camping law, which limits the type of places were folks can sleep or pitch a tent.

Erika D. Smith, columnist “canonized for homelessness”



Worth noting that while on the county Board of Supervisors, Ridley-Thomas was co-chair of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s statewide task force on homelessness.

Nury Martinez

For naming buildings after himself?

Kevin de León

The guy who talks about homelessness…

Nury Martinez

No hace nada. (He doesn’t do anything.)

Kevin de León

… outcome and production.

Nury Martinez

You tell me what Measure H has done? You tell me how many detox beds, how many mental health facilities? You tell me where’s, where are those beds that this initiative was, you know, that this tax is supposed to do? This is why he was freaking out when we come after the county, te acuerdas (remember)? He speaks out and defends them.

David Zahniser, reporter Measure H



Measure H is a sales tax measure approved by voters in 2017 that provides funds for county programs to address homelessness. It was championed by Mark Ridley-Thomas, who was serving at the time on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

Kevin de León

He defends LAHSA. He defends the county.

Julia Wick, reporter “LAHSA”



LAHSA is the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, a joint city-county authority that has limited powers over the tools that help people get off the streets and into housing.

David Zahniser, reporter “LAHSA”



At this time, the council had a number of members who were sharply critical of LAHSA. Some felt that the agency was not helpful in providing information about efforts to house people in their districts. As the discontent increased, LAHSA became a subject of several committee hearings at City Hall.

Nury Martinez

Defends where he comes from because he didn’t do shit when he was there.

Kevin de León

For 10 years. He did nothing.

Nury Martinez

That’s when we started having him and I started going sideways.

Kevin de León

I told my staff, I said, “Why do I work this hard? I don’t want to work this hard. Let’s do it the way Mark Ridley-Thomas does. Let’s slide and glide at the surface, you know, lightly and then give the perception that we do things, you know.”

Nury Martinez

We hang out with white liberals and make them—

Ron Herrera

Yeah, but our community is the poorest.

Kevin de León

No, I know what you’re saying. I get it, you’re right. We’re just saying sarcastically.

Gil Cedillo

Two-sixty. Two-sixty right here. Two-sixty. Not one person left behind. Not one cop. Not one fight. Nothing. 10:30 was the deadline, 10:50 it was done.

Erika D. Smith, columnist “10:30 was the deadline, 10:50 it was done”



Based on the timing of this conversation, they are likely discussing the city’s clearing of a large homeless encampment at MacArthur Park, which is in Cedillo’s district. It followed similar, but much more chaotic efforts to relocate unhoused people living in Echo Park and on the Venice Boardwalk.

Nury Martinez

I want him to arrest the protesters.

Gil Cedillo

The only people left were 30 protesters who bum-rushed the fence and the gate.

Kevin de León

You should make the announcement tomorrow, Tuesday. What you did, you know? And I even—

Gil Cedillo

The Times? Right? They hate it, they hate it because we didn’t call them when we did our exclusives. KPCC, Univision, Telemundo, La Opinion. Those were the four things we did exclusively.

Ron Herrera

Those 30 fucking protesters should get a, buy a tent and move into the park with these guys.

Gil Cedillo

We told them, leave ’em and lock ’em in.

Kevin de León

No, but there’s nowhere for them to charge their Teslas when they go back home to Silver Lake, you know?

Benjamin Oreskes, reporter “Silver Lake, you know”



This is a common refrain that I’ve heard since De León took office. As noted before, he’s done battle with protesters in his district, while trying to build more homeless shelters and clear large encampments. This comment stems from a belief that those doing the protesting, which has been quite aggressive and personalized, tend to be wealthier and whiter. It’s a sentiment Martinez expressed often as well.



She once opined from the lectern during a council meeting that her constituents didn’t have time to come to public comment because they were too busy working.

Erika D. Smith, columnist “Silver Lake, you know”



Which is interesting now because it’s activists with Black Lives Matter-Los Angeles who have set up an encampment on De Leon’s block and have vowed not to leave until he resigns.

Nury Martinez

Yeah, where are they going to go take a shit?

[Laughter.]

Nury Martinez

I said let them fucking—

Kevin de León

In the lake?

Nury Martinez

Ahí que se, que se hagan (Let them get) cochino.

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “cochino”



The beauties of Spanish. Now, “cochino” means “dirty,” as in hygiene.

Gil Cedillo

I said leave them. Leave them. They’re there. We got all the city vehicles out. We got everything out. We left them. I said wait till after the news and then go tell them you gotta split again. So they left. We left them there. What did they do? They, they’re sitting there like they don’t have nothing to do, right? Nobody, there’s no cameras, there’s nobody’s there, and it’s just like, park’s closed.

Ron Herrera

I thought this was a rudderless ship. Last week?

Dakota Smith, reporter “a rudderless ship”



Days earlier, former L.A. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa had called L.A. “rudderless” in a statement in his endorsement of Bass . The group appears to be frustrated with his criticism of the city.

Kevin de León

What the…

Ron Herrera

The city is a rudderless ship.

Nury Martinez

Is that what [former Mayor] Antonio [Villaraigosa] said? Fucking asshole, dude. Que te, que pas— (What the, what hap—), what I don’t understand it. I don’t understand what happens on... I mean told you, I don’t have—

Ron Herrera

Rudderless ship. No leadership...

Nury Martinez

No leadership. “Rome is burning” was the other quote. I was gonna text it and get into it with him, but what for? You see the messages. “Hermanita (Little sister)...”

Dakota Smith, reporter “Rome is burning”



Again, Martinez is complaining about comments that Villaraigosa made about the city’s lack of leadership. Villaraigosa, in an interview with NBC, described the state of the city as “Rome is burning.”

Kevin de León

That’s what he does.

Nury Martinez

“Hermani—” You heard the shit that I played for you? It’s crazy shit, the shit that he leaves on my voicemail. I’m like, man, dude. He’s trying. He’s trying desperately to figure shit out for [then-mayoral candidate and Rep.] Karen [Bass]. He was the only one there at his thing, at her thing on Saturday.

David Zahniser, reporter “her thing on Saturday”



Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles) held the kickoff of her mayoral campaign on Oct. 16, 2021.

Ron Herrera

The same thing, he goes, “hermanito (little brother).”

Nury Martinez

“Hermanito, hermanito. Hermanita.”

Gil Cedillo

It’s the awkwardness of saying, he’s been there for me and it’s kind of, I just listen. I just listen.

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “he’s been there for me”



Gil is severely underplaying his relationship with Antonio Villaraigosa. The two were classmates at Roosevelt High School in Boyle Heights, then got involved in politics at UCLA and earned their political stripes in the city’s labor and immigrant rights movement before reuniting in Sacramento in the late 1990s. How close were they? Cedillo once told the L.A. Times that during the 1970s, they’d cruise around town listening to DJ Art Laboe.

David Zahniser, reporter “he’s been there for me”



I suspect his comments are more reflective of the relationship the two have had over the last 20 years.

Nury Martinez

How many times have you been fucked over?

Kevin de León

By him?

Nury Martinez

I keep a score for this guy ’cause he forgets. I’m like, I don’t know man.

Kevin de León

He and I have never been close. We’re not that close.

Ron Herrera

I always say fuck, Gil will fuck his ass up.

Nury Martinez

He will.

Ron Herrera

Let’s go to a beer bar. No hard liquor. Sober. Jukebox and, and a beer. Fuck it. Hey, watch my boy rock. I tell, you know, the stupid people that I hang out with, watch my boy rock. Old school. No hard liquor, just a jukebox and beer, fuck it. Watch him.

Gil Cedillo

Well, I can drink him under the table, but he’s pretty fast I will tell you. He is a fighter.

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “fighter”



Famously, Antonio had a tattoo on his right arm that read “Born to Raise Hell” that he got removed upon entering politics.

Kevin de León

He looks like a little viejita.

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “viejita”



For the record, this is Kevin de León saying Antonio Villaraigosa looks like an old lady. Man, De León really has a thing against little old ladies. What the hell happened to him in Pasadena ?

Gil Cedillo

I’m a diplomat. He’s a fighter.

Nury Martinez

Que trae con ese? (What’s his beef with him?)

[Crosstalk]

Nury Martinez

I realized he went grayed out. I guess he could dye his hair, but I didn’t realize that his hair was that curly. Did he call to tell you that he was gonna support her?

Dakota Smith, reporter “I didn’t realize that his hair was that curly”



Here she’s is talking about a new hairstyle that Villaraigosa debuted during the COVID-19 pandemic . Then she asks De León if Villaraigosa called to tell him that he would be endorsing Bass in the mayor’s race.

Kevin de León

He called and he said to me, “We’ve been friends for 40 years, we go back to the Communist Party and…” and all this stuff. Kamala’s operation did a number on Karen, you know when it came to the whole VP thing. Who do you think is a drop of opp research to the press? You know, when it came to the whole dynamic of Karen, and deep-six her with her Communist Party ties. He says it was Ace Smith and all those folks who did it, you know. Then says who, who, and then [Rep.] Maxine [Waters] called me, and Maxine says this whole VP shit, you know, Maxine starts scaring me, you know that, that was no real thing. That was [House Speaker] Nancy [Pelosi] calling Joe Biden, said: “Can you do me a favor? Can you just elevate this woman, you know, for a little bit?” That was not real, but I guess they got bronca (beef), Maxine and her.

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “Communist Party”



Throughout the 1970s, Bass traveled to Cuba as part of the Venceremos Brigade, an organization that has sent Americans to help Cuba’s Communist government build homes, harvest sugarcane and other such affairs for over 50 years. Those visits have dogged Bass throughout her career, and effectively torpedoed her chances to be President Biden’s vice president in 2020. Villaraigosa also traveled to Cuba under this program, but received more grief from conservatives during his political career for his membership in MEChA, a Chicano student group.

Erika D. Smith, columnist “opp research to the press”



Whether or not it’s true, many believe that Karen Bass and Kamala Harris are frenemies . Rumors started to fly during the veepstakes, when then-Democratic nominee Joe Biden had to choose a running mate. Bass and Harris were finalists. More recently, Harris endorsed Bass in her bid for L.A. mayor — but that hasn’t stopped the rumors.



And when he evokes Ace Smith, he’s referring to a partner in the campaign consultancy Bearstar Strategies, which does work for a number of top California Democrats.

Julia Wick, reporter “Ace Smith”



To put a slightly finer point on what Erika is saying, Smith and Bearstar were Harris’ consultants during the veepstakes and were widely speculated to have been behind the negative stories targeting Bass and the other final contenders for the VP slot.



To bring things full circle, they wound up working with Caruso, Bass’ opponent in the mayoral race.

Nury Martinez

When I was here with Maxine here at your event, she was talking all kinds of shit about all of them.

Ron Herrera

See, my thing is like with—

Nury Martinez

I like Maxine by the way.

Kevin de León

I like her too. Yeah, she’s straight. She’s straight.

Nury Martinez

Whatever Eric, I’m cool with her.

‘All of the seats are Latino’

Ron Herrera

Gil and I talk, I mean, decades upon decades upon decades. Look back, and what have any of them done for Latinos? And what are they going to do moving forward in the city? Nothing. So, you know, all this. I mean, my goal in life is to get the three of you elected and you know, I’m just focused on that. I mean, we’re like the little Latino caucus of our, you know, our own—

Kevin de León

Of our city.

Ron Herrera

Yeah. And we have to find, you know, new folks to bring in. [L.A. City Councilman Bob] Blumenfield was in here the other day, right, and he goes, “Well, we’re trying to create another Latino seat.” Why do I have to go do that? I go, fuck, the way I see it, all of the seats are Latino.

David Zahniser, reporter “create another Latino seat”



So this gets a little complicated. Councilmember Bob Blumenfield’s appointee on the redistricting commission was Richard Katz, a former state legislator. Katz was part of a bloc that had been looking to create a potential Latino district in the west San Fernando Valley. But to do that, the commission was going to dramatically redraw two districts — those represented by Nithya Raman and Paul Krekorian.



That new potential Latino district is identified in this document as District 4-or-2, which would have been 55% Latino. Its citizen voting-age population would have been 42% Latino. And the commission intended for it to be represented by either Krekorian or Raman.



The irony in all of this is that the final redistricting map, approved by the City Council in December 2021, made minimal changes to the districts represented by the council’s three Black members. The most significant change occurred in Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas’ district, which wound up representing all of Koreatown. But that was in response to demands made by Koreatown advocates for decades.

Erika D. Smith, columnist “all of the seats are Latino”



This really raised some eyebrows among Black Angelenos, many of whom were already wary of losing political power and influence as L.A.'s demographics have changed over the last few decades. Hoarding “all of the seats” is even more extreme.

Nury Martinez

What did he say?

Ron Herrera

He goes, “Oh, you got a point there.”

Nury Martinez

Fuck that bitch.

Ron Herrera

You know, what do we say, 52% of the population is Latino?

Julia Wick, reporter “52% of the population is Latino”



The city of Los Angeles is 48% Latino and the county is 49% Latino, according to census data. The 52% statistic gets repeated throughout the conversation, but I’m still not sure where Herrera is getting it from.



It’s possible that he’s referring to some specific projection he’s seen, but the more likely answer is that he’s probably just misremembering the number.

Nury Martinez

His mentor is the reason we’re so fucking gerrymandered in the Valley.

Ron Herrera

Right. Right. So, I mean, I’m hoping that you guys can all figure this redistricting out because I just need you elected.

Kevin de León

Yeah.

Ron Herrera

I just need you elected. And then they’re fucking with you? Where, where are you at now?

Nury Martinez

Yeah, I was with [L.A. City Council redistricting commission members] Wendy [Mitchell] and [Richard] Polanco and [Richard] Katz. I don’t know, I didn’t have any beef with them but I have a beef now.

Julia Wick, reporter “Wendy”



Some introductions here: Wendy Mitchell was appointed to the redistricting commission by Councilmember Monica Rodriguez.

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “Polanco”



Richard Polanco is a towering figure in L.A. Latino politics, serving as a state Assembly member and state senator (where he was the majority leader for a bit) from 1986 to 2002, before retiring to be a lobbyist and power broker. He was Gil Cedillo’s pick for the redistricting commission.

Julia Wick, reporter “Katz”



A reminder that Richard Katz is the former state Assembly member appointed to the redistricting commission by Councilmember Bob Blumenfield.

David Zahniser, reporter “I have a beef now”



Martinez was very unhappy with the draft maps created by the city’s redistricting commission, which made big changes to her district and the districts of a few colleagues, particularly Councilmembers Paul Krekorian and Nithya Raman. She did not want to lose Van Nuys Airport and other assets in her central San Fernando Valley district.

Kevin de León

Shadow Hills.

Nury Martinez

How the fuck you put me in Shadow Hills. Not only that, you took away the airport, you took away Anheuser-Busch. You took away — which generates about 1,000 jobs. The airport generates another, fuck, man, about 5,000 jobs, and he took away the Sepulveda Basin, which is all the shit that I’m moving forward in preparation for the Olympics.

David Zahniser, reporter “Shadow Hills,” “Anheuser-Busch,” Sepulveda Basin”



Shadow Hills was part of the district represented by Councilmember Monica Rodriguez.



The Anheuser-Busch brewery sits on the west side of the 405 Freeway. At least one draft map called for it to be placed outside of Martinez’s district.



If you look at the redistricting map that the City Council approved in December 2021, Martinez did in fact make sure that Sepulveda Basin stayed in her district.

Kevin de León

Is that Hansen Dam?

Nury Martinez

No, Hansen Dam is [Monica Rodriguez’s]. The basin is in the middle of the Valley. That’s between the 405 and the 101. That huge — it’s always on fire — that huge fucking piece of land. I’m working out a deal with the Rams, I’m working out a deal with LA 2028. The mayor’s involved. I just got off the phone with the owner of the Rams, Stan [Kroenke] and Kevin on Friday. And I’m watching all this shit, right? I’m like, hmmm. So you want to talk about Latino districts? What kind of districts are you trying to create? Because you’re taking away our assets. You’re just going to create poor Latino districts with nothing? And the whole Price, [Councilmember] Marqueece [Harris-Dawson] shit, and I told Curren yesterday, I don’t understand this whole thing. Listen, Curren, the way I see it is you busted your ass to bring the Lucas Museum. You busted your ass to build that football stadium. Right?

Dakota Smith, reporter “I’m working out a deal with the Rams”



About the Rams deal, Garcetti spokesman Harrison Wollman said the football team was looking at different parts of the Sepulveda Basin, including Van Nuys Golf to use as a practice facility. “Ultimately, a deal wasn’t reached because the Rams couldn’t find a space that fit their needs,” Wollman said.

David Zahniser, reporter “Latino districts with nothing”



Over the course of this conversation, you will hear complaints — either directly or indirectly — about proposals to:



— take USC and Exposition Park out of Councilmember Curren Price’s district, which is nearly 80% Latino;



— take a big chunk of downtown Los Angeles out of Councilmember Kevin de León’s district;



— and move key facilities or parkland out of Martinez’s district.



Also worth noting, this is the moment where Martinez starts talking about helping Councilmember Curren Price win reelection.

Kevin de León

Banc of California [stadium].

Nury Martinez

You did all that shit. And now this guy just wants to take it from you. If he’s arguing about assets, go take the airport from Bonin. Andale! You wanna do that? Let’s vote! Have the new commissioner put that shit out there.

David Zahniser, reporter “airport”



Los Angeles International Airport is in Councilmember Mike Bonin’s Westside district. What Martinez is suggesting here is the movement of LAX out of Bonin’s district and into Harris-Dawson’s. But Bonin and Harris-Dawson were close allies, so that was a very unlikely thing for Harris-Dawson to support. Bonin, who is white, represents coastal areas from Playa del Rey north to Pacific Palisades. Harris-Dawson, who is Black, represents portions of South Los Angeles.

Dakota Smith, reporter “Bonin”



At one point in time, Bonin had worked closely with Martinez on such issues as increasing the city’s minimum wage. By the time of this conversation, they were at odds on many topics, including homelessness. Bonin also publicly criticized Martinez’s decision to cancel or scale back City Council meetings after the COVID-19 pandemic hit.



Bonin also disagreed with Cedillo on transportation issues.

Kevin de León

Do you know why they want to take those assets? Because they, they anticipate he loses. Let’s say he prevails next upcoming round. This will be his last four years, that eventually becomes a Latino seat. They want to take—

David Zahniser, reporter “that eventually becomes a Latino seat”



The assumption was that, after winning reelection, Price would step down in 2026 due to term limits, and that his successor would likely be Latino, since the 9th Council District is so heavily Latino. The district’s citizen voting-age population is nearly 65% Latino .

Nury Martinez

That’s even worse. That’s even more insulting. That you’re not only going to back up your brother, but that you anticipate it going Latino because you know it’s coming. And you don’t want that Latina or Latino to have any assets. It’s even worse.

Ron Herrera

Oh, but then the next election is determined by you three.

Nury Martinez

I’m just saying that’s— I’m glad you caught on to it because that’s exactly what they’re doing.

Kevin de León

But they’re fucking, they’re trying to fuck another — CoCo — another Latino, being me, by saying we will compensate you, Curren Price, by taking half of downtown away.

Erika D. Smith, columnist “Coco”



CoCo, or Community Coalition, is the nonprofit Karen Bass founded to build political power not so much around race or ethnicity, but the shared needs of marginalized Black and Latino communities in L.A. It was later run by Harris-Dawson before he joined the City Council. The current leadership of CoCo took his side in the redistricting fight over USC, arguing that it should move from Price’s 9th District back to Harris-Dawson’s 8th District.

David Zahniser, reporter “taking half of downtown away.”



At one point during the redistricting fights, there were suggestions that Price give up USC and Exposition Park and in exchange get a larger share of downtown — possibly as far north as 7th Street.

Nury Martinez

Yeah.

Kevin de León

You know, and giving it to you.

Nury Martinez

Yeah.

Kevin de León

So they fuck a future Latino for CD 9. And the current Latino for CD 14. That’s how arrogant, just how arrogant it is.

Erika D. Smith, columnist “they fuck a future Latino for CD 9"



This is another layer. There’s a widespread assumption that the 9th Council District, which is now majority Latino, will elect a Latino council member once Curren Price, who is Black, is termed out in a few years.



Meanwhile, Harris-Dawson’s neighboring 8th Council District is the only one left in L.A. with a majority of voting age residents who are Black. So the thinking is that, eventually, it will become the only district in the city with a Black council member representing Black interests. And, without assets, it will be a lot harder to generate economic activity to do that. L.A. political tribalism at its finest.

Julia Wick, reporter “CD 14"



“CD” is shorthand for Council District.



Kevin de León represents CD 14 — a northeast Los Angeles district that includes Eagle Rock, Boyle Heights and downtown.



Gil Cedillo represents CD 1, which stretches from L.A.’s Eastside to the Pico-Union neighborhood west of downtown.



And Nury Martinez represented CD 6, a northeast San Fernando Valley district that includes Sun Valley, Panorama City and Lake Balboa.

Nury Martinez

So going into this, it’s very clear to me that Katz already had a map even before they met. I think Bob Blumenfield, his fingerprints is all over this, and I think they’ve been working with, I think they co-opted Fred Ali. Fred has very strong ties to the African American community in South L.A. I didn’t realize to what extent, and I think they co-opt them and then the rest of it is just, you know. They got your commissioner convinced that this Latino seat in the Valley is worth anything. It’s bullshit. It’s a fake seat. She’s like, she’s, she’s headstrong about that shit.

David Zahniser, reporter “Latino seat in the Valley is worth anything”



Fred Ali was the chair of the 21-member redistricting commission. Here is a list of the commissioners , along with the names of the politicians who appointed them.



Reminder here that the redistricting commission recommended creating a new district in the west San Fernando Valley that would have a high concentration of Latino residents. However, some questioned whether it would be a true Latino voting district, since its Latino citizen voting-age population would have been well below 50%.

Ron Herrera

Did Danny say anything about it to you?

Nury Martinez

Danny, Danny told me, Bakewell, who I have a relationship with, either he’s always been there for me. I called him for some, not advice, but sort of a sounding board about Mark. He told me some shit in private that I know I’m making the right decision, based on my conversation with him. But he also was asking me about this redistricting bullshit because he’s very frustrated, because Mark, because Mark has his fingerprints on this shit that Marqueece is trying to do. So even among them three, it’s problematic because they’re fucking each other. And so he met with Marqueece and Curren separately to try to figure out what if they can, you know, slice the baby in half. Curren’s not about that. So they’re trying to figure out how to split Expo Park and maybe, I don’t think, I don’t think that’s a good, that’s a raw deal for Curren. What I told Danny was this: I said, leave Curren alone because he needs those assets to run for reelection. That’s his platform — job creation, economic development, todo eso (all that). Leave him alone. What I think should happen, this is really about assets, I told Danny, tell Marqueece to go after the airport. You got the People Mover, or whatever that shit is called, you got the modernization projects coming down.

Erika D. Smith, columnist “Danny, Danny told me, Bakewell”



More on Danny Bakewell , a high-profile leader among Black Angelenos, a real estate developer and the executive publisher and owner of the Los Angeles Sentinel, the long-running Black newspaper.



Just to offer a bit of context here: Councilmembers Curren Price and Marqueece Harris-Dawson, who both represent districts in South L.A., are known for not always seeing eye to eye. And Councilmember Ridley-Thomas is generally seen as a moderating influence.

David Zahniser, reporter “slice the baby in half”



One strategy for slicing the baby in half would have gone like this: Price would get to keep USC but Harris-Dawson would get Exposition Park, which has an assortment of sports and museum facilities. In the end, the council kept both in Price’s district — a move Harris-Dawson called a “travesty.”



Also worth noting, Councilmember Curren Price ran for reelection in June and easily defeated his opponent, college administrator Dulce Vasquez.

Kevin de León

And then he would go after another Black member.

Crude attacks against Mike Bonin

Nury Martinez

Billions of dollars worth of contracts at the airport. We’re negotiating with labor on all this shit. You want to be a baller? Go after that, because that’s where the fucking money is at.

Kevin de León

Because that’s the fourth Black member. That’s the fourth Black member. You know there’s four Blacks on the City Council.

Nury Martinez

He loved it. There’s a what?

Kevin de León

Four Blacks.

Nury Martinez

Four Blacks? Yeah. Bonin.

Kevin de León

Mike Bonin. Mike Bonin won’t fucking ever say a peep about Latinos. He’ll never say a fucking word about Latinos.

Michael Hiltzik, columnist “Mike Bonin won’t fucking ever say a peep about Latinos”



Whether you love, detest or are on the fence about the late Mike Davis , it’s worth noting that in his first book about L.A., the classic “City of Quartz,” he made the point that L.A. had gone from “the most WASPish of big cities in 1960" to one with “more polyethnic diversity than New York, with a huge ... working class of Latinos.”



Davis was hinting at the potential to develop that diversity into a functional, vibrant coalition that would make L.A. “the most dynamic center of ethnic family capitalism on the planet.” My late colleague Jim Flanigan detected the same potential in his coverage of ethnic entrepreneurial communities, especially the Korean community.



Instead, what we see and hear is the fragmentation of what could have been a powerful force. Instead of coming together, these four see ethnic politics as a zero-sum game. That’s the tragedy of this meeting, isn’t it?

Ron Herrera

That’s dead man walking, right, Gil?

Gil Cedillo

Yep.

Kevin de León

He talks so much shit about homelessness and he doesn’t even build any—

Nury Martinez

Nada. (Nothing.) The trackers , look at the trackers. You and I are always on the trackers. Even LAHSA put out a tracker last week. You should see the fucking 15 fucking motels or hotels, motel rooms that fucking Bonin put up. Fuck them.

David Zahniser, reporter “trackers”



I’m wondering if maybe this is the Project Roomkey tracker?

Gil Cedillo

Two hundred and sixty placements Friday night.

Nury Martinez

To his 15.

Gil Cedillo

To his 15. Thousands of units of housing.

Ron Herrera

He’s got to run in a recall now, right?

Nury Martinez

So what’s going to happen with Bonin is, if it qualifies, if it qualifies — this is why I don’t, I really don’t ask the city attorney — if the recall qualifies, his recall is scheduled for March. Recall.

Kevin de León

Not the election.

Nury Martinez

The election’s in June. So, si pierde (if he loses), he’s still on the ballot for June, so what does that mean? He runs twice? He gets recalled in March and then he’s still on the ballot for June. How does that work?

Julia Wick, reporter “How does that work”



Martinez is talking about an attempt to recall Bonin from office that fizzled out in January 2022, after organizers failed to secure enough valid signatures to trigger a recall election.



A few days after the bid failed, Bonin announced that he wouldn’t be seeking reelection for a third term on council. Traci Park — who defeated Bonin-endorsed progressive Erin Darling in the November election — will fill his coastal seat in December.

Kevin de León

That’s crazy.

Gil Cedillo

He’ll lose both. He’s not going to rehab himself and—

Nury Martinez

So getting back to Marqueece. I told Danny if you want to cut a deal and if you want to, if you want to make like fucking boss moves, I would go after the airport. He goes, “Fuck, I love that idea.” I said, “Tell Marqueece. Go take it from his friend. Don’t go after, leave him alone. Go get the airport from his fucking little brother, that little bitch, Bonin.”

Julia Wick, reporter “I told Danny”



Some context from my colleague Brian Contreras’ story :



“Bakewell confirmed to The Times that he did talk to Martinez over the phone, but added that a year out from their talk, he didn’t remember all the details.



‘While there seems to be a lot of discussion about who should get USC, I think I said — if I can recall — “leave USC in Curren’s district and give Marqueece the airport,”’ he said. ‘That’s a great asset; nobody would turn down that asset. And that alleviates a fight in the Black community and allows us to move on gaining assets, as opposed to fighting over one asset.’



‘That was the sum total of my comment to her.’”

Ron Herrera

[inaudible] Black people.

Nury Martinez

I go, “What is with, what’s with Bonin?” I said, “Bonin thinks he’s fucking Black.” “That guy don’t think he’s Black.” I go, “He thinks he’s Black.” I told him the same thing.

Councilmember Mike Bonin listens during the council’s Oct. 26 meeting, when his colleagues voted unanimously to censure Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León, as well as former Councilmember Nury Martinez, for their statements in the leaked recording. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Kevin de León

His kid is. His kid is.

Nury Martinez

He goes, “Why are they so close?” I have no idea.

Kevin de León

He’s from Massachusetts.

Gil Cedillo

His kid, the one he adopted.

David Zahniser, reporter “His kid, the one he adopted”



This extended passage, targeting Bonin’s young son, sparked widespread revulsion. Bonin, clearly in anguish, described the rage and sadness he felt in an extended address on the council floor. The Times has the video here .

Kevin de León

His kid he adopted. [inaudible]

Nury Martinez

He’s Black. Yeah. Lo trae así (He lugs him around) during Black History Month, lo lleva al council y lo pone aca (he takes him to the council and puts him there), remember? Lo trae like…

Ron Herrera

A prop?

Nury Martinez

... it’s an, it’s an accessory when we do the MLK parade.

Kevin de León

Just like when—

Ron Herrera

They used to have those statues in the plantations—

Kevin de León

Nury brings her Goyard bag or the Louis Vuitton bag.

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “Goyard bag or the Louis Vuitton bag”



In an interview with Univision, Kevin de León claimed he wasn’t comparing Bonin’s Black son to a purse but rather ridiculing Nury’s supposed love of luxury items.

Erika D. Smith, columnist “Goyard bag or the Louis Vuitton bag”



In reference to Gustavo’s comment, Bonin described that explanation as “gaslighting,” and I’d have to agree!

Nury Martinez

Ahí trae su (There he brings his) negrito , like on the side. Lo trae, verdad? You sit next to him, you don’t got nothing to say. For MLK, for the parade, that Herb used to organize and all the council who wanted to join Herb on the float, ’cause he used to do a whole float — it used to be nice. Bonin would be like, “Hey, Nury, are you’re going to the MLK?” “Well, Herb invited me, yeah, I’ll go.” “OK, I’m bringing whatever the kid’s name is.” I’m like, it’s like the oddest thing, it’s like Black and brown on this float. And then there’s this white guy with this little Black kid who’s misbehaved. Este niño (This kid) has no, he’s, they’re not even, they’re not doing, the kid’s bouncing off the effing walls on the float. Practically tipping it over. There’s nothing you can do to control him.

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “negrito”



A primer on anti-Blackness in Mexico: There is no explicit equivalent to the N-word in Mexican Spanish, although insults abound, some of which sadly have become part of Southern California Chicano Spanglish.



If Nury had said “Su negro” — “His Black” — it would come off as offensive in Spanish as it does in English. But “negrito” — “little Black” — is in many ways more demeaning. It’s the equivalent of “darky,” a word that’s so antiquated that I had to explain it to the many Mexicans who said I was exaggerating how offensive “negrito” is. In this case, Nury is not using the term to describe the age and size of Bonin’s son.

Erika D. Smith, columnist “Herb”



Herb here means former City Council President Herb Wesson. Wesson and Martinez (like Martinez and Curren Price) have long been considered political allies. This comes into play later in the conversation, when the four discuss who to appoint as an interim council member for Mark Ridley-Thomas following his indictment on bribery charges.

Nury Martinez

Parece changuito. (He seems like a little monkey.) And I’m just like, “Oh my God.” I’m over here trying to parent this kid. I’m like, you can’t do that. I said no. And Mike is like, you know, I’m like, you’re not fucking teaching your kid anything. It’s me and Karen Bass on the float trying to fucking check this little kid. Me, Karen Bass y la esposa de (the wife of) Marqueece, Carrie, we’re all looking at each other because we’re the three women on the float, like who’s gonna fucking — this kid’s going to tip us over. Because he’s literally hanging on the rails.

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “changuito”



A primer on anti-Blackness in Mexico, Part 2. Yes, Mexicans use “monkey” as verb and noun to describe rambunctious kids. Rural Mexicans in Zacatecas tend to describe such kids as “chivitos” (little goats).



But “chango” and “changuito” are also used to slur Black people. In the context of Nury’s rant against a Black child, it’s unforgivable, despite the more-than-a-few Mexicans who wrote to me claiming otherwise.

Ron Herrera

We can’t let them off because the spectators will beat his ass.

Nury Martinez

They treat him like a little white kid, which I was like, this kid needs a beatdown. Like, let me take him around the corner and then I’ll bring him back.

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “this kid needs a beatdown”



Remember when Nury was going on and on about how she likes “tough kids”?

Gil Cedillo

Yeah.

Nury Martinez

“¿Sí me entiendes? Ven pa’ aca.” (“You understand me? Get over here.”)

Gil Cedillo

Needs a pinch, something.

Nury Martinez

So, anyways, getting back to redistricting.

Community activist Eunisses Hernandez defeated Councilmember Gil Cedillo in the June election. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Nury Martinez

Yeah, that is, yeah. So.

Ron Herrera

Well, I look at it like, like your opponents are broad. There’s a lot of connection between all this, right? So, and we have to be cognizant of it here. You know, I have to be quiet about it, right? But we have to analyze who really is, you know, our opponent.

Gil Cedillo

Yeah.

Ron Herrera

Right. Like with, you know, Gil’s opponent. She appears out of nowhere, a 31-year-old, you know, lawyer that, who is she, right? But once Isaac Bryan endorsed her—

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “Gil’s opponent,” “Isaac Bryan”



Gil’s opponent would be Eunisses Hernandez, a first-time political candidate given little chance to beat Cedillo. She’s now the council member-elect.



Isaac Bryan is a South L.A. assemblymember, who replaced his former boss Sydney Kamlager when she won a seat for the state Senate occupied by her former boss, Holly Mitchell, until she won an L.A. County supervisor seat. Kamlager won her race for the congressional district seat held by Bass, who once represented the Assembly area Bryan now represents — and the beat goes on...

David Zahniser, reporter “Gil’s opponent’



I don’t agree that Hernandez was given little chance of winning. Cedillo had already had a near-death experience (politically) in 2017. That year he was forced into a runoff but won reelection after his opponent’s campaign imploded.

Kevin de León

Isaac Bryan endorsed her?

Gil Cedillo

Yep.

Ron Herrera

It surfaced the opposition. So all the, you know, folks like with [L.A. County Dist. Atty. George] Gascón, he did call me and wants to have breakfast with me.

Nury Martinez

What’s taking him so long?

Ron Herrera

I just said, hey, we need to talk.

Nury Martinez

Gil supported him from the—

Ron Herrera

I, don’t worry, I got you.

Nury Martinez

Fuck that guy. I’m telling you now, he’s with the Blacks.

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “he’s with the Blacks”



Get your T-shirt outside City Hall !

Ron Herrera

You’ll start seeing them line up. Isaac was the first one. And I was with Isaac hanging out at Taste of Soul in South L.A. So, but you know, it’s deeper than, because Gil and I were talking about it, it’s deeper than, than what you think. This isn’t any 31-year-old rookie running.

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “Taste of Soul in South L.A.”



Taste of Soul is an annual food and music festival founded by Danny Bakewell.

David Zahniser, reporter “This isn’t any 31-year-old rookie running”



Herrera seems to understand the serious threat that Eunisses Hernandez, then the head of the group La Defensa, posed to Cedillo. Eight months later, she defeated Cedillo , denying him a third and final term on the council.

Kevin de León

Just running on her own.

Ron Herrera

She’s not running on her own.

Erika D. Smith, columnist “not running on her own”



Hernandez, who got her start as a community activist, has the backing of several progressive grassroots groups , including the local chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America. Coming into office, she already has a list of accomplishments. The most notable is probably Measure J, which she worked on with Isaac Bryan to direct more of L.A. County budget’s to youth programs, affordable housing and restorative justice programs.

Nury Martinez

This kid, Eunice, Eunisses, whatever her name is.

Kevin de León

I met her for the first time. The other day she came. I don’t know who she was. And she introduced herself.

Nury Martinez

I know I’ve never met her.

Ron Herrera

Yeah. But it goes back to you know, what has her mentors done for our peeps?

Nury Martinez

Who are the mentors?

Gil Cedillo

The biggest thing that I talked about Thursday, at E&A , was a lot of this has an anti-union bent.

Julia Wick, reporter “E&A”



He is almost certainly referring to the EAA union — the Engineers & Architects Assn. The union represents more than 5,000 public sector workers in 40-plus city departments, according to its website . The union would later endorse Eunisses Hernandez, Cedillo’s opponent, in the June primary.

Ron Herrera

Yeah.

Gil Cedillo

It’s all about funding, the CoCos , and the whole range and the talk to [inaudible] a whole range...

David Zahniser, reporter “CoCos”



Community Coalition is a power player in its own right at City Hall. In 2019, for example, Martinez and then-Council President Herb Wesson introduced a motion to allocate $750,000 to the group to assist with the city’s embRACE LA program. That motion was later approved by the council .

Kevin de León

You’re talking about nonprofits versus unions.

Gil Cedillo

...of affiliates, right? Good names, benevolent mission, but anti-union, right? You told me we wanted to count the number of engineers in the committee meeting and at 7% Blacks, and they were screaming for equity to get to nine. And then they tell him 22% Latinos are engineers. And they say we’re aiming at equity, he meant parity. I said that’s not parity, that’s 50. Half these engineers have to be, right? All those are union jobs. Right? Everything in the city is union. Everything is locked down union. We need more people at the desk, more architects, engineers to evaluate all the development that’s needed. All the development that’s needed as all the jobs that we have to create. But they want to give it to a nonprofit that CoCo dictates where you’re not really an architect, you’re not really an engineer, you’re kind of a tech, right? Oh, you don’t need to be an engineer. You don’t need to be an architect. You don’t need to be in public works. You don’t need to, you know, to pick up the trash. Everything is done by 501(c)(3)s. And that means all the union jobs.

Kevin de León

It’s a different type of outsourcing.

Gil Cedillo

It is outsourcing. It’s contracting out.

Ron Herrera

Subcontracted. Straight out. It’s key. That’s how we see it. It’s contracting.

Gil Cedillo

Yep. 100%. So the E&A. Same people coming after you are the same people coming after me.

Kevin de León

[inaudible] Darlene.

Gil Cedillo

Is that her name?

Nury Martinez

Darlene Kuba?

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “Darlene Kuba”



Darlene Kuba is a longtime L.A. lobbyist.

Kevin de León

The one…

Nury Martinez

Oh, Marleen.

Julia Wick, reporter “Marleen”



Marleen Fonseca is the executive director of EAA union, which is mentioned above.

Kevin de León

Marleen.

Gil Cedillo

African American woman?

Nury Martinez

No, no, you’re talking about, you’re talking about all engineers and architects. We’re talking about the other, the other one?

Gil Cedillo

Darlene Kuba?

Nury Martinez

Yeah, who does Darlene represent? It’s not Engineers & Architects, it’s the other one.

Gil Cedillo

This was Tyler.

Nury Martinez

They get it?

Gil Cedillo

Yeah, they got it. They’re like, freaking tossers like, oh, wow.

Ron Herrera

Yeah, literally, it’s like KIWA. KIWA does all the restaurants and small stores. They encroach on HERE and UFCW. And I had a, I’ll share this with you all. But the woman from KIWA, Alexandra, was critical of Alma from SEIU, and what went down with her, right? So she said she was driving this morning, and she didn’t know if she should say anything and be critical about what just went down, but we can’t accept that kind of behavior. You ain’t even on our radar, you’re a fucking 501(c).

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “KIWA”



KIWA is short for Koreatown Immigrant Workers Alliance, founded in 1992. Along with Community Coalition, it is part of a wave of nonprofits formed after the L.A. riots to try and organize the city along multiracial working-class lines.

Julia Wick, reporter “HERE,” “UFCW,” “Alexandra,” “Alma from SEIU”



Herrera is once again using Unite Here’s former name to describe the politically active hospitality workers union. (HERE stands for Hotel Employees Restaurant Employees — the union took the name Unite Here in 2004, per the local’s website .)



UFCW is the United Food and Commercial Workers union.



Alexandra is Alexandra Suh, KIWA’s executive director. It is worth noting that per her bio on the KIWA website, Suh previously served on the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor’s executive board.



And Alma is Alma Hernández, who had just stepped down from her post as executive director of Service Employees International Union California amid criminal charges . More on her a few minutes down in the conversation.

David Zahniser, reporter “Alexandra”



Alexandra Suh was also Councilmember Nithya Raman’s appointee on the redistricting commission. Raman replaced her late in the process, when it became clear that her district was being targeted for significant changes and Suh was not making headway in stopping them.

Kevin de León

They don’t say nothing about Mark.

Ron Herrera

No. No. Well, I, uh, I shut her up, though.

Nury Martinez

It’s real sad the shit that I heard what happened to her though.

Ron Herrera

But I had, I had to put her down because all the SEIU people — we were on Zoom — started bringing up their screen, but once I talked, right? They go, yeah—

Gil Cedillo

Everything at SEIU, to me, starts 100% suspect. Right? C’mon, man, I know this stuff. 100% suspect.

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “100% suspect”



As I wrote in my columna , Gil has historical beef with this union. He was a firebrand organizer and leader for them in the early 1990s, and was part of the brains and brawn, along with current state Sen. Maria Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles) and her late husband, Miguel Contreras, that fused labor and immigrants to help make the L.A. County Federation of Labor into a powerhouse and the labor movement at large so influential in Democratic politics in California and beyond.

Nury Martinez

It just doesn’t sound like—

Gil Cedillo

There’ll be a Phil Giarrizzo back there someplace, there’ll be somebody. All I know is the people they run out were people who wanted to organize workers. And the people who stood, are people who wanted power.

Nury Martinez

So you think they wanted her out, somebody?

Gil Cedillo

Yeah.

Kevin de León

To that FPCC, but–

Nury Martinez

That’s where it started right? It’s a [FP]PC investigation.

Julia Wick, reporter “FPCC”, "[FP]PC”



These are likely references to the California Fair Political Practices Commission — or FPPC — which investigates and regulates campaign financing, conflicts of interest, lobbying and governmental ethics.

Kevin de León

Yeah, so if [inaudible], that the taxes and DVD stuff, but I’ve said to folks, “Listen, I don’t know the particular details. I know Alma is a good strong Latina woman.” I said, $10,000 in 2014 in expenditures in a state Senate race, in Orange County [inaudible] about food? Are you fucking kidding me? Really?

Julia Wick, reporter “Alma”



This is almost certainly a reference to Alma Hernández, the former executive director of SEIU California, which is one of the most powerful forces in state politics. Hernández stepped down on Oct. 13, 2021 — days before this conversation took place — after the California attorney general’s office filed felony charges against her .



As my colleague Taryn Luna reported at the time, the state attorney general’s office alleged that an investigation into possible campaign finance violations revealed that Hernández and her husband underreported their income by more than $1.4 million to evade taxes.

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “in a state Senate race, in Orange County”



The race in question was between then-Santa Ana Councilmember Jose Solorio and then-Orange County Supervisor Janet Nguyen. Labor heavily backed Solorio and thought the seat would be a shoo-in for him because it was previously occupied by Democrat Lou Correa, who’s now a member of Congress. But Nguyen walloped Solorio, 58% to 41%. Nguyen lost her seat in 2018 to current state Sen. Tom Umberg, but won an Assembly seat in 2020 and just got elected to be the state senator for the 34th District.

Gil Cedillo

Yeah. They don’t like the tacos.

Kevin de León

Really? What? El esposo, el esposo, si el tiene bronca. Es el esposo. (The husband, the husband, if he does have a beef. It’s the husband.) But you really gonna tell me.

Nury Martinez

That’s how I saw it, too. He might have had some payroll issues, whatever. I’m not, I’m not making excuses for that. People get sloppy.

Ron Herrera

No, but the bigger thing is, is they’re looking at certain people.

Gil Cedillo

You’re right.

Ron Herrera

Right? And we just can’t give it. We can’t, you know, we can’t give ourselves to ’em. No, and it’s hard, because I mean, you know your staff might do something fucked up, right? You got a handler for it, but you know, Gil lived through this. Martin Ludlow. Martin Ludlow. They weren’t after Martin. They just said OK, fucker. You want to be that way, bam. You know, so—

Julia Wick, reporter “Martin Ludlow”



Ludlow is a former L.A. City Council member who stepped down from his seat to lead the L.A. County Federation of Labor after longtime leader Miguel Contreras’ death in 2005. But he was quickly mired in scandal and stepped down from the Fed after less than a year.



Ludlow ultimately pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiring to embezzle union funds. SEIU Local 99, which represents L.A. school workers, was accused of improperly funneling tens of thousands of dollars into his council campaign.



Ludlow admitted to improperly using union money to pay six people who were put on the union payroll but who actually worked on his City Council election campaign, according to previous Times coverage .

Kevin de León

Janett Humphries.

Julia Wick, reporter “Janett Humphries”



Humphries — the former president of SEIU Local 99, the union representing Los Angeles school workers — was sentenced to five years’ probation for embezzling funds to pay for her own travel and for campaign workers for Ludlow’s 2003 campaign, according to previous Times coverage.

Gil Cedillo

All politics. She sat there every place I went to, she was there. With her daughter. Big deal. Signed off everything. She’s a teacher’s aide. They put her in this position, right? And have her up there. Every, everything I went to she was there.

Nury Martinez

I got along with her.

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “with her”



It’s weird to hear Nury talk so much about who she did or didn’t get along with — like, what is she trying to prove?

Gil Cedillo

And then they jumped her.

Nury Martinez

I didn’t think she was very smart.

Gil Cedillo

They jumped her.

Nury Martinez

Se va bien conmigo. (She gets along with me.) She got along with her boyfriend. What’s his name? Used to be the head of 99?

Gil Cedillo

Bill Worries.

Kevin de León

No, Bill Lloyd.

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “Bill Lloyd”



Bill Lloyd followed Humphries as head of SEIU Local 99, a position he held from 2004 to 2012. During Humphries’ trial , Ludlow testified that Lloyd had signed off on the illegal hiring of an Herb Wesson aide to help out with Ludlow’s campaign; Lloyd, under oath, denied the charge.

Nury Martinez

Now that’s a fucking shady motherfucker. One time I was gonna, I remember when me and [Richard] Vladovic on the school board almost went to blows in a closed session meeting and Vladovic called Antonio [Villaraigosa] to snitch on me like, that I had disrespected him. Which I did. Cause he yelled at Mónica García and fucking Mónica García just fucking stood there and took it. Well, you going to fucking let him talk to you like that, fuck that shit, I’m getting up. And then I tapped in the judía (Jew), Tamar Galatzan, now I’m like, this is a chola. Pobrecita (poor little) Mónica. I’m like, for as big as you are and as loud as you are, you can’t fucking defend yourself. I’m not going to be spoken to that way and I’m not going to let you get spoken to that way, so I tapped Tamar in and we both took his ass on. Bill then kind of called me to kind of check me and I’m like, fuck you dude, you too. Fucking Antonio was like why are you going — fuck this guy. How you fucking let these people disrespect Mónica? You guys haven’t given her a job. You weren’t even giving her a fucking salary increase. And Antonio was the mayor! We couldn’t get a salary increase. Que, bad timing, political optics y quien sabe que tanto (and who knows how much). Meanwhile, we’re fucking scraping right? Fucking making $25,000 a year, having other full-time jobs. And Mónica just lived on that I think.

Julia Wick, reporter “school board”



Martinez was on the Los Angeles Unified School District board before her tenure on the L.A. City Council. Mónica García, another longtime LAUSD board member, was elected to the school board in 2006 to replace another familiar name: Jose Huizar.



García termed out this year and Rocio Rivas was leading in the November election to replace her.



Richard Vladovic served on the school board from 2007 to 2020.

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “chola. Pobrecita”



When Nury says “chola” and “pobrecita,” that’s puro Pacoima.

David Zahniser, reporter “salary increase,” “Tamar Galatzan”



For many years, school board members were not paid much. One of the first attempts to increase their pay occurred in 2007. At the time, school board President Mónica García voiced disappointment in the proposal , calling the new salary figure “a challenging number to live on.”



Tamar Galatzan served on the school board from 2007 to 2015.

Gil Cedillo

She made everybody rich.

Nury Martinez

Pobrecita (Poor thing). All of them. Camacho, all these fucking guys y de que le sirvio (and what did it help her)? I’m like, man, Antonio used her to the 10th degree. It’s fucked up. That was, my, so me and Bill became friendly after that. But dude, whew.

David Zahniser, reporter “Antonio used her”



School board President Mónica García was part of Villaraigosa’s bloc of school board members.

Ron Herrera

Gil and I had these discussions at different ends of the city, right? But the same discussion 50 years ago that we’re having today. Right?

‘The thing for us is to exercise our power’

Nury Martinez

So what are we going to do about redistricting? Is that what we want to do, talk about?

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “talk about”



How many minutes later are they finally going to talk about the issue at hand?

Gil Cedillo

Let me say this about this. So unlike 25 years ago, we do have a Mexican in charge of the Fed. We have a Mexican in charge of the council. We have more members on the council. We’re in a different spot now than we were 25 years ago. The thing for us is to exercise our power.

Erika D. Smith, columnist “The thing for us is to exercise our power”



Here’s that us-versus-them, zero-sum political talk again.

Ron Herrera

Exactly.

Gil Cedillo

To get together, like we are, exercising our power. You’re right, there’s three seats. If you figure out the Valley, the seats on this corridor, historic African American, which I could support one. Maybe two. But those are Latino seats. Yeah, get Fernando Guerra in here, there’s 57 out of 60 seats that African Americans are in, are Latino seats. From the Comptons to the Gardenas to the—

David Zahniser, reporter “figure out the Valley,” “Latino seats,” “Comptons to the Gardenas”



At this point in 2021, figuring out the San Fernando Valley meant finding a way to revise the draft map that was proposed by the citizens redistricting commission. The draft map called for one council member to lose 100% of their district. Problem was, the commission didn’t say who that would be. At the time, it could have been either Councilmember Nithya Raman or Councilmember Paul Krekorian. (The districts were labeled 2-or-4 and 4-or-2, since Krekorian had District 2 and Raman had District 4.)



When “Latino seats” comes up, it’s not entirely clear if it’s in reference to the three districts represented by the council’s three Black council members. By then, only District 8 — the one represented by Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson — had a citizen voting-age population that was majority Black .



Also, for what it’s worth, Compton and Gardena are each their own city — and outside of Los Angeles. That means they were never in play in the redistricting conversation.

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “Fernando Guerra”



Fernando Guerra is a Loyola Marymount political science professor and director of the Thomas and Dorothy Leavey Center for the Study of Los Angeles.



He’s a polling legend, and as sharp a mind on Latino political power in Southern California and beyond as any. He puts out many studies — but he’s never released what Cedillo is talking about.

Erika D. Smith, columnist “Latino seats”



This definitely speaks to the demographic shifts in South L.A. over the last few decades. As I wrote right after the audio of this conversation was leaked online, many Black Angelenos have long feared this sort of — for lack of a better term — takeover was in the works.

Nury Martinez

Even Inglewood probably.

David Zahniser, reporter “Inglewood probably”



Inglewood also is its own city, and is outside L.A.

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “Inglewood probably”



This speaks more to Cedillo’s entitlement complex that Latinos “deserve” the seats in historically Black cities now that they represent the majority of residents. I generally agree with this position, but you know why Latinos don’t win in these cities? Because they can’t get enough Latinos out to vote, and they can’t get enough Black voters to trust in their message.

Gil Cedillo

Oh, Inglewood, 100%. Right? In the city. What’s Curren at, 76%?

David Zahniser, reporter “76%"



Councilmember Curren Price’s district is about 78% Latino, per this chart . (He represents District 9).

Nury Martinez

86.

Gil Cedillo

86.

Ron Herrera

Fucking South-Central.

Gil Cedillo

Oh my God. You can’t throw a rock and not hit a Mexican.

Ron Herrera

South-Central.

Nury Martinez

86.

Gil Cedillo

The 15th is also, right?

Ron Herrera

Yeah.

Gil Cedillo

And the 8th and the 10th.

Ron Herrera

The 15th should be run by union members and Latinos.

Julia Wick, reporter “8th and the 10th,” “The 15th”



CD 8 is represented by Marqueece Harris-Dawson. Suspended Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas was elected to represent CD 10, though the seat is currently filled by interim Councilmember Heather Hutt.



Both seats have been represented by Black council members for much of recent memory, but CD 8 is nearly 58% Latino and CD 10 is about 46% Latino , which is why they’re coming up at this moment in the conversation.



Council District 15, the city’s southernmost district, spans from South L.A. to San Pedro, encompassing Watts, Harbor City, Wilmington and the port.



The district is more than 60% Latino, but its representatives have typically been white San Pedro residents.

Erika D. Smith, columnist “The 15th”



Also just going to note that Council District 15 is represented by former mayoral candidate Joe Buscaino.

Julia Wick, reporter “The 15th”



Good point! And worth noting that Buscaino is Italian American. San Pedro has long been home to a large concentration of Italian and Croatian immigrants and their descendants.

David Zahniser, reporter “The 15th”



One other thing -- you can’t redraw the boundaries of District 15 very much because it’s landlocked and waterlocked (by the Pacific Ocean).

Gil Cedillo

Yep. Young Chicano union members, longshoremen, right? Down there, Teamsters. Right? It’s the strong — one of the strongholds.

Nury Martinez

Yeah.

Gil Cedillo

We gotta get there some talented people for the 10th, right? Celinda Vazquez, people who grew up there, not the parachute in, not that “I went to Yale, I’m gonna come back and parachute in,” but real people who grew up there.

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “Celinda Vazquez”



Celinda Vasquez is vice president of public affairs for Planned Parenthood Los Angeles. She grew up in Inglewood.

Nury Martinez

[Talking on phone] No, no, no, that’s not true. You should call Sarah about that, Sarah’s got more information.

Gil Cedillo

You develop. And then taking the airport. I like that idea of taking the airport, because that’s powerful. Not to have a Bonin there. But to have somebody who cares about all the jobs, all the development.

Nury Martinez

[Talking on phone] Not at all. Nope. And we have no reason to do that.

Kevin de León

What I think is important is that as we speak about expansion, the current Latino seats that we have right now, CD 14, CD 1—

Nury Martinez

[Talking on phone] And [inaudible] what we’re attempting to do doesn’t even make that argument with that map.

Kevin de León

Monica, Nury, right? That base has to be protected as well. And make sure it stays that way for us. And then when we’re gone, you know, if I’m successful, I’m out next year.

Julia Wick, reporter “I’m successful, I’m out next year.”



De León is referencing his mayoral bid here — and the fact that if he’d been successful, he would have stepped down from his council seat in December, likely triggering a special election to fill his seat. (He finished third in the June primary.)

Nury Martinez

[Talking on phone] So you should just call Sarah. See if she could tell you more about it because she’s been talking about it.

Kevin de León

If you’re successful, right, you’re out in four years — that CD 1 remains Latino, CD 14 remains Latino. So, as we talk about expansion, right?

Nury Martinez

[Talking on phone] Talk to you later. Bye. Bye-bye. Bye.

Gil Cedillo

That’s why Saturday, I told you I can’t go to Eagle Rock, I can’t go to Highland Park. They don’t love me.

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “They don’t love me”



Cedillo here is fretting about the increase in the white, gentrifying population in these communities. Ironically, most are to the left of Cedillo, and they proved to be the swing vote that led to him losing to first-time candidate Eunisses Hernandez.

Nury Martinez

But does that map have you going to Eagle Rock and Highland Park?

Gil Cedillo

One of them did, I think—

Kevin de León

Which one? So there’s two. P2.5?

Nury Martinez

Do you have the map, Ron? Because I’d like to get some clarity.

Ron Herrera

Which, which one? The K2.5?

David Zahniser, reporter “K2.5"



Map K2.5 was the draft map proposed by the city’s citizens redistricting commission. It made huge changes to districts in the Hollywood Hills and the south San Fernando Valley and drew furious opposition from supporters of Councilmember Nithya Raman. Some in the Valley also spoke out against it.

Nury Martinez

Whatever map you’ve got, because we’re all over the place. And these guys already have their own deal.

Ron Herrera

The 64, what is it? 932, that one? The latest? The LCLAA [the Labor Council for Latin American Advancement, which is pronounced lack-lah] one?

Nury Martinez

I think, no matter what happens, Gil, we’re going to have to fix it in our house.

Gil Cedillo

Yes.

Nury Martinez

So, let’s come up with options. The whole thing is, push both of them, and then we’ll have to figure it out in house. That’s it. So amend it, make changes now. This commission has fucking gone rogue and they’re fucking useless at this point. To me, just move them both and then we’ll fucking figure it out from there. But if you’re pushing whack maps, you’re gonna end up with a fucking disaster on the council. So push both.

David Zahniser, reporter “commission has fucking gone rogue”



The 21-member citizens redistricting commission was entirely made up of political appointees — people who had been chosen by the 18 politicians at City Hall. Martinez, here and elsewhere, is not happy that some of those commissioners — including one of her own appointees, Fred Ali — were not taking directions. Near the end of the commission’s work, some council members began replacing their commissioners with new appointees.

Gil Cedillo

The other thing—

Nury Martinez

That’s all I’m asking.

Gil Cedillo

That process is. I’m going to leave it here. You know me on process. Right?

Nury Martinez

Yeah, that whole process is shit that they’re arguing.

Gil Cedillo

I’m not so much on the process as the result. The outcome.

Kevin de León

The outcome, yeah. Who cares about the process?

Erika Smith, columnist “Who cares about the process”



The irony. Now that this private conversation has been made public, a whole lot of people in L.A. suddenly care about the process, not just the outcome of redistricting. There’s an effort underway to make it more independent and even to throw out the redistricting maps that were drawn in 2021 in favor of new ones.

Gil Cedillo

So, there’s certain people who don’t merit, like us, rescuing them. Your comadre (female pal), right?

Julia Wick, reporter “Your comadre”



Cedillo is referring to Nithya Raman here, who was in a bit of peril at this point in the redistricting process.



A proposal from the city’s redistricting commission would have made huge changes to Raman’s Hollywood Hills district. One plan would have caused her to lose more than 70% of her district, while another would move her into an entirely new district.



Raman is the council member who unseated incumbent Councilmember David Ryu in 2020.



She is allied with a progressive bloc that has gained momentum in recent years. Eunisses Hernandez and Hugo Soto-Martínez, who both unseated incumbents this year, will join her come December.

Nury Martinez

I’m not arguing anything about that.

Kevin de León

Quien es su (Who is your), who’s your comadre?

Gil Cedillo

You know, [L.A. Councilmember] Nithya [Raman].

Kevin de León

Oh, Nithya, yeah.

Gil Cedillo

She doesn’t merit. Right? She’s not our ally. She’s not going to help us. Her district is not a district we can count on.

Kevin de León

So you’re saying that’s the one to put in the blender and chop up, left and right.

During the redistricting process, participants in the secretly recorded audio discussed ways of redrawing Councilmember Nithya Raman’s district. (Los Angeles Times)

Nury Martinez

Well, that’s what they did.

Gil Cedillo

Yeah, why not?

Nury Martinez

But it also impacts everybody else. It impacts the Valley, which fucks me. And I’m not cool with that. It impacts — and whether you like [L.A. Councilmember] Mitch [O’Farrell] or not — it impacts him. It impacts you. It impacts Curren. The whole point here is how do we stabilize the Valley?

David Zahniser, reporter “it also impacts everybody else”



Raman represented Council District 4, which straddled the Hollywood Hills and is in many ways at the center of the city. Any changes to District 4 would have a ripple effect on all the other districts that it bordered. Push it deeper into the Valley, and the other Valley districts get rearranged. Push it further south and several other districts get redrawn.

Ron Herrera

Hang on one sec. The kid that’s running from HERE. He ain’t on your side either.

Julia Wick, reporter “The kid that’s running from HERE”



Herrera is referring to Hugo Soto-Martínez, who just unseated O’Farrell in the Nov. 8 election in Council District 13. Soto-Martínez was a longtime organizer with Unite Here Local 11, a union that represents hotel workers. Unite Here was formerly known as HERE.

Gil Cedillo

No.

Nury Martinez

Oh, no, I know.

Ron Herrera

Hugo [Soto-Martínez].

Kevin de León

Who is he running?

Nury Martinez

Run against Mitch.

Ron Herrera

So her point on Mitch is, I just interrupted her, but I apologize for that. But I want to make sure that we protect Mitch—

Gil Cedillo

Allies.

Ron Herrera

Because this guy is, this guy is your opponent.

Gil Cedillo

[inaudible] The one I know and the one I don’t know.

[Laughter.]

Gil Cedillo

I got one devil and another devil.

Nury Martinez

So my point here, is don’t mess up the Valley, ’cause we’re cool in the Valley. Why do you want to fuck with [L.A. Councilmember Paul] Krekorian for? Nobody wants a little Armenian love? I mean, they haven’t done anything to us. He’s not a problem. Stabilize the Valley. Nithya is not going to get the perfect district. We’re not going to give her a renters district. That’s what she wants. I told her that’s not happening. You’re gonna get the district that you’re going to get, you’re going to have to run, and probably in a district that more than half of them don’t know who you are. Go fucking do the work and see if you can get reelected.

David Zahniser, reporter “Krekorian”



Councilmember Paul Krekorian was furious over the proposal from the redistricting commission, which called for huge changes to his district. In one scenario, he would have been pushed into the west San Fernando Valley, losing 100% of his district,



Krekorian is Armenian American and represents a district with a higher concentration of Armenian Americans. Critics said the commission’s map would dilute that community’s voting strength.

Julia Wick, reporter “a renters district”



In the 2020 election, some of Raman’s strongest support came from the denser, renter-heavy neighborhoods in the district , like Park La Brea and Hollywood.

David Zahniser, reporter “that’s not happening”



When the City Council finalized the maps, Raman did in fact lose Park La Brea.

Ron Herrera

That’s why she—

Nury Martinez

But our commitment is not to reelect her. That’s not my commitment, right?

Ron Herrera

Yeah. No, she wants to rile up the renters to create a base and not do anything for the renters. But she’s just got to keep that agitation.

Nury Martinez

She’s not going to get the renters. We’re not, we can’t give her that.

Julia Wick, reporter “She’s not going to get the renters”



Martinez’s insistence here on not giving Raman a “renters district” is likely twofold.

1) They don’t see her as an ally and don’t want to give her a district that they deem politically beneficial to her. Later in the conversation, Martinez talks about wanting to “keep her on the fence” and “make her work for it.”



2) There are a lot of other considerations at play. At the time, Raman’s district touched five other districts! So every change to her district’s boundaries could potentially create other political problems.



David Zahniser, reporter “we can’t give her that”



The renters district thing is tricky. My recollection is that Raman was not happy about her district losing Park La Brea, which is renter-rich. To give Raman Koreatown — another renter-rich area — would mean removing it from Councilmember Ridley-Thomas’ district, which would set up a big fight.

Kevin de León

Because the thing is, is like say for example, CD 1, or CD 14. Of course, in the immediate for Gil’s reelection. But then Gil has one term. It’s not us. It’s for Latino strength for the foreseeable future. Whereas for her, it’s not about, it’s about just her as an individual, right?

Julia Wick, reporter “CD 1, or CD 14"



Reminder here: Cedillo represents CD 1 and De León represents CD 14.

Ron Herrera

So for us here—

Gil Cedillo

She won’t even endorse me. She won’t even endorse me.

Nury Martinez

We’re going to get to that point. So is... What is this?

Ron Herrera

One of the maps.

Nury Martinez

Which ones are these?

Gil Cedillo

Listen bad stuff is, it comes to the council.

Nury Martinez

Yeah, but give me something I can work with. You give me a fucked-up district where you piss off the entire Valley. That’s not gonna work.

Kevin de León

Yeah, that was important.

Nury Martinez

Why are people fucking with us?

[Laughter.]

Nury Martinez

Why? It’s always the case. We don’t get involved in anybody else’s neighborhoods.

Kevin de León

All the Latinos for some reason, Polanco, Sonja Diaz, Rocky Delgadillo…

Julia Wick, reporter “Polanco”



Polanco was Cedillo’s appointment to the redistricting commission.

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “Sonja Diaz”



Sonja Diaz is De León’s redistricting commission appointee. She’s the founding director of UCLA Latino Policy & Politics Institute, whose surveys and studies on Latinos and especially Latino political power are becoming essential reading for the L.A. political class.

Julia Wick, reporter “Rocky Delgadillo”



Delgadillo was appointed to the redistricting commission by Councilmember Paul Koretz. He’s also a former L.A. city attorney, who made history when he won in 2001 as the first Mexican American elected to citywide office in more than a century.

Nury Martinez

But why?

Kevin de León

Everyone but the UFCW ones.

Ron Herrera

I think what happens is it’s like anything else, Gil. It’s just, given that, “Oh, OK, OK, OK.” And then other people probably said, “What? OK.” They don’t really. I’m sure Katz and his crew have an agenda but—

Nury Martinez

The judíos (Jews) cut their deal with South L.A. That’s how I see it. And they’re gonna screw everybody else.

Julia Wick, reporter “And they’re gonna screw everybody else”



Regarding this comment and Herrera’s “agenda” comment directly above, the idea that Jews are secretly pulling the strings to further some hidden agenda is a centuries-old antisemitic trope. Redistricting is also a process where nearly everyone has an agenda and deals are often made.



But Katz refuted that any deal was made in an interview with the Forward, saying: “She’s wrong. There was no deal. And there was no Jewish part of the deal or African American part of the deal.”

Ron Herrera

Was it Mark?

Nury Martinez

And Katz.

Ron Herrera

So here’s like, for us, I didn’t finish, but, so we got the, you know, Gil’s opponent, whatever you want to call them. Right? And then you have, you know, the CoCo group. Right? Marqueece? And then you have us, right? Who believe in union and, you know, helping poor Latinos. So we could, if the council split three ways — which it very well could — then you got the whites on there, right? So four. We’re the minority with 25% at that point.

Erika D. Smith, columnist “the CoCo group,” “helping poor Latinos”



It’s still wild to me that Community Coalition is lumped in the group that doesn’t “believe in” helping poor Latinos when that is literally part of the nonprofit’s mission.

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “the CoCo group,” “helping poor Latinos”



And when two of its highest ranking staffers, President and Chief Executive Alberto Retaña and Executive Vice President Aurea Montes-Rodriguez, are Latinos who have lived in South L.A. for decades — Aurea, in fact, grew up there.

David Zahniser, reporter “the CoCo group,” “helping poor Latinos”



At the time, Community Coalition was pushing for a plan to take USC and Exposition Park out of Council District 9, which was both high-poverty and overwhelmingly Latino, and putting it in Council District 8, the district with the highest concentration of Black voters. The council ultimately kept USC and Exposition Park in District 9. Retaña, on Twitter , later called the council’s map “anti-Black,” saying it left District 8 without any significant assets.

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “So four”



What I hear Ron saying is that he sees the council as ultimately split into four main factions — the far left, as exemplified by Eunisses/Hugo/Nithya, the CoCo/Black council members, the white council members, and Latinos. Anyone else?

Kevin de León

I think Curren will come with us.

Nury Martinez

Yeah.

Ron Herrera

No, but I mean, I mean, just in the future.

Nury Martinez

Curren will come with us.

Kevin de León

Krekorian, I think, will come with us, but if they’re made sure that the labor map is better for Krekorian.

David Zahniser, reporter “the labor map”



In the final weeks of the redistricting commission’s work, foes of the K2.5 draft map attempted to circulate what they called the “labor map” as an alternative.

Nury Martinez

He also wants his guy elected. So he needs a district that Adrin Nazarian can win it. That’s what they want. They want to assure, they want to be reassured that they have, not a Armenian district in the Valley, cause that doesn’t exist. But they want as many Armenians in that district as possible to be able to play. Now I don’t think Adrin, Adrin gets elected. If a white, a reputable white businesswoman runs in that district, it’s still pretty white. But that’s on them. I’m not, I’m not cutting that deal with anybody because I don’t know. I don’t know that he can win.

David Zahniser, reporter “his guy”



Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian (D-North Hollywood) is also a former high-level aide to Councilmember Paul Krekorian.

Julia Wick, reporter “Adrin Nazarian”



Nazarian announced plans earlier this year to run for Krekorian’s seat in 2024, when Krekorian is termed out.

Ron Herrera

You know that Aveen works for Caruso.

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “Aveen”



Ron misstates this name as Aveen. That’s why Nury corrects him next.

Nury Martinez

Areen. No, ya se fue (he left). He started his own business.

Julia Wick, reporter “Areen”



They are referring to Areen Ibranossian, a former chief of staff to Krekorian who worked as a senior advisor on Caruso’s mayoral campaign.

Ron Herrera

He’s with Caruso.

Nury Martinez

Yeah, I like him.

Ron Herrera

He’s cool. I mean…

Nury Martinez

I don’t have a problem with him. He’s been helpful to me in the past. He’s critical of Krekorian because they had a small falling-out when Areen left his office. Krekorian was really pissed off and stopped talking to him. I think they’ve made up, but I got along with Areen.

Kevin de León

What’s his name? What’s he look like?

Nury Martinez

Areen. The guy with the one eyebrow.

Ron Herrera

Tall guy.

Nury Martinez

He used to be Antonio’s body person. Like that’s how I met him. He’s married to a friend of mine. Areen, what’s his last name?

David Zahniser, reporter “body person”



The “body person” is the unfortunate aide assigned to accompany a politician to various events — and is frequently charged with keeping track of the politician’s tea or chewing gum. Back in 2007 , the Times’ Duke Helfand wrote this of the Villaraigosa administration: “Aides are instructed to carry Listerine breath strips, business cards, two pens, a Sharpie marker, a notepad, a small hand sanitizer, bottled water and an extra copy of briefing materials and speech cards.”

Ron Herrera

Sepa (Who the hell knows).

Nury Martinez

No se (I don’t know).

Gil Cedillo

It ends in i-a-n, I bet you.

Erika D. Smith, columnist “It ends in i-a-n, I bet you”



As fellow Times columnist Robin Abcarian wrote about this insult to Armenians:



“Being dismissive of someone’s facial features is crass and immature. And guessing that an Armenian American’s name ends in i-a-n is the intellectual equivalent of calling water wet. No duh.



Certainly, this coarseness is not in the same league as Martinez describing City Councilman Mike Bonin, who is gay, as “a little bitch,” describing his son, who is Black, as a monkey, or calling brown-skinned Oaxacans who have settled in Koreatown ugly.



But it underscores the depressing clannishness of these Latino officials, and their apparent belief that everybody who is not like them is fair game to be trampled in the quest for political muscle.”

Nury Martinez

What are we going to do guys? I mean—

Kevin de León

So the question is because—

Ron Herrera

You’re going to take care of yourselves.

Kevin de León

Yeah.

Ron Herrera

Whatever—

Nury Martinez

Yeah, but do we give up on this commission? Is there anything that is, uh, is Polanco going to keep fucking with the Valley? Like, who I don’t even understand what his shit’s about.

Kevin de León

Cannabis.

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “Cannabis”



Polanco was formerly involved with High Hampton, which bought out his company, Coachellagro Corp., which owned land in the Coachella Valley with plans to grow cannabis, according to a 2019 Desert Sun story . Polanco stayed on with High Hampton for about a year.

Nury Martinez

Yeah, pero (but), does he have the best interest in mind for you? Is he trying to create cannabis lines? That’s how I see it.

Seeking a safer district

Gil Cedillo

You know how I feel about cannabis. So he’s got nothing for me. He’s got a simple charge: Protect me, advance me to go west. I don’t need the northeast, I don’t need Eagle Rock. I don’t need Highland Park. And I don’t need Lincoln Heights. And so those proposals that we’re talking about, I mean that’s the access for me. And I don’t need Elysian. All these, these new proposals to, I don’t want to say to protect the Valley, but the different configurations end up giving me headaches. [inaudible]

Nury Martinez

What is, but what is—

Gil Cedillo

Elysian Valley is a headache. Eagle Rock’s a headache. Highland Park’s a headache. And Lincoln Heights. I don’t need those headaches. I have poor people. La Raza.

David Zahniser, reporter “I don’t need those headaches. I have poor people”



It’s not clear in this passage which proposal Cedillo is looking at. It might have been the labor map, which we’ll get to in a bit. But the implication is clear: Cedillo wanted his district to have a greater concentration of working-class Latinos, and fewer upwardly mobile white voters.

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “La Raza”



La Raza literally means “the race” and is used as shorthand for Mexicans. This shows Gil‘s politics are still stuck in the Chicano era of the ’60s and ’70s, because no smart politician would use the term anymore for fear of excluding other Latinos.

Kevin de León

The Elysian, Eagle Rock and Highland Park are white. And Highland Park, of course, is white. To Lincoln Heights is…

David Zahniser, reporter “Highland Park”



Cedillo represented part of Highland Park, which has gone through some serious gentrification, becoming whiter and wealthier. Cedillo was rightfully concerned the new voters would not support him and that was confirmed during the most recent election. Some parts of Highland Park went 2 to 1 for his opponent, Eunisses Hernandez, who won the race with 54% of the vote.

Gil Cedillo

Taken over by whites.

Kevin de León

Latinos.

Ron Herrera

Is it?

Kevin de León

But not voters, right? Are you talking about activists?

Nury Martinez

This is what I’m trying to figure out, Gil, like—

Gil Cedillo

Voters go to work and then go home.

Nury Martinez

So all these communities you keep mentioning, I don’t know where you go.

Gil Cedillo

Are being dropped into my area.

Nury Martinez

With this map?

Gil Cedillo

With the new proposal. The latest proposal hands me—

Nury Martinez

And that’s why you don’t want it?

Gil Cedillo

Yes. The only charge is to grow me south and—

Nury Martinez

So has he done that yet?

Gil Cedillo

That’s what the map is, the one that you object to. That’s what that map does. And so when you’re fixing things in the Valley, you’re sending me headaches to my side.

Julia Wick, reporter “when you’re fixing things in the Valley, you’re sending me headaches”



This is the agony of redistricting for all involved, in a nutshell: It’s a massive, sprawling puzzle and succeeding at “fixing” something in one area will inevitably mean you then have a new issue to deal with somewhere else.



It’s a zero-sum equation on any change, because you’ll have to account for it elsewhere (even if certain areas and assets are considered more desirable than others).

Nury Martinez

And that’s why you’re not down with that map.

Kevin de León

You’re referring to the labor map?

David Zahniser, reporter “labor map”



The “labor map” was submitted during the final weeks of the redistricting commission’s work, an alternative to the K2.5 map, which was under fire. It was formally proposed by the Labor Council for Latin American Advancement, which sent a letter touting its benefits. But many involved in the process assumed it was being floated by Herrera’s group, the Fed. Redistricting commissioners would have received the labor map a few days before this October 2021 meeting.



It featured a bunch of ideas that were later scrapped. For example, it would have sent Raman’s district southwest from Silver Lake in a zigzag all the way to Palms. It also would have allowed Councilmember Paul Koretz’s district to keep Encino.



The commission declined to take it up. However, some of the ideas contained in the labor map, such as ensuring Martinez kept Lake Balboa and the Sepulveda Basin, were adopted.

Nury Martinez

Yeah.

Kevin de León

There’s two maps, K2.5 and then the labor one.

Gil Cedillo

K2.5 I’m good with, right? I, we, all looked at the world from where we sit and I look at my K2.5 map — I’m good. When another map comes in, it dumps headaches from you and Mitch to me. So you guys are giving me your headaches.

David Zahniser, reporter “giving me your headaches”



The labor map may have been pushing Cedillo further north when he wanted his district to move south and west. The version I received at the time was super blurry.

Kevin de León

I’m not giving no one a headache.

Gil Cedillo

Well, I’m just saying that the 14 is Eagle Rock. Highland Park is Eagle Rock.

Julia Wick, reporter “the 14"



The 14 refers to Council District 14, which De León — who also lives in Eagle Rock — represents.

Ron Herrera

So how do you… Can you massage Gil’s issues in council, though, right?

Nury Martinez

That’s what we—

Gil Cedillo

The west and south, we can’t… Then you gotta choose…

Kevin de León

When you say, west, what are you referring to? K-town?

Gil Cedillo

Towards K-town, yeah.

Kevin de León

All of it, half of it, quarter of it…

Gil Cedillo

No, towards the gateway. Towards Vermont. [inaudible] K-town. They love us, they take care of us.

Nury Martinez

Is that what you want, K-town?

Gil Cedillo

No, I don’t want K-town. See that’s where the growth goes, towards K-town. Nobody even, when they say K-town, what’s the borders? Right? I got K-town. We go 6th to Vermont, I’m good. That gives me a population.

David Zahniser, reporter “That gives me a population”



The U.S. Census numbers for 2020, which were used as the basis for redistricting, found that some communities, particularly neighborhoods on the Eastside, had lost population. Cedillo needed to add population to his district to ensure it was roughly the same size as the others, as did Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell, who represented neighborhoods from Echo Park to Hollywood. We spelled out the dilemma here .

Julia Wick, reporter “That gives me a population”



By law, each district has to have roughly the same population — about 260,000 people for L.A. City Council districts. Cedillo likely means that adding in this densely populated swath would make for the right population numbers.

Nury Martinez

So this map right here, Gil, what part of this you don’t, what part of it you don’t want? This is 1.

Gil Cedillo

CD 1.

Julia Wick, reporter “CD 1"



Refresher: Cedillo represents Council District 1.

Nury Martinez

You go to Chinatown?

Gil Cedillo

Yeah, Chinatown is my area.

Nury Martinez

So here’s Pico. This is your base. I don’t want to speak out of turn. So, Westlake and Pico-Union is your base, correct?

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “Pico-Union”



Westlake and Pico-Union are historic Central American corridors in Los Angeles, and also some of the most crowded neighborhoods in the United States.

Gil Cedillo

Correct.

Nury Martinez

Chinatown I think you’re good in. Elysian Park?

Gil Cedillo

Elysian Park. I’m OK.

Nury Martinez

Because this is labor’s map. So we’re trying to figure out what part of this map are you not good with?

Gil Cedillo

I’m not good with anything that adds more Elysian Park to me. I’m not good with anything that adds more Highland Park or Eagle Rock. I don’t see the streets here. So it’s hard for me to say. Right? Without seeing the streets here.

Nury Martinez

OK.

Gil Cedillo

I don’t know what I got.

Nury Martinez

If we can get you the streets, and this part of Highland Park is favorable for you, are you good with this map? Because that’s what I don’t understand. I understand your problems. I get that part. But if we can slice and dice this baby up to cut you off where you think that favorable people are in, bring those in and send the other part to the, to someone else, I’m all for that. I just need to know what I’m working with, with this map. So what is it on this map you’re not good with?

Gil Cedillo

I have to show this to Debby.

Julia Wick, reporter “Debby”



Debby is Cedillo’s chief of staff, Debby Kim.

Nury Martinez

So can I get you this map in street form?

Gil Cedillo

Yep.

Nury Martinez

OK. That’s what I need to do. Can Ackley walk Debby through a link on a computer today to look at this map and find out where, where the cutoff, what part of Highland Park is OK? Because I don’t believe that this map is bad for you.

David Zahniser, reporter “Ackley”



Ackley Padilla, brother of U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), was Martinez’s chief of staff during redistricting but has since left her office.

Gil Cedillo

I understand.

Nury Martinez

I believe that they, we, cut off the people that…

Gil Cedillo

There’s population, as Kevin mentioned, and then there’s politics.

Nury Martinez

I understand.

Gil Cedillo

And the politics are as important to us as the population. So you’re right. The voters go to work in Lincoln Heights, and come home to Lincoln Heights. But the activists, right? They’re there 24/7. And they don’t want us. I mean, the thing is, you’ve seen the meetings. It’s not ginned up. This is, they’re clamoring to go over there because they have some idea of some Chicano Mecca of Lincoln Heights, El Sereno and Boyle Heights. It’s not us, but they want to go, go in peace, man, go. We don’t care.

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “the politics are as important to us as the population”



It’s not good enough for the Latino political class that dominates L.A. politics — and California, for that matter — for there to be Latino voters. They have to be the right type — namely, Democrat of the left-liberal persuasion.



They can’t be Republicans, and they definitely can’t be progressives like Eunisses Hernandez and Hugo Soto-Martínez. The rise of this thinking traces itself to the backlash against Proposition 187, the 1994 anti-immigration ballot initiative that for Cedillo, De León and so many other Latino politicians was a baptism by fire into California politics.



But as I’ve argued elsewhere, focusing so much on a particular type of Latino voter at the expense of others angers Latinos who don’t fall so left on that spectrum. This has led to Latinos leaving the Democratic Party elsewhere, or gravitating toward more conservative Democrats like Rick Caruso and L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva instead of more progressive options.

Nury Martinez

And this map takes them out. No, we heard you, we heard you and they’re gone. But I just want to make sure what you’re asking for is really the reality when it comes to the data and how these people are voting, how it’s trending. Because it might sound good in concept that you want this part. But if we go back and look at the numbers of how they’re trending, and it’s a lot more Berners, a lot more white people, that does not help you.

Julia Wick, reporter “it’s a lot more Berners”



Martinez’s derisive reference to “Berners” here likely refers to Bernie Sanders supporters. Which is interesting, because Sanders endorsed Cedillo very early in his 2022 reelection fight and the pair have quite a bit of history.



Cedillo was a prominent Sanders supporter in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential primary, when many prominent California Democrats were backing Hillary Clinton. (The Associated Press identified Cedillo as “Sanders’ most visible supporter among elected officials in Southern California” in an April 2016 story.)



But history aside, it’s also true that Bernie fans are not Cedillo’s natural constituency. Sanders’ endorsement of Cedillo actually became a real topic of contention in the 2022 council race, with the L.A. chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America and Bernie-aligned activists pushing hard to try and get Sanders to revoke his endorsement of Cedillo in favor of Hernandez.

Ron Herrera

As soon as you guys…

Gil Cedillo

We know that, that’s why we’re against the northeast.

Nury Martinez

We can’t take all of the northeast off, either. Who takes the rest of the northeast? I mean, it’s problematic for everybody. So I think we’re gonna have to have some problem areas. All of us have to eat a little bit of shit, right? It’s not going to be a perfect fucking map.

Gil Cedillo

Mitch is a darling, for that type of people. And he’s—

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “Mitch is a darling, for that type of people”



He’s talking about far-left activists, which is ridiculous, because progressives are lining up behind Hugo Soto-Martínez, not Mitch.

Julia Wick, reporter “Mitch is a darling, for that type of people”



I don’t think he’s talking about far-left activists here. To me it reads as a tossed-off reference to bougie white people more generally. And O’Farrell’s fate with that demographic a year ago appeared far more secure.

Nury Martinez

OK, we’ll look at his district.

Gil Cedillo

I’m the only moreno that’s here.

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “moreno”



“Dark-skinned person” — at least Gil turned the colorism insults on himself?

Nury Martinez

And he’s not gonna get a perfect district either. I’m just trying to get a majority of a good district so that you all can get reelected. We’re all going to have to fucking face the fact—

Gil Cedillo

Debby can tell Ackley what our problems are. That’s it.

Nury Martinez

I believe that’s happened. I don’t believe it’s getting through though, Gil. And this is why I’m kinda, I don’t, I don’t know how else to convey this.

Gil Cedillo

Let me say this. Debby can tell Ackley what our problems are. And then everything else we’re agnostic to. We’re agnostic. But I will tell you there are certain, certain people who are deserving. And certain people who aren’t.

Kevin de León

You know, would it be a bad idea if Debby, Ackley and then Jennifer , for them three…

Julia Wick, reporter “Jennifer”



Jennifer is Kevin de León’s chief of staff, Jennifer Barraza-Mendoza.

Nury Martinez

What time is the meeting tonight? I don’t even know. There’s another fucking — I don’t think they stop meeting. These fuckers. I’m so done. Like, just stop meeting ya de una vez (once and for all), throw in the towel. Shut up. Thank you very much for your service. In fact, that’s what Krekorian is pressuring me to do, to — blow the whole fucking thing up.

David Zahniser, reporter “I don’t think they stop meeting”



At this point, it wasn’t a crazy thing to say the redistricting commission was constantly meeting. The commission held meetings on Oct. 13, 16, 18, 19 and 21 before holding their final session on Oct. 28. The session right before this conversation took place lasted close to five hours.



Here’s the agenda for the Oct. 18, 2021, redistricting commission meeting .

Kevin de León

But I think for perception-wise, to your point, is they’re not going to do what we want them to do, right?

Nury Martinez

Just move two maps forward.

Kevin de León

If they were to pull, if we were to pull like Fred Ali and I pull Sonja [Diaz], because you pull Fred Ali, I have to pull Sonja too.

David Zahniser, reporter “Fred Ali”



This is a reference to the commission’s chairman, Fred Ali. Ali had been appointed by Martinez but did not make choices she liked. At this point, the council members are probably discussing the wisdom of “pulling” — effectively replacing — Ali and Diaz.



During the commission’s final weeks, several commissioners were replaced. Every time someone would get pulled, the commissioners would get angrier.

Nury Martinez

Yo se (I know). But it is, it is going to be problems for us because these people are, they’re so-called purists, y se creen que (they think of themselves like), you know, they’re above it all and they know more than you and I.

Kevin de León

We created a Frankenstein monster.

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “We created a Frankenstein monster”



They’re complaining that the redistricting commission isn’t following their every command — amazing, because the City Council was widely criticized for creating a system in which commissioners were appointed by council members instead of being independently drafted to do the work.

Nury Martinez

We’ve created a fucking — people like, they feel like they’re in charge of themselves. You ain’t in charge of anybody.

Ron Herrera

Yeah. Took a life of its own.

Nury Martinez

Who the fuck do you think is like, fucking this monkey?

Kevin de León

Yeah, took a life of its own. Which is a lesson.

Nury Martinez

And I’ve never worked under these type of conditions. Like you’re, I’m of the opinion, right, that if I get appointed to something…

Kevin de León

I take direction.

Nury Martinez

Right here. What do you need me to do? Because I’m your, I’m your person. Like, what is it? What do you want me to move? And I’m clear about my job. These motherfuckers — I’m like…

Julia Wick, reporter “These motherfuckers — I’m like…"



Continuing on the theme of the conversation for the last minute or so, Martinez is lamenting that the redistricting committee is not doing the exact bidding of the council members who appointed them. And she’s saying that she would be better at following direction if she were someone’s appointee.

Gil Cedillo

My guy has taken care of me. Right? But he’s created hard work for everybody else.

David Zahniser, reporter “My guy”



Here Cedillo is likely referring to his appointee, former state Sen. Richard Polanco, who was his representative on the redistricting commission.



Polanco was part of the bloc of commissioners who signed off on district boundary lines that were opposed by Martinez, Raman and Krekorian.

Nury Martinez

I don’t know that that’s true, though, Gil.

Gil Cedillo

I’m satisfied. We are satisfied with, I’m telling you, with Polanco, that’s the K2.5 and amended, we’re good with that. We can live with that. We think it’s generous to your guy, Mitch. But we’re OK with that.

Nury Martinez

Why do you keep saying “my guy”?

Ron Herrera

Well, he’s my guy.

Julia Wick, reporter “Well, he’s my guy”



This is one of several points where Herrera voices his strong support for Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell. Earlier he talked about wanting to make sure “we protect Mitch” and a minute or so after this exchange he nods to O’Farrell being “family” because he’s the son of a Teamster.



As an interesting aside, O’Farrell’s opponent during his first election to City Council in 2013 was John Choi — a former L.A. County Federation of Labor employee who was heavily backed by organized labor. O’Farrell was way outspent in that race but still emerged victorious against the labor candidate.



A lot has changed since 2013.



Unions have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on both sides in O’Farrell’s 2022 race, where he faced off against former Unite Here organizer Hugo Soto-Martínez. The Fed declined to endorse in that race.

Gil Cedillo

And your guy. He’s Ron’s guy.

Nury Martinez

Are you not cool with him any more? I needed a fucking placeholder. I don’t fucking need anybody to do my job. Because all these guys…

Gil Cedillo

I’m good with, look…

Nury Martinez

No thanks to both of you, but I do all the work.

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “No thanks to both of you, but I do all the work”



Puro Pacoima.

Gil Cedillo

Look how hard I work to not let this be a compare-contrast to Echo Park.

Nury Martinez

I thought you guys were OK? You sound like you guys are OK. Like, fuck, man, you had me fooled. I’m like, oh yeah, ya se (now I know). We call it the bromance, a COVID bromance. They go on COVID y ya (and now) they’re like complimenting each other. This or this. This or that. And I’m like, oh fuck, I didn’t get the memo.

Gil Cedillo

I distinguish the work and the people.

Nury Martinez

And now we’re back to like battling, so I don’t understand.

Gil Cedillo

I’m not battling. Look how much I fought to keep him out of this.

Ron Herrera

He’s a, he’s a Teamster. I gotta support family.

Julia Wick, reporter “he’s a Teamster”



Herrera is referring to the fact that O’Farrell’s father was a Teamster.

Nury Martinez

Who?

Ron Herrera

Mitch.

Nury Martinez

Is a Teamster?

Ron Herrera

Yeah. That’s why this guy that’s running from HERE, I already told Susan: It’s you against us.

David Zahniser, reporter “Susan”



Susan Minato is an official with Unite Here Local 11, where Hugo Soto-Martínez worked. Minato was also a last-minute appointee to the redistricting commission. Unite Here Local 11 put hundreds of thousands of dollars into the campaign to elect Soto-Martínez and defeat O’Farrell.

Nury Martinez

Sometimes you gotta bring people a little closer to try to control them a little bit, like sort of like, calm the hell down. He, I get it. He’s a, he’s a diva. I understand that.

Gil Cedillo

Look, look, here’s the deal. If I had a primary, I would not mess with this process. Let it end, and then let us resolve it. Right? So that’s what I told Paul on Saturday.

Ron Herrera

But we gotta poll like right away.

[Snaps fingers.]

Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell had support from labor leader Ron Herrera. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Ron Herrera

We gotta, as soon as this stuff is done, we gotta poll.

[Snaps fingers.]

Nury Martinez

We gotta what?

Ron Herrera

Poll, poll in the districts. Especially ones like with Gil, I want to poll right away.

Ridiculing Oaxacans in Koreatown

Kevin de León

Let me ask this, Gil. So if you go in more into K-town, right? Are those more Latino voters?

Gil Cedillo

Yep, K-town’s a misnomer. It’s called K-town, because it’s got a lot of Koreans, but it’s all Latinos.

Julia Wick, reporter K-town’s a misnomer



Koreatown is majority Latino.

Kevin de León

So those are the ones you want to pick — that you’d like to pick up.

Gil Cedillo

Yeah.

Nury Martinez

But not all of K-town.

Kevin de León

Who do they belong to right now?

Nury Martinez

Right now they’re in 10 — all of it — and Nithya wants a play for K-town. I say that’s not gonna happen. Because I didn’t want a beef with Mark. So don’t beef with Mark, let him take, and that serves—

Kevin de León

But now this is the beef with Mark.

Nury Martinez

Pero, mira. (But look.) It serves us to not give her all of K-town. Because if you do, that solidifies her renters district and that is not a good thing for any of us. You have to keep her on the fence. You have to make her work for it.

David Zahniser, reporter “It serves us”



I think it’s fair to say that at this point, Martinez, De León and Cedillo were all somewhat antagonistic toward Raman — and were not keen on creating a district that would smooth her way toward reelection. Cedillo did not like Raman’s votes against the creation of anti-encampment zones in his district. At least two Raman staffers took positions with the campaign of Cedillo’s opponent, Eunisses Hernandez, who went on to defeat Cedillo.

Julia Wick, reporter “solidifies her renters district”



They’re coming back to the same theme they hit on earlier in the conversation.



Martinez does not see Nithya Raman as a political ally and therefore doesn’t want her to have a district that Martinez deems to be too politically safe. (Some of Raman’s strongest support in the 2020 election came from the denser, renter-heavy neighborhoods in her district, as noted earlier.)



The way they keep coming back to the concept of a “renters district” is also a bit jarring, since L.A. is a majority-renter city. But homeowners have historically held far more power in local politics.

Gil Cedillo

Visualize this, Kevin. Alvarado, right? Lafayette Park. Just go down a little further and…

Nury Martinez

K-town. ¿Que más? (What else?)

Gil Cedillo

Go to 6th, to Vermont.

Kevin de León

That’s where like UFCW is at. That’s where the Pipe Trades are at.

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “Pipe Trades”



He’s referring to the headquarters of the Southern California Pipe Trades Administrative Corp., which handles medical and pension benefits for members of Southern California Pipe Trades District Council 16, which represents 13 unions in Southern California.

Nury Martinez

Shatto Place or Shatto. Lafayette Park. ¿Eso es Koreatown? (Is it Koreatown?)

David Zahniser, reporter “Shatto Place”



If you look at the final map approved by the City Council, Cedillo’s district did in fact run right up to Shatto Place in Koreatown.

Gil Cedillo

Yeah, that’s called K-town.

Nury Martinez

I see a lot of little short dark people.

Julia Wick, reporter “little short dark people”



As my colleague Melissa Gomez put it in a story about the outrage in L.A.'s Oaxacan community, this is “a racist stereotype often used to demean Indigenous communities.”



L.A. is home to one of the largest Oaxacan communities outside of Mexico, with much of the city’s Oaxacan diaspora concentrated in Koreatown and other parts of Central L.A.

Gil Cedillo

Yeah, puro Oaxacans. Puro Oaxacan Koreans.

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “Puro Oaxacan Koreans”



Chicano Spanish fun. The word literally translates as “pure,” but in this context means “nothing but.” And Cedillo isn’t saying that the population is Oaxacan Koreans — that is, people with Oaxacan and Korean heritage. He’s saying that Oaxacan and Korean people live here.

Nury Martinez

[Laughs.]

Gil Cedillo

Not even like Kevin, little ones.

Ron Herrera

Indios. My mom used to call them indios.

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “Indios”



This tape is also a telling Rorschach test of who listens to it. For instance, I immediately heard the anti-Black slurs and insults against Oaxacans the moment I heard them. But it took Armenian colleagues to alert me to the jabs at Armenian Americans you hear Cedillo use. And I didn’t realize that Herrera had used the term “indios” (Indians) until Odilia Romero, the Zapotec founder of the Indigenous advocacy group Comunidades Indigenas en Liderazgo (CIELO), flagged it for me. Once she did, “indios” was as clear as day. Herrera using the term is hardly benign — and neither is my sudden realization that it was there all along.

Nury Martinez

I was like, I don’t know where these people are from. Like I don’t know what village they came out of, how they got here. But—

Gil Cedillo

[inaudible] wearing shoes.

Nury Martinez

¡Tan feos!

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “Tan feos”



So as it’s written here, it would translate as “So ugly!” But I maintain that what Nury was saying was “¡’tan feos!”, an elided version of "¡Están feos!” which would translate as “They are ugly!” and would be improper Spanish. If Nury wanted to say “They are ugly” properly, it would be “¡Son feos!” If it was actually “¡Tan feos!”, the emphasis would be on “feos,” not “tan.” In the tape, Nury puts the emphasis on the elided form of “Están.” The pocho mind does all sorts of things as as it tries to speak in English or Spanish — or English and Spanish.

Ron Herrera

I get what we have to do, right? Just massage to create districts that benefit you all.

Gil Cedillo

Yep.

Ron Herrera

And the future. But we got to figure out Mark’s seat too, you know. That benefits you three.

Nury Martinez

If the African Americans look at this, now that he may or may not be suspended, I don’t know what’s going to happen. I think he should be, but anyhow, if he goes away—

Kevin de León

You mean, you mean resign. Not suspended.

Nury Martinez

You’re right. There is, there is a difference.

Ron Herrera

If I may—

The ‘Wizard of Oz’ effect

Nury Martinez

If he resigns, hold on, if he resigns and the African Americans look at this as a hostile takeover because he’s gone, we’ll have to figure that shit out. Because politically, they’re going to come after us.

Erika D. Smith, columnist “the African Americans look at this as a hostile takeover”



Mark Ridley-Thomas is — again — such an influential figure in Black politics in California that it makes sense to anticipate a backlash to changing his role on the City Council. And when Nury Martinez moved to suspend him just days after this conversation in October 2021, many in South L.A. blamed her for it.

Kevin de León

Yeah, but can I say something right now? And this is what I call the, the— este como se llama (what’s he called), this guy, este (this), the movie? “The Wizard of Oz” effect. And what I mean by “The Wizard of Oz” effect is when you’re at the side of the curtain, it’s like this big voice. It sounds big—

Erika D. Smith, columnist “‘The Wizard of Oz’ effect’”



This goes to the idea that Black people have more political power than our numbers suggest we should, making up only about 8% to 9% of the population and having three seats on the City Council. But, of course, this is based on the zero-sum notion of politics that Black people only represent Black people, when in reality, Latinos have been electing and reelecting Black candidates for years in South L.A.



Truth is, there is no such thing as pure Black political power in L.A.

Ron Herrera

An illusion.

Kevin de León

It sounds like there’s thousands. And then when you actually pull the curtain, is that you see the little wizard of Oz. You know what?

Nury Martinez

I’ve never watched the movie.

Kevin de León

It’s the same thing.

Nury Martinez

All right.

Ron Herrera

It’s real simple. You have a hundred people, right? Fifty-two of them are Mexicanos. I feel pretty good about it. I feel pretty good about my chances of beating your ass.

Gil Cedillo

Twenty-five are for Black, and the 25 Blacks are shouting.

Kevin de León

But they shout like they’re 250, when there’s 100 of us and it sounds like it’s 10 of us.

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “10 of us”



Kevin is bemoaning something that the Democratic Party celebrates nationally: Black voters are the backbone of the party. And he’s also implicitly expressing frustration with a political trope long placed on Latinos, specifically Mexican Americans: That they’re an eternal “sleeping giant,” a demographic with enormous potential but that always underwhelms. The voting patterns of both groups attest to each charge.

Ron Herrera

But that, but that seat like, if you don’t, OK, if you, if you don’t take them out, then it hurts all incumbents, that the council’s corrupt right? Expecting corruption. OK, No. 1. No. 2, if somebody slides in right, temporary or however you do it, right? That person has to support the three of you. Has to support the three of you. And Danny.

Kevin de León

Know who wants to run for that seat?

Ron Herrera

Reggie.

Julia Wick, reporter “Reggie”



Reggie refers to Assemblymember Reggie Jones-Sawyer, a former chair of the California Legislative Black Caucus whose district includes parts of South and Southeast L.A.



In 2020, Cedillo backed Jones-Sawyer’s Latino opponent , calling the district “an integral microcosm of Latino communities in California.”



Jones-Sawyer was an early and vocal supporter of Karen Bass’ mayoral campaign.

Kevin de León

I can’t support that Reggie. Reggie was over there with Karen. After I went, after he was fucking sweating his ass off—

Gil Cedillo

The one who will support us is Heather Hutt.

Erika D. Smith, columnist “Heather Hutt”



This right here has caused some drama. At the time of this conversation in October 2021, Heather Hutt was a political staffer fresh off of a losing bid for California Assembly (a seat now held by Isaac Bryan). Fast-forward to October 2022, and she is now an interim City Council member, representing the 10th District after Mark Ridley-Thomas’ suspension.



Nury Martinez led the effort to both suspend Ridley-Thomas and appoint Hutt. Now, with the leaked audio, Hutt has been cast as a pawn for Latino leaders looking to boost political power at the expense of Black Angelenos.



For the entire saga, see my column .

Ron Herrera

Yes.

Julia Wick, reporter “Yes”



It’s pretty wild, in light of this conversation, to see the photos of Hutt being sworn in as an interim council member in September 2022.



In a photo just after she is sworn in, De León, Martinez and Herrera are all standing directly behind her, along with Danny Bakewell.

Nury Martinez

Mmm... I like Heather Hutt. She’s the one that wrote that — I’m sorry that, that ran against Bryan Isaac.

David Zahniser, reporter “Bryan Isaac”



What she means to say here is Isaac Bryan, who defeated Hutt in 2021.

Kevin de León

You know, who else?

Nury Martinez

We need a woman. An African American woman.

Kevin de León

You know who wants to run that seat? Irma Muñoz.

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “Irma Muñoz”



Irma Muñoz sits on the Los Angeles Regional Water Quality Control Board.

Nury Martinez

I don’t know who that is.

Kevin de León

Mujeres de la Tierra.

Julia Wick, reporter “Mujeres de la Tierra”



Mujeres de la Tierra is an environmental equity nonprofit founded by Muñoz.

Gil Cedillo

Yeah.

Kevin de León

And she’s married...

Gil Cedillo

To a Black dude!

Kevin de León

...to an African American and she lives up in Baldwin Hills and she lives down the street from Karen Bass. She texts me, she says, “I want to run for that seat.”

Ron Herrera

Look, you’ve just gotta combat CoCo with that seat. That seat has to be anti-CoCo.

Dakota Smith, reporter “you’ve just gotta combat CoCo”



A reminder that CoCo is the Community Coalition, the group founded by Bass. City Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson also formerly worked there.

Gil Cedillo

Yeah.

Ron Herrera

I can’t say that publicly, only to you three.

Nury Martinez

¿Que más? (What else?)

Gil Cedillo

Heather and Irma. Jesus, those are like some people we can live with.

Nury Martinez

OK. ¿Que más?

Ron Herrera

Heather’s a personal friend.

David Zahniser, reporter “personal friend”



Herrera was such a big supporter of Hutt that he personally went to the City Council in September and testified in favor of her becoming the temporary replacement for Mark Ridley-Thomas. During his remarks, he made clear he was not happy with the contingent of council members who had delayed a vote on Hutt.



“She leads the community now,” he told the council.

Nury Martinez

Look at the boundaries in here.

Gil Cedillo

Yeah, a little south, a little south. Debby will know. It’s a little south. It’s a little west.

Kevin de León

Convene Debby, Ackley and Jennifer.

Nury Martinez

So there’s nothing we can do with Polanco at this time, right, we can’t move him to push the other map and bring both maps to us? There’s nothing you can do there?

Kevin de León

I mean, at the very least bring in both maps, so that gives us the choice. It gives—

Nury Martinez

It gives us options to look at other shit as we’re trying to figure this—

Kevin de León

If I’m a commissioner, I am trying to do my duty by giving choices.

Gil Cedillo

Let’s talk about what Ron said. The way Ron described it is the way it’s happened, OK? You guys had people and your people went rogue. Right? You had the president and the staff. You had the sequence of the meetings, was your guy, and is now. They came up with one map, one butcher sheet, right? And the big meeting, and everybody started working on the butcher sheet , like Ron said. So a couple of people said, “Yeah, let’s do that.” And after four hours, they said, “OK, well,” and then somebody said, “Well, what about the other butcher sheet?” We brought more butcher sheet. They said, “No, it’s done here. Work off of this.” And that’s how that happened. That’s organic. That’s the way it happened. I don’t know about any conspiracies, any groups or anything. They were exhausted. And they said, let’s work off of this sheet, just like Ron said. A couple said yes and a couple went along.

David Zahniser, reporter “working on the butcher sheet”



I’m going to guess that this is a metaphor, and not an actual description of the process. The redistricting commission relied on a pretty sophisticated firm to draw maps, and alternate maps, digitally.

Kevin de León

That’s the K2.5.

Gil Cedillo

That’s the K2.5 then, including your person. And including your person, right? So that’s what they’re on. And now at the end of, I don’t know, 40-50 hours of them sitting together, including seven and a half on Saturday, Nithya gets up one day and says, “Oh my God, I don’t know what happened,” while her person…

Kevin de León

Jackie…

Gil Cedillo

…sold her out. Her person had one thing: I just want this. And they care about Nithya. I don’t know what happened to Paul’s person. And so there’s a work product there of which it keeps getting the consensus. So then what happened is it got political, and they brought in Big Mouth Jackie. They brought in, I don’t know why he brought in Susan. Right? Paul’s upset. And we’ll take care of it, right, just as we’ve said, and Nithya brought in Jackie. You still have your person, you still have Fred and you have another person, right? Long, short is they’re stuck on that thing. So to change that, it’s going to be hard for them. It’s like the end of negotiations and somebody says, I want, I know we have a tentative agreement, but I want to bring in another alternative. I understand. It’s hard, you can bring an amendment, or after the process before the vote, we can make the amendment. It’s just that, it’s the process of negotiations. It’s the organic process that takes place. That’s why I would caution you guys about changing your appointees, because it’s going to look more—

David Zahniser, reporter “Paul’s person”



Councilmember Paul Krekorian’s appointee on the redistricting commission was Dennis Cagna. Throughout the commission’s work, Cagna pushed back, without success, on the commission’s proposal to redraw much of the San Fernando Valley.

Julia Wick, reporter “Jackie”



Jackie refers to school board member Jackie Goldberg. Raman brought in Goldberg as a last-minute replacement on the redistricting committee , subbing Goldberg in on Oct. 13, 2021, for her previous appointee, KIWA Executive Director Alexandra Suh.

David Zahniser, reporter “So to change that”



Effectively here’s what Cedillo is saying: The citizens redistricting commission had been working for several weeks to create the K2.5 map. They had agreed on a number of principles that had led to the map. To ask the commission to change course or pursue another map would be a tall order.



He was correct on this and the commission stuck with its map.

Kevin de León

We’re not going to do it.

Nury Martinez

Nah, we’re not going to do it.

Kevin de León

We’re going to have the conversation, but we’re not going to do it.

Gil Cedillo

And two maps will politicize it, too. We can politicize it because we’re the political entities and that’s what—

David Zahniser, reporter “We can politicize it because we’re the political entities”



What I think he is saying is they — the council members — are the politicians who have final say over the final redistricting map. As politicians, they are inherently political. And this was in fact what the process allowed: The redistricting commission recommended a map, then the council members changed it to make it more to their liking.

Kevin de León

As long as we know, see, I don’t mind politicizing it, amongst ourselves. Once we get the map and then sit down it’s—

Nury Martinez

It’s just much easier to get more than one option.

Kevin de León

Without a question, you know, process-wise.

Nury Martinez

And that’s why I was asking, is there any room to figure that out with Polanco, but if you say there isn’t, there isn’t.

Kevin de León

You know what I’m going to do? I’m gonna do this, I’m gonna do this. I’m gonna do a third ex parte with my, my member, and say, “Hey, you know what, give us the democratic choice of having more choices.”

David Zahniser, reporter “give us the democratic choice of having more choices”



It’s possible that what De León was saying here is that he was going to ask his commissioner to recommend more than one map. On Oct. 18, this would have been very, very late to make such an ask. The commissioners were in the final days of their work and a solid majority had coalesced around the K2.5 map.

Nury Martinez

That’s all I’m asking.

Kevin de León

So, I’m going to make that request of mine. If they are willing to play, and if she’s willing to play and give us two, if not, then it’s us—

Gil Cedillo

You’re not ever gonna date her.

[Laughter.]

Kevin de León

No.

Nury Martinez

Not your type.

Kevin de León

Not my type at all.

Ron Herrera

You have the hard copies and I’ll send you guys electronic ones.

Gil Cedillo

Can I take the hard copy?

Nury Martinez

No, no you can’t.

Gil Cedillo

C’mon.

Ron Herrera

C’mon, you know how it went.

Gil Cedillo

I don’t do things, I’m not Augustino. He kept the one to 27 people, right? He kept the one. Guess where it was when [inaudible].

Nury Martinez

What are you taking? I take them when I’m dehydrated.

Kevin de León

It was because you’re still drinking a ton of water. You get all bloated. Vas al baño siempre. (You always go to the restroom.)

Gil Cedillo

Did you work with Stevens? Was he around?

Kevin de León

[inaudible] like four bottles of water.

Nury Martinez

I don’t have this flavor, but I’m gonna take it. I have the lemon one. No, I have a bag.

Gustavo Arellano, columnist “I have a bag”



One wonders if it was Goyard, or Louis Vuitton...

Ron Herrera

I was at the fucking—

Times staff writer Salvador Hernandez contributed to this report.