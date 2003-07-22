L.A. Times Promotes Chris Avetisian to Vice President LOS ANGELES, January 3, 2000 - The Los Angeles Times has announced the appointments of Chris K. Avetisian to the new position of vice president of project management and production analysis, and Kim McCleary La France as vice president of distribution. Both report to Richard Stanton, senior vice president and chief operations officer.

Avetisian oversees project management and production analysis, with responsibility for internal project management, and for production and financial reporting for all activities from prepress through delivery. He previously served as vice president of project management and financial planning and reporting.



McCleary La France oversees all circulation distribution and customer service activities in The Times' four geographic regions encompassing Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. She previously served as vice president for project management.



Chris K. Avetisian



Avetisian joined The Times in 1978 and has held positions of progressive responsibility in the operations, administrative services and finance departments. He was promoted to vice president of project management and financial reporting last year after serving as director of financial planning since 1998.



He earned a bachelor's degree in journalism and public relations from California State University, Long Beach and a master's degree in business administration from USC.



Kim McCleary La France



McCleary La France joined The Times in 1981 and held a variety of positions in marketing until 1988, when she moved to the operations department. In 1992, she was appointed director of operations for Los Angeles and the Valley Edition and, three years later, was named director of advertising customer service. In 1998, she was named director of project management. She was promoted to vice president of project management last year.



Before joining The Times, she worked as a Congressional staff assistant and, later, as sales research manager for Bullock's Corp.



McCleary La France earned a bachelor's degree from Stanford University and a master's degree in business administration from Pepperdine University. She is a member of Stanford Professional Women and serves on the Technology and Telecommunications Committee of the Newspaper Association of America.



The Los Angeles Times, winner of 23 Pulitzer Prizes, is the largest metropolitan daily newspaper in the country. It publishes four daily regional editions - covering the Los Angeles metropolitan area, the San Fernando Valley, and Orange and Ventura counties - as well as a National Edition.