Celebrating the 30th edition of the L.A. Times Festival of Books: Full coverage

(Patrick Hruby / Los Angeles Times)

Ahead of the festival’s 30th edition, we look back on the books, authors, genres and organizations that have defined the last 30 years in literature.

The 30 best fiction books of the last 30 years

To celebrate the 30th edition of the L.A. Times Festival of Books, we asked authors, editors, critics and scholars to select the 30 best fiction books since the festival was inaugurated.

The 30 best nonfiction books of the last 30 years

To celebrate the 30th edition of the L.A. Times Festival of Books, we asked authors, editors, critics and scholars to select the 30 best nonfiction books since the festival was inaugurated.

How Black poets built the ‘centrifugal force’ in modern American literature

Founded in 1996 by a pair of Black poets who felt isolated in predominantly white literary spaces, Cave Canem has become one of the most influential literary organizations in the U.S.

I saw the rise and decline of YA literature from the inside. Here’s what it was like

Author Charlie Jane Anders reflects on reading and writing young adult literature in an era of explosive popularity that may now be coming to an end.

From ‘Infinite Jest’ to Oprah’s Book Club, 1996 changed the (literary) world

The year the L.A. Times Festival of Books debuted was also a landmark year in American letters, shaping literary culture in ways that remain with us nearly three decades on.

The best books of the last 30 years: Honorable mentions

In our survey about the best books since 1996, a number of authors split the vote — among their own titles. Here are 10 prolific pens that deserved an honorable mention.

