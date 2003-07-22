Boyd Named Vice President of Information Technology LOS ANGELES, January 19, 2000 -- The Los Angeles Times has promoted Harriet Boyd to vice president, information technology (IT) with responsibility for all computer programs used throughout the company. She was previously director of technology planning and advertising systems for IT.



"Harriet's promotion comes on the heels of a successful reorganization in IT that included the consolidation of advertising, circulation, editorial, publishing, manufacturing, and finance/human resource systems under her direction. This enabled the company to standardize application development and improve system solutions that best meet our business needs," said Judy Kallet, senior vice president and chief information officer.



Boyd joined The Times in 1990 as manager of classified and display accounting before becoming project manager on a variety of projects, including The Times' classified order entry system. In 1997, she moved to IT.



She is on the board of directors of Claremont Graduate University's School of Information Science and The Times' Credit Union. Boyd holds a bachelor of arts degree and master's of business administration degree from UCLA.



The Los Angeles Times is a Times Mirror newspaper. The Times, winner of 23 Pulitzer Prizes, is the largest metropolitan daily newspaper in the country. It publishes four daily regional editions - covering the Los Angeles metropolitan area, the San Fernando Valley, and Orange and Ventura counties - as well as a National Edition.