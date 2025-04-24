Letters to the Editor: The unexpected answer to unprecedented times: ‘The Grandpa Brigade’

To the editor: Columnist Steve Lopez ends his article with the question, “What’s the best way forward?” He provided an answer himself — or rather, one of the people he spoke to did ( “In their golden years, this isn’t the country they expected to be living in. So what now?,” April 19). The Grandpa Brigade! And, of course, the corresponding Grandma Brigade. Every movement needs a good name, and this one will make for great sound bites. Even President Trump and his minions will be hard put to find a good attack line against Granny and Gramps. You can’t call them “fake” or “the enemy of the people.”

Kathy Barreto, Culver City