Los Angeles Times Festival of Books to be held April 29-30 LOS ANGELES, January 20, 2000 - The fifth annual Los Angeles Times Festival of Books will be held Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and Sunday, April 30, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., on the UCLA campus.



Authors already confirmed to participate in the festival include Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Sherman Alexie, Steve Allen, Clive Barker, A. Scott Berg, Michael Crichton, Kirk Douglas, Frances FitzGerald, Nancy Friday, Tony Hillerman, Stan Lee, Jim Lehrer, Leonard Maltin, Joyce Carol Oates, T. Jefferson Parker, George Plimpton, Laura Schlessinger and Susan Sontag.



The Festival of Books will feature panels, workshops and cooking demonstrations as well as book signings, poetry readings, stage events and a variety of activities for children and teens. The official festival program will be published April 16 in The Times and will provide detailed information on all event activities.



Last year, the Festival of Books attracted more than 100,000 visitors and included 400 authors and more than 250 exhibitors.



Admission to the festival is free to the public, although tickets will be required to attend author panel discussions and lectures. Tickets will be available free of charge at all Ticketmaster locations throughout Southern California beginning April 16. A limited number of tickets will also be available on-site.



Launched in 1996, the two-day Festival of Books is part of The Times' effort to promote literacy and celebrate the written word. The festival is sponsored by Barnes & Noble and Target, and is presented in association with UCLA.



Sponsorship and exhibitor information is available by calling 213/237-2037.