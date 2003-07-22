National Edition, Contra Costa Times Join for Marketing, Distribution LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2000 - The Los Angeles Times and Contra Costa Times have launched a joint marketing and distribution arrangement to expand the circulation of The Times National Edition throughout the greater San Francisco Bay Area.



Last month, the Contra Costa Times began distributing The Times National Edition in Contra Costa and Santa Clara counties. The agreement will be expanded over the coming months to include Alameda, Marin, Monterey, San Benito, San Francisco, San Luis Obispo and San Mateo counties. The National Edition will continue to be available seven days a week. Bay Area distribution copies are printed by the Contra Costa Times.



The National Edition and the Contra Costa Times may also conduct a range of joint marketing initiatives throughout the nine-county region.



Additional details of the agreement were not disclosed.



Launched in late 1998, The Times National Edition is distributed outside of The Times' home market, which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties.



"Our agreement with the Contra Costa Times lays the groundwork for major circulation growth in Northern California and represents a tremendous opportunity for The Times to showcase the importance of our region and expand our voice outside Southern California," said Kathryn M. Downing, publisher of The Times.



Added Maryanne McNellis, president of the National Edition, "Our edition extends the reach of The Times' Pulitzer Prize-winning state, national and international coverage, and focuses on the topics - entertainment, technology and the Pacific Rim - that are of vital interest to readers throughout the state and, indeed, all of the West."



The Contra Costa Times, based in Walnut Creek, Calif., is owned by Knight Ridder.



The Los Angeles Times, winner of 23 Pulitzer Prizes, is the largest metropolitan daily newspaper in the country with a daily circulation of 1, 098,347 and 1,385,787 Sunday. In addition to its National Edition, The Times publishes four daily regional editions covering the Los Angeles metropolitan area, the San Fernando Valley, and Orange and Ventura counties.